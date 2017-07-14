PLL Star Shay Mitchell Engaged?





I googled to see what he looks like because I'm shallow and ???? Reply

I'm trying to post a pic of them together in the body of the post (for the Who? crowd) but it's not fucking working ugh?!?! Reply

Some image hosters don't work here, I usually upload here https://imgbb.com/ and then put <*img src="URL LINK"*> (remove the *). Maybe that'll work? Reply

Lololl Reply

I love how going to the source, there is zero backup to the engagement claim.... just quotes saying they took a trip together and "getting serious" and the source even says they aren't.... click bait titles at its best (and not blaming you OP. It's Hollywood Life's MO) Reply

I feel you! I am thirsty for any Shay post that's all haha Reply

This makes sense, I feel like we would have seen some Shay posts ft. him if they were together. Reply

they are def together. She's always posting pics of them kissing on her snapchat story and he posted some lovey dovey shit on his insta for her bday. Daily Fail has pics of them at Drake's Bday...I doubt they are engaged so soon though Reply

they are going out but idk where the engagement thing came from Reply

He's very handsome. Of course they make an out of this world gorgeous couple.



*hangs ugly head in loneliness* Reply

He's cute. She's got good taste in guys imo. Reply

no she doesn't lmao she went with dr*ke's loser ass hanger on unemployed cousin for ages and before that some budget actor



this is a good choice



Edited at 2017-07-14 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I thought Drake's cousin was cute, don't judge me. She also went around with Jimmy Butler for a while who's cute too. Idc about careers sis, I'm going by looks only Reply

get out Reply

leah duz Reply

MATTE BABEL? I have not heard that name since 2005. I wonder if he's still in touch with Leah Miller. I wonder what she's up to now. Reply

same i'm seriously weirded out LOL Reply

Lol for real.

Leah is probably just as bored by Dallas Green's music as the rest of us. Reply

Leah's fucked up her face now it's sad... Reply

Her face is a goddamn mess but I think she's still on TV. She's still with Dallas Green too. Reply

Wait, her face got messier? How is that even possible?!! Reply

I need pics of her current face Reply

Omg me too!!! I can't believe I still remember their names. I haven't watched MuchMusic in like a decade. Leah and him were sf awkward especially during interviews I wonder what they're like nowadays...last time I heard anything about her she was marrying some guy who's band I can't remember. Reply

Me, too.



Leah was the one who was bffs with Hilary Duff, right? Reply

She's married to that City and Colour guy, isn't she Reply

i think they actually didnt get along and prob hit it and quit it a few times here n thre but im sure her and hduff go on ps runs together every now and then Reply

exactly Reply

shes so pretty Reply

I had no idea she was 30. Reply

matte is so hot. he was the last good era of much music Reply

ikr? like wtf happened to that channel. at least they do the MMVAs (well iHeartRadio) still Reply

Bell Media bought them and MTV Canada so they got lumped into each other.



The MMVAs took place in a parking lot this year :( The crowds seem to have died down a lot since the 2000s Reply

i miss those days

the spring break specials, embarrassing moments with celebs, muchtalks, and stuff Reply

I had such a huge crush on him and that other mixed black dude (Rainbow? lol). RIP MuchMusic Reply

matte? Reply

HollywoodLife so I don't believe it Reply

he's always been so cute i liked him when he was the host for that fuse music show with alexa chung. very charming. what an attractive couple, get it gurl Reply

i had no idea she was dating matte, he was corny but cute on much Reply

omg the MuchMusic VJ. What a come up. I always liked him on Much. Some of the other hosts/vjs were so annoying and tried too hard.



Edited at 2017-07-14 09:51 pm (UTC) Reply

My school got to do a tour of Much Music and meet some of the VJs including Matt. None of them seemed like they could be bothered tbh. Reply

