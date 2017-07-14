TV Blind Item: One of these 9 shows is killing off a popular character in the season premiere

Is anyone's contract up on NCIS? Reply

The way the article describes it as going back over the previous eight weeks I doubt it's NCIS with how the finale ended last season. Reply

People already recently left. Reply

IDK, I still think it could be NCIS and Gibbs. Mark Harmon ain't getting younger, he's been having a tough rehab from knee surgery that is making him look quite frail, and his contract ends this season. This could be a set up for everyone to be ready for him to be gone from the show.



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

I only care about Scandal on this list. But who will even be the fan favorite of that show anymore to kill? So I think I'm safe Reply

Kind of mean to tease Elementary after how the season finale ended, but I doubt they'd go there. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Shinwell



Edited at 2017-07-14 07:59 pm (UTC) Yeah IA. And after the death of Shinwell I highly doubt they're going to kill anyone else off so fast. Reply

hope they kill father marcus tbh, i'll be ok with poncho herrera and john cho. Reply

HUSH YOUR MOUTH Reply

lmao <3 lmao <3 Reply

I mean, it´s so obvious they are talking about the exorcist, there many actors that didnt sign for a second season. Marcus was the besttt actor though, what the hell you talking about girl. Poncho is the one that should go, his acting was horrible. Reply

Prayer circle for presidents Melody Grant and Thomas Kirk and their fams.



Kill Former president Fitzgerald Grant Reply

i could see it being fitz, with olivia getting an ~i choose myself~ ending tbh Reply

i highly doubt it'll be mellie, since they just did a president assassination plot last season and wasted the entire season getting a new president in office. Reply

if they kill fitz i might start watching again Reply

comment cousins.

Reply

Reply

mte Reply

Lol all the olitz fans want Shonda to kill Jake.



I would like to see flitz dead bc what purpose does he have anymore?



I hope it's not liv bc I'm want to see more of darkliv!! Reply

this sounds like some Shonda/Scandal shit with the non-linear storytelling, but they've already fake killed like 2 or 3 characters on that show so I would seriously rme if a "whodunit" was the overarching plot she had in mind for the final season. Reply

Isn't Floriana Lima leaving Supergirl? Reply

Yeah, she is. She'd be my guess for the blind. Reply

she's not leaving she's just going from a regular to a recurring character Reply

she's still on the show (unfortunately), just not a regular anymore. the blind also mentions it's an original series regular (when she joined in s2), and the show is very aware of the bury your gays trope, so i doubt they'd ever kill off either of the lesbian characters. Reply

she joined in season 2, it says its an original cast member (so since season 1) Reply

i care about none of these shows Reply

This is totally random and off topic but I was on my way to the movie theater and the block is like swarming with young girls bc there's like a yt star near my building. Reply

omg i initially read that as "white" star Reply

Oh shit is that what that abbreviation means? That's my bad but in my defense he probably is white. Reply

i always read it as whitey Reply

I think "yt" is being replaced by "wypipo" Reply

I hope it's Mellie on "Scandal" so I can stop watching! Reply

if scandal pulls that shit for a second season in a row, is2g



i don't see it being ncis or scorpion, they're too straightforward for that gimmick imo. i think elementary also falls under that category.



the rest are all very likely. Reply

Istg if they kill anyone off in Elementary Reply

SUPERGIRL - DAVID HAREWOOD.



So he can come save Doctor Who from Kris Marshall tbh.



He's in the running according to the Bookies lmao, SAVE US GREEN DAD. Reply

omg i would so be here for this! i don't even watch supergirl anymore so i wouldn't be bothered. Reply

Same lol, I quit at the Valentines Day episode.



It had become so savagely terrible that it didn't even take some REASON for me to quit... I just kind of stopped. Reply

i was actually thinking it might be him, wasn't he dissing the (terrible) writing recently? or has he always done that (by "that" i mean "giving zero fucks")? Reply

Oh that's a good guess, especially since he's recently been annoyed with the show's writing too Reply

I AM SO HERE FOR THIS (I haven't watch Doctor Who in years, and have decided to not continue with Supergirl, but I love him and want all good things for him) Reply

I love Green Dad but if he took over for Capaldi, I would die happy. I'm over all the lists of actors who could take over and it's all white women



Edited at 2017-07-14 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

while i could see him waiting to leave (and i feel like supergirl is overdue for a big character death), i can't really picture supergirl doing a story like this? with the whole flashing back over the season to reveal how it happened thing. it would feel very out of place for them.



but on the other hand, they are likely skipping ahead several months to fit with the flash and arrow, and flashback style could be used to explain a lot of the things in the first half of the season (what happened to mon-el, how kara coped, how the city got put back together after the attack, what happened after alex's proposal, etc), so idk. i could see them doing it for an episode, but no so much htgawm style, over several Reply

That'd be one reason for his bitter soundbites lately and I'd die for him as the Doctor. And it might give me a push to quit Supergirl, so win-win.



But chances are it's Blacklist or Blindspot, they have enough 'fan favorite' regulars to kill off. Reply

Doctor Who does have a habit of hiring actors who have already appeared on the show! Reply

lmao Kris Marshall. How on brand for that show. Reply

now i want the dude who played rory to be the new doctor lmao Reply

I would so be here for that.



I'm still bracing myself for the inevitable disappoint that will come when announce Kris Marshall on Sunday tho. :( Reply

man i'll never stop being amazed at how hard and how fast supergirl fell Reply

i thought grey's anatomy would be mentioned here and i wasn't having it Reply

Besides Meredith is there any original cast left? Reply

now, sis!!! yes!!!



off the top of my head, alex, webber, bailey, ....



..... Reply

Mon El in Supergirl lol (although I wouldn't call him "popular" but you'd be surprised how many people outside the internet don't mind him) Reply

Not an original cast member. Reply

girl come on we'd never be that lucky Reply

With Kevin Smith searching his name to hunt down untagged tweets to talk about Mon-El, I doubt we're ever getting rid of that douche. Reply

