70s - dumbass

Taylor Swift is alive and loves "Fetish"



Taylor Swift broke her instagram silence yesterday to promote Selena Gomez's new single "Fetish."  She did this previously for the band HAIM and her friend Lorde.

US Weekly reports that she's staying undercover on purpose.

US Weekly writes that a source said, "Taylor and Joe are the real deal.  This is a very serious relationship, but after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."




She wrote: "Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"



Source #1 and Source #2
Tagged: , ,