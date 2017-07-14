Wet

Liam Payne Finally Strips That Down in France



After weeks of teasing and performing Strip That Down all over the globe, Bear's father finally did just that. Lime performed at the VirginRadio Officiel Showcase in France, kicking off his set in a track jacket before showing off his post-pregnancy body.











Payne is currently working on his debut solo album, while promoting STD and his bop with Zedd.

Sources: @LimePain, 1, 2, 3, 4. @VirginRadio.

Magic Mike realness. ONTD: Are you comfortable naked?

