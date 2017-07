hilary is so stunning Reply

I found it a bit (extremely) contrived that Kelsey would become such an asshole to Liza and disregard everything they had together and then make another complete 180 when her daughter has an appendicitis. Her character did a full 360 within three episodes like girl...pick a mood

I think it kind of makes sense bc she realized then that Liza wasn't doing it to fuck with people, she was doing it for her daughter, who she almost lost because of a deductible and wouldn't have found out for days after.

The part that irked me the most was that she was openly trying to block Liza from getting a promotion. Like, if she really didn't want people to know their drama and about Liza she would have at least put on a facade in front of Charles/Diana that everything was fine.



