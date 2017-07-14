'Walking Dead' Cast Speaks Out on Stuntman's Death

He was hot.



RIP sweet prince. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow poor guy! R.I.P

I don't know what precautions were taken but extra ones could be taken like making the cushion so buig it would be nearly impossible to miss. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. you'd think that'd be a given but I guess not. the sound of him hitting the pavement... I can't even imagine.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope that his insurance and/or the show covers all medical and funeral expenses. Reply

Thread

Link

😔 RIP Reply

Thread

Link

Damn RIP :( Reply

Thread

Link

How awful and tragic. I feel awful for his loved ones and those who had to witness it. It's probably their worst fear about the job and it happened. RIP, John. Reply

Thread

Link

just awful. may he rest in peace. Reply

Thread

Link

This whole thing is just so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

damn :/ Reply

Thread

Link

must be terrifying being a stuntman i mean they train their asses off but there's always the risk of something like this happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely nightmarish... Reply

Thread

Link

This is horrible. Stunt actors are exposed to this but it's really bizarre to actually witness it happen Reply

Thread

Link

I'm always taken aback when I hear about stunt deaths. Like we've come so far in terms of safety but it really puts an emphasis on how much danger is in their regular jobs. RIP to him. Reply

Thread

Link

And they get so little credit for it. There's still no stunt Oscar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jeebus, there really needs to be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my friends posted about him today on Facebook. Sounds like he was a really nice guy. Was shocked when I saw this ONTD post and realized how he died. Tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

oh man thats awful

:(

With CGI and shit, why cant we fix some of the hazards with stunt work, there's no reason for people to be dying for a film Reply

Thread

Link

this is so fucking awful. rip.





just wondering, i know when you're brain dead you're only kept alive by a machine and you're basically dead, but since they're referring to it as a death, does that mean they've pulled the plug yet? like when it says he was killed by the fall, but he wasn't technically killed right??? idk im splitting hairs obvi but im just wondering if its 100% synonymous Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, his family had him removed from the ventilator that was breathing for him last night.



It's unclear whether he stopped breathing on his own at the scene and was revived with the ventilator by the paramedics/doctors or if he stopped breathing after he got to the hospital, but he was declared brain dead at some point (meaning he had no brain activity at all and could no longer breathe or survive without the machines to do it for him). He was just kept on the ventilator long enough for his family to arrive, say their goodbyes and make arrangements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for them, I feel like this would be such unimaginable pressure...like you know you have to say something but what do you even say? I'd be so scared I'd say the wrong thing Reply

Thread

Link

I like JDM's and Alanna's the most, but they're all quite kind. Reply

Thread

Link

Was he playing a walker, or was he an actor's stunt double?



This is so terrible.



Reply

Thread

Link

:( rip to him. My condolences to his family and friends. Reply

Thread

Link

He was so young :(



R.I.P. Reply

Thread

Link