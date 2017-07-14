July 14th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 33653365 comments Add comment
I’m… alive…
But then I went to the liquor store and they had one bottle of sugar free margarita mix and tequila was on sale! I've been drinking margaritas for the past hour!
Mine died right after finals. I fixed it, and it died again. I fixed it and now I'm praying it stays fixed.
I’m super fucking depressed! Which isn’t good b/c training starts for my new job on Monday. Mid July is the fucking worst for me :(
But on a better note: I just finished Wolf Creek the tv series and omg. I shouldn’t be crying at the end of a horror show. It was a happy/sad ending tho, so it didn’t 100% kill me. And season two has already started filming. I’m so excited!
Mid July is always the WORST for me too depression-wise. And actually, last mid July something pretty shitty happened to me so this one is marginally better I suppose, but I can't remember the last July that I've liked. Good luck with your job training, sis <3
how's everyone's week been ?
i wish there was a way to moderate online shopping
but also good (thinking about adopting new kitty, so i went and saw this lady who has like 20 kittens and i was in heaven)
- last friday went to the bar with some coworkers (some of them were my direct reports)
- saw my ex at the bar and freaked out, told the bartender to "just fuck me up" and downed 5 shots
- friends wanted to go downstairs where the ex was, so reluctantly i followed them down
- ate SHIT on the steps with a drink in my hand in front of these rookies
- got up quickly and was super flustered, so went to the bar and opened a tab (one poor decision after the otha tbh)
- kept drinking with everyone, people were LITTTT
- bumped into ex again, talked for like 10 mins then he said to text him about something
- texted him right away.... (why am i like this)
- felt super weird so went to leave the bar and coworkers followed
- CRIED in front of them on the street corner outside the bar for like 30 mins lol
- decided to go home, saw my roommate was predrinking cause it was ONLY 10PM JFC
- she asked me to join, so i got second wind and went out again to a club
LIKE WHY
- ex and i continued to text for a bit into the next day, then he didnt reply to my last one
- then he E-MAILS me at work about GOT, and then again a few days later about something else
WHAT
IS MY LIFE
#trainwreck
Which "Game Of Thrones" House Were You Destined To Be In?
You belong in House Arryn. The Arryns are the proud lords of the Vale, and rule over the mountainous region from the impregnable Eyrie. The Knights of the Vale are among the finest warriors in Westeros, though the Arryns prefer to keep out of military conflicts unless they are directly threatened. Because of this, the Arryns are perceived as useful, if somewhat cold and distant, allies.
You belong in House Tyrell. The Tyrells are known for their beauty and love of finery, and are the foremost tastemakers among the Westerosi upperclass. The Tyrells are skilled political and social manipulators, waiting patiently for the most advantageous moment before making a move.
yaassss
You belong in House Arryn. The Arryns are the proud lords of the Vale, and rule over the mountainous region from the impregnable Eyrie. The Knights of the Vale are among the finest warriors in Westeros, though the Arryns prefer to keep out of military conflicts unless they are directly threatened. Because of this, the Arryns are perceived as useful, if somewhat cold and distant, allies.
Fits, I guess.
You got: House Lannister
You belong in House Lannister. The Lannisters boast a substantial army, limitless wealth, and political shrewdness. They are loyal to none but their own, and their only aim is to protect and advance their position. If their enemies cannot be bribed or intimidated, they are quickly and methodically destroyed.
You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin.
You belong in House Martell. The Martells are the cunning, hot-blooded rulers of Dorne. They are skilled in horse riding and combat, but favor quickness and agility over the brute force and heavy armor of traditional Westerosi knights. The Martells are proud of their Dornish traditions, which include greater sexual freedom and allowing women to inherit lands and learn to fight.
You belong in House Targaryen. The Targaryens descend from the ancient city of Valyria; they are conquerors who take that which they believe they're entitled to. They are natural born leaders, capable of inspiring hordes of followers through love or fear. Their ruthlessness allows them to destroy their enemies, but can easily turn to madness.
Should have known I'd get that when I picked pyrokinesis as my superpower lol
You belong in House Lannister. The Lannisters boast a substantial army, limitless wealth, and political shrewdness. They are loyal to none but their own, and their only aim is to protect and advance their position. If their enemies cannot be bribed or intimidated, they are quickly and methodically destroyed.
😳
You belong in House Martell. The Martells are the cunning, hot-blooded rulers of Dorne. They are skilled in horse riding and combat, but favor quickness and agility over the brute force and heavy armor of traditional Westerosi knights. The Martells are proud of their Dornish traditions, which include greater sexual freedom and allowing women to inherit lands and learn to fight.
You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin.
You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin.
watch Twin peaks
so i need to focus on work
*pours wine*
i mean i think it's for the best but i'm still annoyed :/
it's 1 am now so i probably won't hear from him till tomorrow and i know i could text first
but i know i could get mad again so i better not ugh fml
I think this year I'll pet him.
what truly sad humans. (and i say that as an ONTDer)