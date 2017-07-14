The Expanse S3- David Strathairn cast in major recurring role

I FEEL LIKE ALL THIS DRUMMER CONTENT IS TARGETED DIRECTLY AT YOU PLEASING ME AND MY LUST, OP!



bless your heart for all eternity tbqh 💖💖💖



I also really want more Drummer/Dawes interaction and backstory, their scenes were some of the most idek intense and loaded for me this past season, like it felt like ANYTHING could happen. THEY ARE SO INTERESTING TOGETHER.



And of course it goes without saying, DRAOMI LOVE.

That Drummer-Dawes scene was so intense and loaded, I just wanted to know all their shared history together (and with Fred), so yeah, I hope they find a way for them to spend some time together. And more Jared Harris on my screen is always a blessing.



Draomi is love, they'd better provide us with some of that in S3 as well.



The show needs to be Amos-Alex-Prax romance, Naomi-Drummer romance, Avasarala being mum to Cotyar and Bobbie. THE END. FINITO.



With Jared Harris swooping in every now and again to sass Draomi, and Fred can swoop in to say wise things.

I'd watch that show, though I'd settle for quality fanfic, since there hardly is any out there. There's a certain character and dynamic that should arrive/start in S3 I'm looking forward to, but Alex/Amos/Prax, Draomi and team Avasarala-Bobbie-Cotyar are love and I need all the scenes of them I can get.



None for Holden, sorry, bye.



Dawes and Fred can definitely swoop in and stir shit up for the Belters, they're great characters.

Tell me more about this new dynamic!



BUT NEVER ANY FOR HOLDEN. GOODBYE HOLDEN. FALL OUT OF AN AIRLOCK.



I'm just so in love with the Belter accent that Jared Harris and Drummer have, like omg. I could listen to them talk all day long.

it's Clarissa Mao and Amos and their dynamic only really starts at the end of book 3. He nicknames her 'Peaches' and he's basically the character who gives her a second chance and I really liked some of the quotes I read of those two. But in order to get to their quality scenes in book 5 and 6, I need to get through book 4 first.





But also another dynamic I haven't actually gotten to in the books but read amazing quotes from-

Avasarala and Amos. Some of their banter in later books is amazing.



Holden is such a flop, I'm sure he'd fail at leaving through an airlock as well.



I might need subtitles to understand it, but Dawes and Drummer's Belter accents are my favorite of all the Belters. Between their quiet intensity and the accent, I could watch and listen to them all day.



Also [ Spoiler (click to open) ] YASSSS MY NAMESAKE CLARISSA WOULD HAVE A ~DYNAMIC WITH AMOS.



I can be his Peaches any day tbqh. I always understand Drummer and Dawes, but I DO usually wind back and watch their scenes about 10 times each just so I can SOAK in all the amazing nuance and idk character and history and richness of their voices.

Your namesake will make you proud. She's a complex, damaged character and I can't wait to get her and get the start of the glorious Amos-Peaches dynamic. Literally the two dynamics everyone talks about with Amos from the books is Prax and Peaches, so even if I have to wait till S4 to get it, I'm sure it'll be great.



I couldn't figure out why he calls her Peaches until the writers explained that there's a dessert called 'Peach Melba' (Melba is an alias she uses) so at least I get it now. Well, nobody else seems to be claiming him, you definitely get dibs on being his peaches, given your name.



Enjoy all of this:

I sometimes have a problem with hearing comprehension, no matter what I'm watching or what language, I prefer subtitles, especially if there are heavy accents or lingo I'm not sure of. Important scenes I always rewatch with subtitles and make sure I got every bit of the nuance from it. Reply

NOT AS DELICIOUS AS ALL OF THAT THOUGH LORDDTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT HAVE MERCY ON OUR SOULS.



Peach Melba is delicious tbh!!!

NOT AS DELICIOUS AS ALL OF THAT THOUGH LORDDTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT HAVE MERCY ON OUR SOULS.

I've been reading the books up to Abaddon's Gate, but I have yet to watch the series. I will definitely catch up before the new season comes out.



I have to say this: Holden is just...ugh. I know he's another in a long line of protagonists who become increasingly hardened and jaded, but it's not interesting IMO. How is he on the show?

You definitely have time to catch up on the show before S3. I read up to book 3, I started book 4 but got stuck a bit, I'll definitely finish it before S3 airs.



LOL, I don't know who I 'prefer', book!Holden or show!Holden since I don't care for either. Book!Holden probably benefits from showcasing his POV more, while the show is an ensemble so other characters have a fair shake as well. He starts getting darker before he did in the books I think, made him a tiny bit more interesting. Reply

There is literally no good reason for Holden to exist.



SPACE HA! Reply

how will they handle the behemoth stuff then : ////// i finally read the books and i'm obsessed. is tv drummer a merging of sam rosenberg and drummer?interested to see who they cast as bull and michio pa!

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Short answer: We don't know.



Some people think she could be taking over for Sam, but her personality is completely different from Sam, even if she does have a connection to Naomi. Some people seem to think she could be Michio Pa, but other than having a similar vibe, I don't think so, Fred wouldn't need Bull if he had Drummer there. I think she might just continue to be Drummer and we get more Fred-Drummer scenes? Maybe the OPA coordinates with Mars and Earth to try and figure out where the hell the ships went? I dunno, we're all just guessing till we get some concrete casting. I'm starting book 4, I love both the books and the show. Reply

that's true about bull! i'd be so upset if they wrote him out. but i don't think they would

Okay, I'll love Holden enough for all of us.



I'm so excited for this to be back. It's going to be such a long wait. :( Reply

I'll join you. For once I love a white male lead of a show. I can't give that up. Reply

