'Walking Dead' Cast Speaks Out on Stuntman's Death

Edited to Add messages from Alanna Masterson and Katelyn Nacon

The Walking Dead cast took to social media today to express their feelings on the death last night of stuntman John Bernecker.

Bernecker was killed when he missed the padded landing mat while doing a stunt fall from a 25-foot balcony, landing on concrete instead. He was doing a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, at the time:










Norman Reedus:










