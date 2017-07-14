The Expanse S3- David Strathairn cast in major recurring role
David Strathairn has been tapped for a major recurring role in the upcoming third season of @ExpanseSYFY https://t.co/7dTQKsOgZD— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 14, 2017
David Strathairn has been cast in a major recurring role in S3, though the actual role is being kept a secret. Popular theory seems to be [Spoiler (click to open)] Captain Ashford , but we don't know for sure yet.
Some more goodies from twitter:
Floating amongst the stars in the VR set. SO PUMPED TO BE BACK!!!!! @TheExpansePO #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/58PTV3knHv— Cara Gee (@CaraGeeeee) July 10, 2017
A small tradition for me is to raise a flag over the set on first shoot day. Today was day 1 of season 3 #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/qS5KZFs77M— Breck Eisner (@Breck_Eisner) July 13, 2017
This is definitely the best picture of Drummer ever taken. https://t.co/fleVrUdeBV— Cara Gee (@CaraGeeeee) July 14, 2017
First day shooting with @ChadLColeman and @CaraGeeeee, a couple of our favorite Belters. #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/4INt4KXYid— TheExpanseProdOffice (@TheExpansePO) July 14, 2017
He's such a great actor, can't wait. Are you all ready for more queen Drummer in your life?
bless your heart for all eternity tbqh 💖💖💖
I also really want more Drummer/Dawes interaction and backstory, their scenes were some of the most idek intense and loaded for me this past season, like it felt like ANYTHING could happen. THEY ARE SO INTERESTING TOGETHER.
And of course it goes without saying, DRAOMI LOVE.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
That Drummer-Dawes scene was so intense and loaded, I just wanted to know all their shared history together (and with Fred), so yeah, I hope they find a way for them to spend some time together. And more Jared Harris on my screen is always a blessing.
Draomi is love, they'd better provide us with some of that in S3 as well.
In conclusion- more Drummer, more Drummer with everyone who matters, kthnx.
With Jared Harris swooping in every now and again to sass Draomi, and Fred can swoop in to say wise things.
None for Holden, sorry, bye.
Dawes and Fred can definitely swoop in and stir shit up for the Belters, they're great characters.
BUT NEVER ANY FOR HOLDEN. GOODBYE HOLDEN. FALL OUT OF AN AIRLOCK.
I'm just so in love with the Belter accent that Jared Harris and Drummer have, like omg. I could listen to them talk all day long.
But also another dynamic I haven't actually gotten to in the books but read amazing quotes from-
[Spoiler (click to open)] Avasarala and Amos. Some of their banter in later books is amazing.
Holden is such a flop, I'm sure he'd fail at leaving through an airlock as well.
I might need subtitles to understand it, but Dawes and Drummer's Belter accents are my favorite of all the Belters. Between their quiet intensity and the accent, I could watch and listen to them all day.
Also [Spoiler (click to open)]YASSSS MY NAMESAKE CLARISSA WOULD HAVE A ~DYNAMIC WITH AMOS.
I can be his Peaches any day tbqh.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Your namesake will make you proud. She's a complex, damaged character and I can't wait to get her and get the start of the glorious Amos-Peaches dynamic. Literally the two dynamics everyone talks about with Amos from the books is Prax and Peaches, so even if I have to wait till S4 to get it, I'm sure it'll be great.
I couldn't figure out why he calls her Peaches until the writers explained that there's a dessert called 'Peach Melba' (Melba is an alias she uses) so at least I get it now. Well, nobody else seems to be claiming him, you definitely get dibs on being his peaches, given your name.
Enjoy all of this:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
NOT AS DELICIOUS AS ALL OF THAT THOUGH LORDDTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT HAVE MERCY ON OUR SOULS.
I have to say this: Holden is just...ugh. I know he's another in a long line of protagonists who become increasingly hardened and jaded, but it's not interesting IMO. How is he on the show?
LOL, I don't know who I 'prefer', book!Holden or show!Holden since I don't care for either. Book!Holden probably benefits from showcasing his POV more, while the show is an ensemble so other characters have a fair shake as well. He starts getting darker before he did in the books I think, made him a tiny bit more interesting.
SPACE HA!
[Spoiler (click to open)] Short answer: We don't know.
Some people think she could be taking over for Sam, but her personality is completely different from Sam, even if she does have a connection to Naomi. Some people seem to think she could be Michio Pa, but other than having a similar vibe, I don't think so, Fred wouldn't need Bull if he had Drummer there. I think she might just continue to be Drummer and we get more Fred-Drummer scenes? Maybe the OPA coordinates with Mars and Earth to try and figure out where the hell the ships went? I dunno, we're all just guessing till we get some concrete casting.
I'm so excited for this to be back. It's going to be such a long wait. :(