Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip At Waffle House
My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ❤️
he tipped $2,000 on an $82 meal.
Love him!
Also, I feel your dad is GROSSLY underestimating the price of a steak dinner most places in the U.S.A.
I mean even if the $10 steaks AT Waffle House. 8 people order those, that right there is your $82.00
$4 dollar sandwiches, $5.00-$7.00 omelettes, it all adds up once you factor in beverages, desserts, etc.
I'm sure if I went with my family (there's 6 of us, give or take) we'd top $100, at least.
this was nice of him
he is an actor from the show Blue Bloods (cbs)
That's the only way I know of him anyway.
He's had other acting gigs before blue bloods so stawp lol
lol mte
At least with his, it seems personal since his parents did it and he probably knows its rough when you live off tips. (I think idk anything him growing up)
I'm not saying he wasn't cool for it, but couldn't he have just not told a bunch of people?
Why does no one ever do this at my job
Just wish he wasn't married to that anti-vaxxer nut.