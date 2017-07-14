Zendaya Denies Claims She's Dating Spider-Man Co-Star Tom Holland
A follow up to this post.
Zendaya and Tom Holland took to Twitter to mock the People/Teen article about them dating. @Zendaya Tweets:
Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017
To which @TomHolland1996 replied:
@Zendaya Does the press tour count 😂😝 https://t.co/2WsstZPyde— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 13, 2017
somewhere in prison, quizblorg is breathing a sigh of relief.
ONTD, have you gone on vacation this Summer?
Sources: 1 | 2
she denied they were dating for 4 years
And i KNEW they would deny it
Edited at 2017-07-15 01:48 am (UTC)
(it's not cute)
She's supposed to be a loser that doesn't give a fuck.
Edited at 2017-07-15 04:24 am (UTC)
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
omfg lol
Also to answer OP's question, no vacays for me because I'm now an hourly worker and am terrified of taking non-paid vacay days. :|
Does your job have a slower season? Maybe you could request off then?