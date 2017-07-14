Love him! Reply

i genuinely need to know how someone spent $82 at a waffle house when the average menu item is $4 lolol.

Me when I have the munchies.

He probably had his family with him.

My Dad asked the same question. He was like I can see $82 on a steak dinnner but wtf is he odering at a waffle house that cost $82?

Depends on how many people, what they order, if they get dessert, etc.



Also, I feel your dad is GROSSLY underestimating the price of a steak dinner most places in the U.S.A.



I mean even if the $10 steaks AT Waffle House. 8 people order those, that right there is your $82.00



$4 dollar sandwiches, $5.00-$7.00 omelettes, it all adds up once you factor in beverages, desserts, etc.



I'm sure if I went with my family (there's 6 of us, give or take) we'd top $100, at least. Reply

I just came in here to ask the same question

mte

This story was on the radio this morning and they said he bought things for the other people there too.

lmao I misunderstood that and was like "daaammmn he better go get that shit before somebody takes it!"



this was nice of him Reply

That's pretty nice

lol stop

lol stop

he is an actor from the show Blue Bloods (cbs)

I am not 50 so I don't watch that show.

Blue Bloods is your go to?? He's from New Kids on the Block sis.



Edited at 2017-07-14 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

lol mte

lmao fr! I was like, "Is this a cute, new, hip nickname for Mark Wahlberg?" I had no idea he had a brother. TF?

he was in the sixth sense and some of the SAW movies :')

He was/is in New Kids on the Block.



I think he has his own reality show.

cackling. this icon + comment kills me

he was in nkotb and is an actor he was in the 6th sense and i think he's married to jenny mccarthy

Mark Wahlberg's brother

Mark Wahlberg's brother

That's the only way I know of him anyway.

Exactly what I was thinking.

I know I ain't old so how old are people in this thread giving a non sarcastic who????

he's a Wahlburg!

He was the guy who shot and killed you know who in the sixth sense



He's had other acting gigs before blue bloods so stawp lol Reply

Would be ever cooler if he didn't do a self congratulatory insta post about it! Anyway, good for the Waffle House employees!

Link

seriously. i cant help but sideeye at people recording or photographing themselves doing nice things for people it's so cringy and awkward. especially if the other person starts crying.

lol mte

yeah that's gross. it's better when the wait staff shares it.

Mte

yeah, though i guess in the end a server just got a large tip that was probably immensely helpful, so someone got helped whether or not he decided to pat himself on the back

i read this comment in Wooderson's (from Dazed & Confused) voice while picturing that meme abt climate change

lolllll mte but the check will still clear for the waitstaff so w/e!

Aww but the staff are so happy.

I am SUPER happy for them! Well deserved.

This is how I feel whenever I see FB posts of people congratulating themselves on helping homeless people, etc.



At least with his, it seems personal since his parents did it and he probably knows its rough when you live off tips. (I think idk anything him growing up) Reply

Maybe the staff wanted him to? idk

Whatever, I'd do the same thing.

It's like a common PR thing like when celebs go to ~third world countries and do charity and whatnot

Ya, this is nothing more than a PR stunt. Good on them for getting $$$ but there's def no sincerity in his part and anyone who thinks so is delusional.

Yeah it's like poverty porn or whatever they call it

yep. I mean, super happy for who got that tip because they probably deserve it but dont act like you give a shit about your mom when you're trying to generate 'good guy' press for yourself come on.

True, but I'm all for people reminding customers to tip their servers. It's a tough job with no guarantee that you'll be compensated for your labor, which is beyond fucked up.

This first hit the news because the waitress posted about iirc

I'm imagining this comment coming from Matthew McConaughey, sitting behind a steering wheel, in Dazed and Confused.

That's really nice of him but ngl it'd be cooler if he didn't share this news himself lol

this is great but it's also giving my broke money obsessed self anxiety, what if he goes into debt and needs that $2,000 later in life

He can always call up the rest of New Kids on the Block and do another reunion tour for their geriatric fans.

Don't they do cruises every year? The used to be posted about here.

LoooL. Pretty sure they're on tour right now? IDK i went and it was fun.

lol get the fuck off my lawn

Dont worry, in 15-20 years it'll be Directioners turn on the geriatric train. XD

WHAT IS THIS HATE. I AM NOT GERIATRIC.

I mean that's nice, but I hate when celebs post that they did something like that. Like you just want everyone to tell you how nice and perfect you are.



I'm not saying he wasn't cool for it, but couldn't he have just not told a bunch of people? Reply

good for u donnie u had to make a post about it and everything

mte it's so annoying when ppl who do nice things have to try and get credit for it. Like obvi you're doing it for the wrong reasons. Apparently I'm jaded tho bc whenever I bring this up, my mom is like "they did a nice thing! Stop being negative!" Sorry I don't congratulate ppl for doing nice things while bragging about it. Truly nice ppl don't expect attention from their acts.

This is me at least 20x a day. Everything annoys me.

Why does no one ever do this at my job

lol yikes @ him posting it himself, but whatever, he's always really eager and OTT about everything. I'll always like him for introducing my mom to her bf Tom Selleck. Just wish he wasn't married to that anti-vaxxer nut.

beautiful icon <3

The fact that he took a picture of it totally ruins the gesture.

lmao how? He just gave $2000 away, he could write a book about it and it would still be a nice gestur

i mean it's definitely self-congratulatory but at the end of the day they're still getting $2000 so it definitely doesn't "totally ruin" it

i like that ladys purple lipstick

It didn't happen unless it's documented duh!

