Andy Muschietti Talks Holding Nothing Back for R Rated ‘IT

as long as there's no sexual assault i'm 100% down for this movie. i loved the original

idk idk. at the very least, this seems to imply that acertain character's sexual abuse from the novel is going beyond the subtext from the miniseries (they lightly touched on their physical abuse, which i'm sure will also be more graphic)

there isn't. he did an interview a few months back and confirmed there wouldn't be.

I wonder if this means they are going to include the really gross way that Stephen King had the kids banish IT for the first time. :/

The movie will explore 'very adult themes' 'and 'difficult situations'. "In particular, the families of the young actors were very open-minded, so we could tell the about subjects that are normally very touchy.”



It better not be the motherfucking [ Spoiler (click to open) ] creepy gang bang It better not be the motherfucking, I swear to God.

if they include that i'm going to be so fuckin mad

it doesn't. he confirmed that scene wouldn't be in the movie a few months back.

omg the comments on this article. "Beverly knew that for their bond to be reconnected she had to show them in a big way that they all still loved each other"



tf.

Two comments in, a new record.

considering it's the reason fukunaga was booted/"left", they're not really that off base for wondering if elements of it will linger since the rest of his script is mostly intact + they added sexual scenes w one of the boys that wasn't in the novel

considering it's the reason fukunaga was booted/"left"



I've heard those rumors but haven't found anything to substantiate them. The leaked script just had a scene where she puts their heads in her hands. The impression I got was Fukunaga wanted more of a psychological horror as opposed to the monster film they were looking for.



Also the MPAA rated It R for "Violence/horror, bloody images, and for language". If there was a big sex scene it would have mentioned something along those lines.

welp i feel like this is code for "we are going to show or at the very least imply the freaky ass sex scene" and idk if i'm going to be watching this anymore smh.

I actually kind of want to see this.

So they put That Scene in is what I'm getting from this?



Well I hope not. Wouldnt be necessary at all and I would 100% judge an ~open minded~ parent for having their child act out a scene like that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Edited at 2017-07-15 01:04 am (UTC)

There's tons of adult content in the book before that. Bev's father, the racism in Derry, pretty much anything with Henry and his dad. On top of all the child murder.

This book sounds all kinds of fucked up. The only time I feel that the movies are better than the books is when they are based on Stephen King books.

It's a horror novel where children get killed, of course it's fucked up.

Nah, it gives me a different vibe. The boys taking turns having sex with the girl scene sounds different because it has a disingenuous vibe to it. Like its meant to sell it to you as a somewhat positive experience (for the boys at least). With other kinds of violence in horror books you know scenes are meant to be read as negative and horrible.



The only other horror book I know that is disingenuous is Lolita. (yes I do think genre-wise Lolita has always been mis-classified, it most definitely is a horror story)



*"let the right one in" is ambiguous in a similar manner but I feel that the book (not the movie) conveys better that the relationship is disturbing.



Edited at 2017-07-15 01:39 am (UTC)

Link

It's supposed to indicate a passage to adulthood. I agree that it probably shouldn't have been there but it's certainly not comparable to something like Lolita.

Link

why do you choose to do this lol

Link

Because ONTD is obsessed with this scene.

Link

so rude how out of all the gratuitous child gang bang scenes, ontd latches onto hating this one.

Link

Not "rude" just kind of weird that this is what ONTD is fixated on when it comes to King's work. I'd say the scene where the father bludgeons his son to death with a hammer or the bit where the kid suffocates his baby brother was worse but to each their own.

Link

Um, I think most rational humans would say it's more weird that you're obsessed with defending that part of the book. Like you literally make a comment every single time someone brings it up to argue with them.



A child gang bang IS FUCKING WEIRD. Even in the context of horror where people get murdered, A CHILD GANG BANG IS FUCKING WEIRD.



Edited at 2017-07-15 02:35 am (UTC)

Link

I've said dozens of times now it shouldn't have been in the book. I just don't think King is a sexual deviant who needs to be murdered because of it.

Link

Point out to me where King is being murdered. I'm waiting. In fact, I think it's the opposite--people who like King and this novel (me, for one) and are excited about this movie (despite that horrible scene) want to know if a scene that really bothers us will be left out. That scene is nuts, even within the context of King's oeuvre, and is an issue for diehards and casual fans alike. If you're tired of hearing about it, tough shit.

Link

rofl I'm referring to a comment in this very thread where someone said he wanted to go and burn down King's house.



Edit: They've since removed it but I have it in my email.



Andisprohi (andisprohi) replied to a comment left by Buckaroo (whatdanidigs) in a LiveJournal post. The comment they replied to was:



I wonder if this means they are going to include the really gross way that Stephen King had the kids banish IT for the first time. :/



Their reply was:



Oh god. Someone mentioned that on another board once & I thought they were joking. Finding that passage made me want to burn down Stephen's house 0_0



Edited at 2017-07-15 04:58 am (UTC)

worried that bev has already been mary sue'd after reading fukunaga's orig script (which they seem to be mostly sticking to w the exception of That Scene) so i'll settle for praying that my favs richie and eddie are at least portrayed closer to canon

Uh, please tell me that one scene isn't included.

The film is just rated R for "Violence/horror, bloody images, and for language" so probably not.

Link

"In particular, the families of the young actors were very open-minded"



this is too Terry Richardson for my liking already

I was born in '84 and remember seeing IT once or twice and guess I must have missed all the scenes you guys are speaking of. Maybe I was just too young to catch on.

The god damn Langoliers fucked me up a little bit. That was creepy.



The god damn Langoliers fucked me up a little bit. That was creepy. Reply

It wasn't in the TV movie. It was a scene in the book. I read the book in middle school and totally didn't even understand that part until I was rereading it as an adult.



It is still one of my favorite Stephen King books even with that kick you out of the story scene. Reply

