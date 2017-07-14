Billboard Is Over The Male Dominated Charts. Here are 5 Women They Recommend to Takeover

13

With just-released tracks from Kesha, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, perhaps the pendulum could swing back toward women residing in top of the Hot 100, but probably not lbr. While it’s impossible to predict, here are5 ladies Billboard would like to see crash the Hot 100 sausage party.Woke kween CupcakKe’s lyrics make Khia’s “My Neck, My Back” seem tailor-made for Kidz Bop. With song titles like “Cumshot,” “Deepthroat” “Juicy Coochie” and “Spider-Man Dick,” it's obvious CupcakKe wears that parental advisory sticker as a badge of honor. In fact, in the video for "CPR," an ode to oral sex, the always-grinning rapper simulates fellatio on a corncob.Although she has 18 million monthly Spotify listeners, the bit's highest Hot 100 notch is No. 72, with “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).” That peak could perhaps be bested soon: her latest music video, “New Rules,” premiered July 7 has already logged over 13 million views. Not since P!nk have we heard a rising pop star with such a neat, smoky tone.Since Igloo topped the Hot 100 with “Fancy” in 2014, only one other female rapper has reached the top 10:Nicki Minaj. Given that there are nine male rappers in the top 10 this week alone, this is absurd. While there are several lady emcees who can spit bars as hard as their male counterparts, few may be poised for future chart domination as DeJ Loaf.Another emcee who could find her way to the upper reaches of the charts is Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cardi B. Her first major-label single “Bodak Yellow” just debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 85 (July 22). Given her Instagram notoriety 7.6M followers and her cred in the hip-hop community (she’s shared the stage with Lil' Kim and Remy Ma), we’re anticipating big things for this Bronx native.Few artists are as buzzworthy as the St. Louis-born SZA. Her debut studio album Ctrl snagged the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 and her video for “Drew Barrymore” has drawn viral attention thanks to a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo from the song’s namesake. If there’s any justice in this world, the raspy R&B singer-songwriter will be boxing chart heavyweights like Ed Shitstain and Bruno Mars in no time.