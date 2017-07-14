Kit Harington Interview Roundup: Jon Snow is "A Bit of a Psychopath", Not Interested in Incest
Kit Harington reflects on playing Jon Snow: "It will be very emotional when [#GameOfThrones] finishes for me" https://t.co/AGQrNpPBmJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 14, 2017
- has an interesting analysis of his character: "I actually think secretly deep down, he's a bit of a psychopath, weirdly. He looks for violence [...] I think that in a weird way this could be Jon's natural home, on this battlefield, where he comes to life. For all of his good, he's a violent man."
- says that Ygritte is the only woman for Jon and there is "no one else"; hopes for future reunions with the remaining Stark children
- addresses Jon/Dany theories: "Out of all the people in Thrones, Jon, of all people, is probably the least up for incest. But we don't know whether they're related."
- gushes about Rose Leslie and how lucky he was to have met her on set
source 1 2 33 4
[Spoiler (click to open)]
son did u watch the show
You know he's lying, right? A blue flower grew from a chink in a wall of ice and filled the air with sweetness... mother of dragons, bride of fire...
LOL, he's at it again. "Yes, Jon died." Ooops! He has no credibility. In fact, at this point, if he denies something is going to happen, it's almost a guarantee that it will happen.
And stop being coy with who his father is. We're not idiots lol
Just yesterday the actor who plays Jaime called Jon as Jon Stark-Targaryen on Kimmel's show and a bunch of casual fans got mad because it's "a spoiler" lmao
I'm ready for the new season to begin.
Edited at 2017-07-14 10:19 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.