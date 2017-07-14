Kit Harington Interview Roundup: Jon Snow is "A Bit of a Psychopath", Not Interested in Incest

tbh you could say that about all the men on this show Reply

Thread

Link

Add all the female characters, too. Westeros is turning everyone into a psychopath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. Sansa and Arya. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody click. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too late. Ew X_X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh why didn't I listen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally had my finger poised ready to click when I saw this comment/thread. I think I'll pass! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you describe the image in words so I don't click but satisfy my curiosity? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"But we don't know whether they're related."



son did u watch the show Reply

Thread

Link

Out of all the characters on this show Jon Snow's prob one of the least close to a psycho imo. But ty @God re: no incest. Reply

Thread

Link

But ty @God re: no incest.



You know he's lying, right? A blue flower grew from a chink in a wall of ice and filled the air with sweetness... mother of dragons, bride of fire... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're going to be disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- addresses Jon/Dany theories: "Out of all the people in Thrones, Jon, of all people, is probably the least up for incest. But we don't know whether they're related."



LOL, he's at it again. "Yes, Jon died." Ooops! He has no credibility. In fact, at this point, if he denies something is going to happen, it's almost a guarantee that it will happen.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's definitely lying lmao this guy was out here all like 'Yeah I'm dead that's it I'm not coming back'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] after they fuck



And stop being coy with who his father is. We're not idiots lol lol Jon is totally gonna flip his shit when he realizes Dany's his auntAnd stop being coy with who his father is. We're not idiots lol Reply

Thread

Link

You'd be surprised at how many fans think Jon is Ned and Lyanna's son, or Robert's kid. Casual fans are dim.



Just yesterday the actor who plays Jaime called Jon as Jon Stark-Targaryen on Kimmel's show and a bunch of casual fans got mad because it's "a spoiler" lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol what have they even been watching the show? Like it's already been confirmed at this point WTF do they think Bran was watching. Do they need Jon to fucking wear a Targarayen t-shirt or something. It's not a spoiler. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most casual fans don't know who rhaegar is lol, or think he's the mad king Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had to explain the tower scene to my not book reading parents quite a few times Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh I know lmao god some people are so fucking stupid. She literally said Robert would kill him if he finds out but he's totes Roberts's son. logic doesn't compute with people. The ones that thought Ned was still his father cracked me the fuck up tho ngl lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't figure out how they think Robert is his father. She literally says 'Robert will kill him, you know he will'. Why would he kill his own kid that a woman he says he loved died giving birth to? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I'm ready for the new season to begin. I'm ready for the new season to begin. Reply

Thread

Link

He's trolling lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmao stop Reply

Thread

Link

He is so full of shit. I appreciate that he admitted he lies in interviews, at least. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I think it's hilarious how unapologetically he trolls people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He had to lie so much in the lead up to season 6 that he probably dgaf anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if/when/how Jon's going to find out about his true heritage.



Edited at 2017-07-14 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The moment he climaxes while doing Dany, he'll see a painting, seal or something that connects Dany to the Starks (this is after they establish that he is a real Stark) lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sure Jan. Reply

Thread

Link

just going by genes Dany and Jon are closer related than full blood siblings, so much incest in the Targ family tree Reply

Thread

Link

Right up ONTD's alley. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Jon and Dany hooking up is so cliche, like I can't imagine GRRM going for it but D&D? Yeah. Reply

Thread

Link