This will NEVER not kill me. It's in his code, guys. It's in his code. Reply

omfg Reply

I am going to fight them if there isn't an Overwatch cameo Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS Reply

Now they're bringing out all of those princess voice actresses. Irene Bedard, Linda Larkin, Jodi Benson, Anika Noni Rose... #D23Expo — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 14. Juli 2017

This crowd is very excited for Mandy Moore, who is dressed like she just came from her own 1970s wedding in Lauren Canyon. #D23Expo — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 14. Juli 2017

lauren canyon lol Reply

TARAJI IS GOING TO BE IN THIS MOVIE



AND ALL THE PRINCESSES Reply

im excited! Reply

i loved the first movie SO much so i'm excited Reply

Me too Reply

I'm excited for this since I liked the first movie, even though Vanellope was annoying. I think that had more to do with Sarah Silverman being the voice actress, than the character itself. Reply

I loved this movie, I'm so glad it's getting a sequel. And all the video game fanboys being pissed that it spent so much time following a girl in a girly world just made me love it so much more. Reply

I'm excited for this and Incredibles but Toy Story 4 can die in a fire, there's no need for it Reply

I'm suppose to go to this tomorrow, I'll see if I can bring back some juice for yall Reply

also I'm super excited for this! Reply

I just realised that all of the Disney and Pixar animated movies we're getting for the next two years are sequels. The Incredibles 2 and Wreck-It Ralph 2 in 2018, and Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2 in 2019.



Edited at 2017-07-14 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Two of these sequels need to be cancelled. No need for Toy Story 4 and omg I still here Frozen until this day I'm gonna die listening to it. :C Reply

I'm always here for more Toy Story tbh, I have faith that they can do it well, even if it isn't really necessary. Frozen 2 can choke though. Reply

I really liked the first one. Very excited for this.



I wonder if they'll ever make a Ratatouille 2. Reply

Ratatouille is my faaaavourite Pixar movie, but I'm not sure what they would be able to do with a sequel. Plus I don't think it was really popular enough to warrant one anyway, it tends to get kinda forgotten among the rest of them when people talk about Pixar movies. Reply

I don't think that needs a sequel, I feel like it's perfect as it is, I'm not sure what rest of the story there'd be to explore? Reply

I only watched that recently and I loved it! So underrated Reply

but is there a paperman 2? Reply

the first one was such a disappointment Reply

Loved the first one, can't wait for this Reply

How do you fuck that up and not call it Ralph Wrecks the Internet?! Reply

omg Reply

CALL THEM SRSLY Reply

omg i didn't even know a sequel was happening Reply

I can't wait!!! Reply

omg i'm so excited! i loved the first one Reply

Reminds me of:



