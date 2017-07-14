Arthur

Andy Muschietti Talks Holding Nothing Back for R Rated ‘IT


  • New Line agreed that it would be rated R from the start and didn't make any attempt to censor the film. There was never any move to make it PG-13.

  • "We removed nothing from our original vision, and we didn’t water down the violence of any event."

  • The movie will explore 'very adult themes' 'and 'difficult situations'. "In particular, the families of the young actors were very open-minded, so we could tell the about subjects that are normally very touchy.”

