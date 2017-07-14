Kelela Announces the Title of Her Long Awaited Debut Album in Heartfelt Letter to Fans
kelelam TO ALL MY RIDE-OR-DIEs...
The album is called "Take Me Apart".
Bonus photo shoot for Nii Journal
kelelam 🙊 So excited to share this cover of Nii Journal with y'all! What an honor to be in a publication created by such brilliant/talented black artists...thank you Campbell!!! 🙏🏾
-
@niijournal II
Thank you to all the incredible people who were down to go ham on this shoot lol
Photography by @campbelladdy
Styling @mischanot
Hair @jembomb
Make Up: @michelle_boggs
Set: @stephaniekeversstudio
kelelam And another one... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
----- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
@niijournal II
Photography by @campbelladdy
Styling @mischanot
Hair @jembomb
Make Up: @michelle_boggs
Set: @stephaniekeversstudio
kelelam Did y'all see that one award show where Brad Pitt was introducing David Oyelowo for an award and decided to make a mockery of his name? He had to get up on stage after that and accept an award. It was traumatic to watch cuz of my experience with my name being stomped on. Maybe he (like all of us) have gotten really used to being praised and shat on at the same time. Perhaps it was that he knew it would only harm his career to drag a white man with that type of power at an awards ceremony. For whatever reason, he just smiled and kept it moving.
---
When I was 5, my kindergarten teacher taught my entire class how to write our names. Mine took so much longer to learn than everyone else cuz my shit has hella letters in it. When I sat down next to her for the lesson, she told me my name was "kah-lay-lah" and I remember trying to correct her. She wasn't having it and then proceeded to teach me this new pronunciation. I was 5 and couldn't really figure out how to stop her, and then as I got older, the need to fit in became more dire, so it stuck. From that day until I was out of high school, I went by that Americanized version so that it (read: I) would be "easy" for everyone else to digest.
---
But fr fr, how hard is Kuh-Luh-lah? I think it has more to do with a (not exclusively, but distinctively American) attitude toward difference. Like, no one wants to take the time. The thinking is that your parents should have never named you that if they didn't want you to have a hard time. If you are one of those people who uses the excuse "I'm horrible with names" or "I already know I'm gonna fuck this one up" or one of those people who sees the name and likes to look all distressed or sound it out in an obnoxious way, please stop wit all the extra. It only speaks to how uncomfortable you are with difference and with things you don't know about. Make a genuine attempt or ask me how to pronounce it... it's kuh-luh-lah....not kuh-lay-lah. ---
--- @niijournal II
Photography by @campbelladdy
Styling @mischanot
Hair @jembomb
Make Up: @michelle_boggs
Set: @stephaniekeversstudio
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5
Edited at 2017-07-15 02:17 am (UTC)
it's been kelela's debut album is my irl "it's been 84 years" amongst my friends.
her music has been so consistently good, "the high" is one of my favorite songs ever, so i know the album will be more than worth the wait.
i still play her hallucinogen all the time, i think the only track i don't like is gomenasai because the lyrics are bad. definitely looking forward to her finally getting something after her own after all of the work she's had features on.
we don't deserve her.
She's stunningly gorgeous omg. BOWING!!!
She's beautiful. And her voice is shiver-inducing. I remember she had to make a video on how to pronounce her name so there should be no excuse to get it wrong now. I totally understand her though which is sad because my first name is English and my last name is either English or Irish and people still get it wrong. And ew, at that teacher telling her to how pronounce her name. That's so degrading.