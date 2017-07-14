Billboard Is Over The Male Dominated Charts. Here are 5 Women They Recommend to Takeover
.@iamcardib, @kflay and @carlypearce are on our list of ladies we want to see crash the charts' sausage party https://t.co/cqgeRPiuqX pic.twitter.com/Ztlh5envny— billboard (@billboard) July 14, 2017
Rihallah recently ended the longest lady drought on the BB Top 5 since 1972(!) with Wild Thots. It wasn't too long - late 2014, since solo women occupied all top 5 slots on the Hot 100.
With just-released tracks from Kesha, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, perhaps the pendulum could swing back toward women residing in top of the Hot 100, but probably not lbr. While it’s impossible to predict, here are
CupcakKe
Woke kween CupcakKe’s lyrics make Khia’s “My Neck, My Back” seem tailor-made for Kidz Bop. With song titles like “Cumshot,” “Deepthroat” “Juicy Coochie” and “Spider-Man Dick,” it's obvious CupcakKe wears that parental advisory sticker as a badge of honor. In fact, in the video for "CPR," an ode to oral sex, the always-grinning rapper simulates fellatio on a corncob.
Dua Lipa
Although she has 18 million monthly Spotify listeners, the bit's highest Hot 100 notch is No. 72, with “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).” That peak could perhaps be bested soon: her latest music video, “New Rules,” premiered July 7 has already logged over 13 million views. Not since P!nk have we heard a rising pop star with such a neat, smoky tone.
DeJ Loaf
Since Igloo topped the Hot 100 with “Fancy” in 2014, only one other female rapper has reached the top 10:
Cardi B
Another emcee who could find her way to the upper reaches of the charts is Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cardi B. Her first major-label single “Bodak Yellow” just debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 85 (July 22). Given her Instagram notoriety 7.6M followers and her cred in the hip-hop community (she’s shared the stage with Lil' Kim and Remy Ma), we’re anticipating big things for this Bronx native.
SZA
Few artists are as buzzworthy as the St. Louis-born SZA. Her debut studio album Ctrl snagged the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 and her video for “Drew Barrymore” has drawn viral attention thanks to a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo from the song’s namesake. If there’s any justice in this world, the raspy R&B singer-songwriter will be boxing chart heavyweights like Ed Shitstain and Bruno Mars in no time.
thoughts?
It makes me wanna start a fight tbh.
Tove Lo should be completely dominating the charts, it's a total mystery that's she not right now.
#buyladywoodonitunes
I don't think she's gonna happen though.
She's pretty though.
Also, slight side note, can I just say it makes me very proud that the top 3 songs on iTunes are all by Latinos. #slay #brownpride
Jk but her first mistake was collaborating with that white devil
Justice for Katie
