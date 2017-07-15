The Incredibles 2 will start off right after the first film
In an interview to IGN at the D23 Expo, John Lasseter revealed that there won't be a time-jump and The Incredibles 2 will be set right after the first film.
"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on," Lasseter said during an interview at D23 Expo, quipping that only "a minute" will have passed. He added, "It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie."
Additionally, Disney released this concept art for the film on the D23 featuring the cast from the first film (minus Syndrome and Mirage) and the underminer seen at the end of the first film. Also there seem to be a raccoon there as well.
The Incredibles 2 will be released on June 15, 2018.
source 1, 2
http://www.comingsoon.net/movies/featur
also I just started humming the theme song after all this time. Truly #iconic
Same
They could pick it up right where it left off, do an amazing opening, then segue it into a little time skip title sequence.
Edited at 2017-07-14 09:30 pm (UTC)
is the villain gonna be that tunnel digger guy from the end of the film?? oh my god and we finally get so see jack jack's powers. and more edna mode??? sign me the fuck up bitch
It's kinda insane they made a cartoon about a guy's mid-life's crisis and the strain on his marriage. I totally didn't get that as a child. I just thought it was a fun action film. It's actually really depressing in the beginning.
What superpower would you want to have?
Aside from the movie-related powers I'd like the power to heal others or talk to animals lol
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Alternatively, I'd love to be able to replicate things (not beings) at will. Mostly because my niece pointed out that you'd never run run out of cash. Or food.
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
RE: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
or Green Lantern-style energy powers
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
Re: What superpower would you want to have?
As excited as I am, I feel like a time-jump could have been nice, though.
but I'll take anything tbh!
I rarely finished any video games when I was a kid, lol, the exceptions was Prince of Persia: Sands of Times and Cod: MW games.