i'll see this for jessica

and it already has a ratio of 234 likes to 111 dislikes because of whiny pissbabies, great

Wow. Wtf is wrong with people.

these cornballs are so ridiculous



theyre accusing the movie of being 'sjw bs' or whatever because she talks about the patriarchy and shit and a bunch of them are mad because they clicked on the trailer thinking it was for jessica jones hahaha

lol because of course it does. The YouTube community is basically made up of the "anti-sjws", trolls and general annoying-as-fuck men crying about video game titties being censored or some shit.



Edited at 2017-07-14 08:17 pm (UTC)

I love Jess Williams but I just cancelled my Netflix account for Hulu. Oop. 😬

Love her, love O'Dowd, this looks great. I'm so excited for her.

This looks so good.

I don't even need to know what it's about. That it stars Jessica Williams is enough for me.



Reply

Omgggg I thought this said Jessica Jones and almost had a heart attack, lol.

Not till 2018. I can't wait.

Me either! I am OBSESSED. It's my favorite show by Netflix, top three favorites of all. 😍

Aw, man, I read this as Jessica Jones and got way too excited because it's been forever since season 1. But this looks fun!

lbr, if we did that irl we'd just get flipped off

or worse unfortunately

speaking of netflix has anyone watch friends from college series or bad to the bone?

That looks really good. Have to make sure to add it to my Netflix queue

This looks good. For some reason I thought it was a TV show, though.

Looks like "Ilana Wexler the movie" but without Abbi to bounce off of.

Still looks fun.

I want it.

I love her and am excited for this. Curious if it will get the Jezebel "why does a POC lead have a white love interest" treatment

If so, I hope they add in some age difference wank as well.

I ought to read one of those for The Big Sick. I was listening to the recent episode of Represent (which had a segment on it) and they mentioned sth about arranged martiage to Pakistani girls and basically a yt girl saving him from it which made me think of East Is East. I'm just SO over the representation of unappealing prospective partners that share race and finding true love in a white ideal trope. Ummm this is longer than I intended but hey ho.

Isn't The Big Sick a true life story about Kumail & his wife though?



ETA: nm I think I misunderstood you!



Edited at 2017-07-14 09:23 pm (UTC)

Yea.



No probs~ Reply

I'm just SO over the representation of unappealing prospective partners that share race and finding true love in a white ideal trope

IA so much



IA so much Reply

After watching the trailer twice, I still have no idea what it's about.

i was like "i know what i'm watching this weekend" then i saw it begins streaming in two weeks

lmao same!

This looks fun. But is it a movie or a tv show?

this looks good but i feel like it comes off/would do better as a tv show than a movie

cant wait

Yesss.



I'm here for this. Reply

lol a white love interest 🙄

Yeah, but I'm not surprised. Jessica Williams is open about the fact that she only dates white guys.

lmao is she? No wonder her and Phoebe Robinson are so tight 🙄

Wow I love how refreshingly confident and self-assured she is! You never see that in rom coms or female led pieces. (unless it's Lena Dunham's bullshit delusions "I think I'm the voice of my generation.").

I'm crazy excited for this. Plus Chris Dowd is strangely so ugly hot for me.





I'm crazy excited for this. Plus Chris Dowd is strangely so ugly hot for me. Reply

I really like her, but wasn't into the teaser they released a while back. This trailer is really good and has pulled me in.

definitely into she and lakeith playing a couple

