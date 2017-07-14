July 14th, 2017, 06:17 pm theqinra First footage from Wreck-It Ralph 2 The first footage from the Wreck-It Ralph sequel premiered at D23.Source Tagged: animation, disney, film Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
This will NEVER not kill me. It's in his code, guys. It's in his code.
AND ALL THE PRINCESSES
Edited at 2017-07-14 11:01 pm (UTC)
Two of these sequels need to be cancelled. No need for Toy Story 4 and omg I still here Frozen until this day I'm gonna die listening to it. :C
I wonder if they'll ever make a Ratatouille 2.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
But I'm happy this is getting made at all, so I won't complain. Much.