Aww, poor guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this waist training craze is getting out of hand Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chortle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's just tired, that's all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couple who knocked themselves out practising their wedding dance say they won’t try ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift again https://t.co/pAfnUAeFAU pic.twitter.com/JWcc0VzZzi — NME (@NME) July 14, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-14 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Have a good weekend Becky sis xoxoxo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have to have done that to go viral. Or have been incredibly drunk. No way they looked at each other and thought "yeah, a no-prep Dirty Dancing lift will end well." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel bad for laughing cus the guy apparently got a concussion and ended up in a neck brace but shit i can't lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I must be a horrible person because knowing that is making me laugh harder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO the picture is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sounds like an Onion headline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

better than not being alive? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









But then I went to the liquor store and they had one bottle of sugar free margarita mix and tequila was on sale! I've been drinking margaritas for the past hour!



My computer died earlier and I spent 6 hours today fixing it. I have to now reinstall/recustomize all my applications and I lost all my FTP logins.But then I went to the liquor store and they had one bottle of sugar free margarita mix and tequila was on sale! I've been drinking margaritas for the past hour! Reply

Thread

Link

at least the liquor store made up for your troubles! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to format my computer but the struggle of redoing everything even with a backup is not encouraging me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait until it dies and then you'll have no choice and the time will FLY by! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Prayers for your computer.



Mine died right after finals. I fixed it, and it died again. I fixed it and now I'm praying it stays fixed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Friday, y'all! Reply

Thread

Link





I’m super fucking depressed! Which isn’t good b/c training starts for my new job on Monday. Mid July is the fucking worst for me :(



But on a better note: I just finished Wolf Creek the tv series and omg. I shouldn’t be crying at the end of a horror show. It was a happy/sad ending tho, so it didn’t 100% kill me. And season two has already started filming. I’m so excited!

I’m super fucking depressed! Which isn’t good b/c training starts for my new job on Monday. Mid July is the fucking worst for me :(But on a better note: I just finished Wolf Creek the tv series and omg. I shouldn’t be crying at the end of a horror show. It was a happy/sad ending tho, so it didn’t 100% kill me. And season two has already started filming. I’m so excited! Reply

Thread

Link

<3 hfu if you need anything <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mid July is always the WORST for me too depression-wise. And actually, last mid July something pretty shitty happened to me so this one is marginally better I suppose, but I can't remember the last July that I've liked. Good luck with your job training, sis <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hey ontd



how's everyone's week been ? Reply

Thread

Link

average! i didn't do anything and i probably spent more money than i needed to! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol possible description of my every week



i wish there was a way to moderate online shopping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi bb<3 How are you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ridiculous lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good! how have u been sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so shit. i have post holiday depression and it's killing me. really hoping next week is better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

stressful. my 13yr old nephew was visiting and isn't used to hearing no Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

horrible (my cat died last friday, had to pay $180 to cremate her)





but also good (thinking about adopting new kitty, so i went and saw this lady who has like 20 kittens and i was in heaven) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

boring like all the other weeks but i sort of think I got a new job soon (?) i hope? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Weird. Unemployment is fun but like a ticking time bomb. And I feel lost but happy, I think. But I'm going out tonight so I hope its good. How are you bb? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Survived my first gyno visit. With a pap smear too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





- last friday went to the bar with some coworkers (some of them were my direct reports)

- saw my ex at the bar and freaked out, told the bartender to "just fuck me up" and downed 5 shots

- friends wanted to go downstairs where the ex was, so reluctantly i followed them down

- ate SHIT on the steps with a drink in my hand in front of these rookies

- got up quickly and was super flustered, so went to the bar and opened a tab (one poor decision after the otha tbh)

- kept drinking with everyone, people were LITTTT

- bumped into ex again, talked for like 10 mins then he said to text him about something

- texted him right away.... (why am i like this)

- felt super weird so went to leave the bar and coworkers followed

- CRIED in front of them on the street corner outside the bar for like 30 mins lol

- decided to go home, saw my roommate was predrinking cause it was ONLY 10PM JFC

- she asked me to join, so i got second wind and went out again to a club





LIKE WHY

- ex and i continued to text for a bit into the next day, then he didnt reply to my last one

- then he E-MAILS me at work about GOT, and then again a few days later about something else



WHAT



IS MY LIFE



#trainwreck

like literally a DUMPSTER FIRE- last friday went to the bar with some coworkers (some of them were my direct reports)- saw my ex at the bar and freaked out, told the bartender to "just fuck me up" and downed 5 shots- friends wanted to go downstairs where the ex was, so reluctantly i followed them down- ate SHIT on the steps with a drink in my hand in front of these rookies- got up quickly and was super flustered, so went to the bar and opened a tab (one poor decision after the otha tbh)- kept drinking with everyone, people were LITTTT- bumped into ex again, talked for like 10 mins then he said to text him about something- texted him right away.... (why am i like this)- felt super weird so went to leave the bar and coworkers followed- CRIED in front of them on the street corner outside the bar for like 30 mins lol- decided to go home, saw my roommate was predrinking cause it was ONLY 10PM JFC- she asked me to join, so i got second wind and went out again to a clubLIKE WHY- ex and i continued to text for a bit into the next day, then he didnt reply to my last one- then he E-MAILS me at work about GOT, and then again a few days later about something elseWHATIS MY LIFE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy friday guys! Reply

