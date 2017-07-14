Horror Trailers: Stephen King's 'Mr Mercedes' 'Better Watch Out' 'Devil's Gate' & 'Dead Shack'
From Executive Producers Stephen King, David E. Kelley and Jack Bender comes the story of a demented serial killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails. This forces the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he can strike again.
Starring: Brendan Gleeson (Lake Placid), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds).
Availability: The 10-episode series starts on August 9, 2017 (Audience)
On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it's far from a normal home invasion.
Starring: Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers), Olivia DeJonge (The Visit).
Availability: October 6, 2017 (VOD)
Struggling to overcome a recent professional tragedy, a tough-as-nails FBI agent (Amanda Schull) relocates to a small North Dakota town to investigate the disappearance of a local woman and her young son. The search leads to the missing woman’s husband’s (Milo Ventimiglia) secluded farm, on which answers, new mysteries, and God-fearing terrors await… not to mention something locked and caged down in the basement.
Starring: Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls), Shawn Ashmore (Frozen), Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin).
Availability: TBA (2017 or 2018)
On a weekend getaway at a rundown cottage in the woods, a 14-year-old teen, his best friend, and his best friend's older sister must work together to save their hard-partying parents from their predatory person in the cabin next to them.
Starring: Lauren Holly (Turbulence), Lizzie Boys, Taylor St. Pierre, Hannah Rochelle Burr, Cameron Andres, Gabriel LaBelle.
Availability: TBA
