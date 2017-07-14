‘Blind’ Director Addresses Backlash Over Casting Alec Baldwin And Not Disabled Actor In Lead Role

oh no, here we go again Reply

Anything that diminishes Eddie RedCarpet's Oscar is good in my books.

let's see what mythological being y'all are gonna compare the disabled to next.

inb4 abled ppl dismissing disabled ppl's feelings

is there anyone out there who actually says to their friends, "hey let's go see the new alec baldwin movie"?

lol if they do, their friends deserve better



Edited at 2017-07-14 07:21 pm (UTC)

NO.



The best Baldwin can pull is "Hey Baldwin is gonna be on SNL tonight?" "Sweet, I'll have to make sure to watch tonight." Then to proceed to forget that SNL is a thing until the ONTD post pops up but there's a food post so you go into that one instead and you read the Roundup and open it in a new tab but forget to see that tab too.

that is weirdly specific but incredible accurate

No but I don't think ONTD has any members over the age of 50

He's good in the movies/shows he's in, but if the movies are good, it's not because of him, there's usually someone else who stands out.

i see you don't hang around many old white people

didn't that weird boss baby movie do really well

lmaooo excuses excuses excuses



sure let's start constructive dialogue. it's tiiiiiimeee. Reply

him, an able-bodied director with the ability to help, telling an advocacy foundation what they should be doing

srsly

Oh boy. Hollywood continues to be trash.

it's just alec baldwin wearing sunglasses lol



that's the whole movie



Edited at 2017-07-14 07:19 pm (UTC)

Yo this director is a fucking asshole.



"He says in order to greenlight an independent film, they need a “name” actor so the film can be financed."



And Alec Baldwin is that name? Alec Balwin is nothing. He's popular because he can play Trump but when was the last time he was popular? When those voicemails of him calling his daughter a rude thoughtless little pig? The Baldwins, every single one of them, are fucking nobodies. NOBODIES.



"He says instead of coming after Alec Baldwin in the media, the Foundation should focus on creating constructive dialogue and programs to advance actors who suffer from disabilities."



Fuck you. Reply

Seriously, the last successful movie I remember him starring in was that romcom with Meryl Streep and that was obviously not a solo effort. He hasn't been a bankable leading actor in decades. And even if he was, I somehow doubt that was the only role in the movie. Plenty of indie movies get sold based on the name actors in secondary roles while the main character is played by a nobody. It ends up being cheaper that way anyway.

Edited at 2017-07-14 07:26 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-14 07:26 pm (UTC)

Meryl Streep was the star power in that movie. By a mile!



Indie movies have had good success lately and that's because people dont give a shit about actors anymore. It's why Get Out was a runaway success. It's why every shitty horror movie makes buttloads of cash. Reply

It's an independent movie, I'm honestly shocked they got Alec Baldwin.

So he using the Matt Damon escuse huh??



Good luck with your flop movie sir!! Reply

Sir Carter?

Again, amazing how no matter the movie it always benefits straight, white, cis, able-bodied men, isn't it? Although not in this case, playing someone developmentally disabled or physically disabled often leads to countless award nominations and wins and the actor is lauded for going so far when there are actors who actually live a life that is not a costume to take on and off for praise.

Ikr its gross

- He says instead of coming after Alec Baldwin in the media, the Foundation should focus on creating constructive dialogue and programs to advance actors who suffer from disabilities.

lmao the arrogance & gall of this nobody fuck



lmao the arrogance & gall of this nobody fuck Reply

.......the actors can't advance if people like the director don't hire them and go with someone who is ablebodied.....BUT I AM glad we're having this conversation.

He says in order to greenlight an independent film, they need a "name" actor so the film can be financed.

Unfortunately, he's probably right.



Unfortunately, he's probably right. Reply

He doesn't know any vision impaired actors that would be a box office draw, but somehow, Alec Baldwin is????