Thread

Link

You got: House Arryn



You belong in House Arryn. The Arryns are the proud lords of the Vale, and rule over the mountainous region from the impregnable Eyrie. The Knights of the Vale are among the finest warriors in Westeros, though the Arryns prefer to keep out of military conflicts unless they are directly threatened. Because of this, the Arryns are perceived as useful, if somewhat cold and distant, allies.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/katiemckenna20 6/which-house-from-game-of-thrones-would-y ou-be-in-f78n?origin=filqui&utm_term=.uv2BpN3Rr#.du1PAmjdr You belong in House Arryn. The Arryns are the proud lords of the Vale, and rule over the mountainous region from the impregnable Eyrie. The Knights of the Vale are among the finest warriors in Westeros, though the Arryns prefer to keep out of military conflicts unless they are directly threatened. Because of this, the Arryns are perceived as useful, if somewhat cold and distant, allies. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: House Tyrell

You belong in House Tyrell. The Tyrells are known for their beauty and love of finery, and are the foremost tastemakers among the Westerosi upperclass. The Tyrells are skilled political and social manipulators, waiting patiently for the most advantageous moment before making a move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is what I should have gotten tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

House Stark



yaassss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Arryn

You belong in House Arryn. The Arryns are the proud lords of the Vale, and rule over the mountainous region from the impregnable Eyrie. The Knights of the Vale are among the finest warriors in Westeros, though the Arryns prefer to keep out of military conflicts unless they are directly threatened. Because of this, the Arryns are perceived as useful, if somewhat cold and distant, allies.



Fits, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

House Tully Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which "Game Of Thrones" House Were You Destined To Be In?



You got: House Lannister

You belong in House Lannister. The Lannisters boast a substantial army, limitless wealth, and political shrewdness. They are loyal to none but their own, and their only aim is to protect and advance their position. If their enemies cannot be bribed or intimidated, they are quickly and methodically destroyed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Tully

You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tyrell which is the only other acceptable choice than Lannister tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tyrell, which is my preferred house anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Martell



You belong in House Martell. The Martells are the cunning, hot-blooded rulers of Dorne. They are skilled in horse riding and combat, but favor quickness and agility over the brute force and heavy armor of traditional Westerosi knights. The Martells are proud of their Dornish traditions, which include greater sexual freedom and allowing women to inherit lands and learn to fight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Targaryen

You belong in House Targaryen. The Targaryens descend from the ancient city of Valyria; they are conquerors who take that which they believe they're entitled to. They are natural born leaders, capable of inspiring hordes of followers through love or fear. Their ruthlessness allows them to destroy their enemies, but can easily turn to madness.



Should have known I'd get that when I picked pyrokinesis as my superpower lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Lannister



You belong in House Lannister. The Lannisters boast a substantial army, limitless wealth, and political shrewdness. They are loyal to none but their own, and their only aim is to protect and advance their position. If their enemies cannot be bribed or intimidated, they are quickly and methodically destroyed.



😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Martell

You belong in House Martell. The Martells are the cunning, hot-blooded rulers of Dorne. They are skilled in horse riding and combat, but favor quickness and agility over the brute force and heavy armor of traditional Westerosi knights. The Martells are proud of their Dornish traditions, which include greater sexual freedom and allowing women to inherit lands and learn to fight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Tully

You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Tully



You belong in House Tully. The Tullys are the traditional lords of the Riverrun and peacekeepers among the perpetually quarreling lords of the Riverlands. Though they are generally a temperate people, the Tullys value family above all else and will fight relentlessly to protect the honor and wellbeing of their kin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy weekend y'all!!





watch Twin peaks Reply

Thread

Link

heeeeyyyyy i'm binge watching sex and the city tonight but i have to CLEAN SO HARD because i have company this weekend.



so i need to focus on work



*pours wine* Reply

Thread

Link

what season? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm in season three just after carrie is a dick and cheats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find Sex and the City is the perfect show to have on in the background while you're doing stuff! Perfect to marathon clean to haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I clean (and cook) better with wine in my system! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had a fight with my boyfriend a few hours ago (via text) and haven't heard from him since

i mean i think it's for the best but i'm still annoyed :/



it's 1 am now so i probably won't hear from him till tomorrow and i know i could text first

but i know i could get mad again so i better not ugh fml

Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah let it ride until tomorrow. You don't want to stay up all night fighting, and tomorrow maybe one (or both) of you will think you overreacted or something and will be more willing to move past the fight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i agree thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-07-14 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i love elephants Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elephantsssss 💕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God bless you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh they are toooo precious. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck, I love elephants so much. My ultimate #1 goal in life is to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary and get to snuggle with a baby elephant for a few minutes. That's all I want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elephants are my favorite animals in the whole world and the closest I ever came to one was when I went to the renaissance festival and my boyfriend wanted me to pet it, because I will never ride an elephant, and I couldn't because I was too emotionally distraught that I was THAT near an elephant.





I think this year I'll pet him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love elephants more than I can express and this gif makes me so happy!!!! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elephants are my absolute favorite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my favs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww 💖 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been a very long day Reply

Thread

Link

I stumbled onto that Skinnygossip site this week and I think I'm going to be fucked up for the rest of my life. Reply

Thread

Link

do they love eugenia? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link