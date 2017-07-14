lulz

Zendaya Denies Claims She's Dating Spider-Man Co-Star Tom Holland



A follow up to this post.

Zendaya and Tom Holland took to Twitter to mock the People/Teen article about them dating. @Zendaya Tweets:


To which @TomHolland1996 replied:



somewhere in prison, quizblorg is breathing a sigh of relief.

ONTD, have you gone on vacation this Summer?

