July 14th, 2017, 09:09 pm hewontgo Official trailer - "The Incredible Jessica James " It hits Netflix on July 28source Tagged: black celebrities, film trailer / stills, netflix Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
theyre accusing the movie of being 'sjw bs' or whatever because she talks about the patriarchy and shit and a bunch of them are mad because they clicked on the trailer thinking it was for jessica jones hahaha
Edited at 2017-07-14 08:17 pm (UTC)
Still looks fun.
ETA: nm I think I misunderstood you!
Edited at 2017-07-14 09:23 pm (UTC)
No probs~
IA so much
I'm here for this.
I'm crazy excited for this. Plus Chris Dowd is strangely so ugly hot for me.