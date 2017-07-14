‘Blind’ Director Addresses Backlash Over Casting Alec Baldwin And Not Disabled Actor In Lead Role




Michael Mailer, director of the Alec Baldwin-starring film Blind, was criticized by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a disabled advocacy organization.

- He says the statement is unhelpful to disabled advocacy, and discredits Academy Award-winning performances (Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot, Jamie Foxx in Ray, Jon Voight in Coming Home, Al Pacino in Scent Of A Woman, and Eddie Redmayne in The Theory Of Everything)
- He says in order to greenlight an independent film, they need a “name” actor so the film can be financed. He does not know any vision-impaired actors out there who have the marquee appeal needed.
- He says instead of coming after Alec Baldwin in the media, the Foundation should focus on creating constructive dialogue and programs to advance actors who suffer from disabilities.

In fact, a number of disabled people were cast in speaking and background roles in Blind.
