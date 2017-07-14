'Walking Dead' Cast Speaks Out on Stuntman's Death
The Walking Dead cast took to social media today to express their feelings on the death last night of stuntman John Bernecker.
Bernecker was killed when he missed the padded landing mat while doing a stunt fall from a 25-foot balcony, landing on concrete instead. He was doing a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, at the time:
I have no words. My heart is absolutely broken for John Bernecker. Please send prayers to his family and friends.— Austin Amelio (@austin_amelio) July 14, 2017
Thoughts with John Bernecker's family tonight. Who will continue to be a part of our family and have all the love and support we can give.— Tom Payne (@justanactor) July 14, 2017
Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed.— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017
No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also.— Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 14, 2017
Norman Reedus:
Can't stop thinking about John Bernecker. All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community.— JordanWoods-Robinson (@jwoodsrobinson) July 14, 2017
And the world seems a little dimmer since you left, but I hope you bring the sunshine from above. We will miss you John. We love you. ❤️— Alanna Masterson (@AlannaMasterson) July 14, 2017
Love and prayers to #JohnBernecker family and friends.— Katelyn Nacon (@katelynnacon) July 15, 2017
It's unclear whether he stopped breathing on his own at the scene and was revived with the ventilator by the paramedics/doctors or if he stopped breathing after he got to the hospital, but he was declared brain dead at some point (meaning he had no brain activity at all and could no longer breathe or survive without the machines to do it for him). He was just kept on the ventilator long enough for his family to arrive, say their goodbyes and make arrangements.
