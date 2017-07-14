PLL Star Shay Mitchell Engaged?
Are Shay Mitchell & her boyfriend Matte Babel getting engaged? https://t.co/sTAAMV1fOG pic.twitter.com/si53x1fx79— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 13, 2017
-Shay Mitchell has been dating Canadian TV Host (ET Canada & Much Music) for a few months now
-Although they are both very private, they recently took a romantic trip to Greece together
-They have posted about each other on instagram/snapchat etc...
-Shay Mitchell's new horror film Cadaver should be out next year
Source
*hangs ugly head in loneliness*
this is a good choice
Edited at 2017-07-14 10:15 pm (UTC)
Leah is probably just as bored by Dallas Green's music as the rest of us.
Leah was the one who was bffs with Hilary Duff, right?
The MMVAs took place in a parking lot this year :( The crowds seem to have died down a lot since the 2000s
the spring break specials, embarrassing moments with celebs, muchtalks, and stuff
Edited at 2017-07-14 09:51 pm (UTC)