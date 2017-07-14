Bobbie Draper

The Expanse S3- David Strathairn cast in major recurring role



David Strathairn has been cast in a major recurring role in S3, though the actual role is being kept a secret. Popular theory seems to be [Spoiler (click to open)] Captain Ashford , but we don't know for sure yet.

Some more goodies from twitter:














He's such a great actor, can't wait. Are you all ready for more queen Drummer in your life?

