Andy Muschietti Talks Holding Nothing Back for R Rated ‘IT
Andy Muschietti Talks Holding Nothing Back for R Rated ‘IT’ https://t.co/O6BSynUzrm pic.twitter.com/lVh0fWDTnR— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) July 14, 2017
- New Line agreed that it would be rated R from the start and didn't make any attempt to censor the film. There was never any move to make it PG-13.
- "We removed nothing from our original vision, and we didn’t water down the violence of any event."
- The movie will explore 'very adult themes' 'and 'difficult situations'. "In particular, the families of the young actors were very open-minded, so we could tell the about subjects that are normally very touchy.”
It better not be the motherfucking [Spoiler (click to open)]creepy gang bang, I swear to God.
tf.
I've heard those rumors but haven't found anything to substantiate them. The leaked script just had a scene where she puts their heads in her hands. The impression I got was Fukunaga wanted more of a psychological horror as opposed to the monster film they were looking for.
Also the MPAA rated It R for "Violence/horror, bloody images, and for language". If there was a big sex scene it would have mentioned something along those lines.
Well I hope not. Wouldnt be necessary at all and I would 100% judge an ~open minded~ parent for having their child act out a scene like that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Edited at 2017-07-15 01:04 am (UTC)
The only other horror book I know that is disingenuous is Lolita. (yes I do think genre-wise Lolita has always been mis-classified, it most definitely is a horror story)
*"let the right one in" is ambiguous in a similar manner but I feel that the book (not the movie) conveys better that the relationship is disturbing.
Edited at 2017-07-15 01:39 am (UTC)
A child gang bang IS FUCKING WEIRD. Even in the context of horror where people get murdered, A CHILD GANG BANG IS FUCKING WEIRD.
Edited at 2017-07-15 02:35 am (UTC)
Edit: They've since removed it but I have it in my email.
Andisprohi (andisprohi) replied to a comment left by Buckaroo (whatdanidigs) in a LiveJournal post. The comment they replied to was:
I wonder if this means they are going to include the really gross way that Stephen King had the kids banish IT for the first time. :/
Their reply was:
Oh god. Someone mentioned that on another board once & I thought they were joking. Finding that passage made me want to burn down Stephen's house 0_0
Edited at 2017-07-15 04:58 am (UTC)
this is too Terry Richardson for my liking already
The god damn Langoliers fucked me up a little bit. That was creepy.
It is still one of my favorite Stephen King books even with that kick you out of the story scene.