Kit Harington Interview Roundup: Jon Snow is "A Bit of a Psychopath", Not Interested in Incest




- has an interesting analysis of his character: "I actually think secretly deep down, he's a bit of a psychopath, weirdly. He looks for violence [...] I think that in a weird way this could be Jon's natural home, on this battlefield, where he comes to life. For all of his good, he's a violent man."
- says that Ygritte is the only woman for Jon and there is "no one else"; hopes for future reunions with the remaining Stark children
- addresses Jon/Dany theories: "Out of all the people in Thrones, Jon, of all people, is probably the least up for incest. But we don't know whether they're related."
- gushes about Rose Leslie and how lucky he was to have met her on set

