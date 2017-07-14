Taylor Swift is alive and loves "Fetish"

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

Yes we have 😊 -just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you! — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 14, 2017

Aw this is nice. Reply

Demi and Selena's on and off friendship always confuses me Reply

they're both judgmental and can't just let the other one live. they come through occasionally, like with this exchange. Reply

I feel like it oscilates depending on the sobriety/mental health of each of them at any given time. Reply

I feel like they both want it to work bc they have known each other so long. But it's them being so similar that is the reason it doesn't work. Reply

this this this Reply

Same here, and I'm sad bc I used to watch their cute yyt videos, though I think it's for the best they are away from each other now. Reply

Their relationship reminds me of me and my ex- that's not a good thing. Wish they would just find a way to be and stick with it. Reply

They'll unfollow eachother again eventually. Reply

here for this. aw.



ONTD can chill for a moment and let this be. Reply

wtf Reply

i hate these two Reply

lying frenemy assholes tbh Reply

Snickering in real life on someone calling her out over Camilla. 😏😂 Reply

In the screenshot, someone commented asking where camilla's shoutout was



Edited at 2017-07-14 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

She should just post cat videos, that's all I want. Reply

lol at referring to anything Taylor does as "the real deal" Reply

IKR Reply

but after what happened with Tom Hiddleston



aka falling flat on her face PR wise Reply

Surprised she didn't post a photo of her and her boyfriend and then placed Selena's single cover in the background Reply

it's just a matter of time Reply

looooooooool Reply

Who doesn't? Selenita always brings it Bad Liar was a fluke and doesn't count Reply

US Weekly reports that she's staying undercover on purpose.





Ask ONTD campus director xhurlyburly



Ask ONTD campus director xhurlyburly

Edited at 2017-07-15 12:39 am (UTC)

this remains one of the funniest images ive ever seen Reply

LOL Reply

oh my god Reply

don't forget ONTD Law School Reply

so taylor is just hide and never go public again? Reply

Yes Reply

is she really that embarressed from last years thing with tom? or just wants a break and date without commentary Reply

Imagine living your life based around what you thought would get you the GP's approval and allowing it to dictate how you engage in your personal life? I mean, I'd do it in a heartbeat for that real estate portfolio but it's daunting to think about. Reply

I wonder, when she isn't touring or promoting an album, if she's making as much money right now because she's so quiet and out of the public eye. Reply

she's raking it in just from her streams on spotify. this woman is loaded. Reply

She has one of the most dedicated fan bases around - I'm sure she is making about half of what she makes while in full promo mode but even now she did a coodinated re-release of her music to streaming (from which she will make even more money), she has had three fairly successful singles that she wrote or co-wrote, she probably made hella money from the studio behind 50SOG for promoting the movie/the single, she has her own freaking channel which resulted from her signing a huge deal with AT&T, among other things, and that is only the things we know about. Reply

she can be set for life based on royalties and her back catalog alone Reply

i would be shocked if she wasn't making 30M a year off interest alone Reply

I think her songs were used in the movie Sing and a few others, so yeah, the royalties for her must be very nice. She can afford to lay low Reply

As tempting as that real estate portfolio is, I honestly wouldn't gaf about what people thought about my personal life if I was in her position. It's exhausting to live your life based on having everyone like you. Reply

speaking of taylor and joe i saw a # of #swiftieswantjoeadead cus they think taylor looks depressed and thought wtf is this and why ? Reply

She's probably depressed because she misses the paps and attention. Reply

she's been barely seen public wise in months so how can fans say she's depressed when she just wants time off Reply

is taylor ever single? Reply

She was for like 2 years, right? Reply

LMAO THERE'S A WIKI PAGE



http://taylorswift.wikia.com/wiki/List_ of_Taylor_Swift%27s_ex-boyfriends



Edited at 2017-07-15 12:39 am (UTC) when was this? in elementary school? jkLMAO THERE'S A WIKI PAGE Reply

This Joe dude is fug but he has the insight to not ruin what little career he has by being as public as Hiddleswift so props Reply

I bet she likes that he's an unknown because she has the upper hand. Reply

She would be the type to be threatened by a more successful partner. Reply

poor Selena is a Horcrux now. Reply

lmao Reply

