‘Blind’ Director Addresses Backlash Over Casting Alec Baldwin And Not Disabled Actor In Lead Role
#BlindMovie director addresses backlash over casting @AlecBaldwin and not disabled actor in lead role (GUEST COLUMN) https://t.co/6lOK5jh0Up— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) 14 juillet 2017
Michael Mailer, director of the Alec Baldwin-starring film Blind, was criticized by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a disabled advocacy organization.
- He says the statement is unhelpful to disabled advocacy, and discredits Academy Award-winning performances (Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot, Jamie Foxx in Ray, Jon Voight in Coming Home, Al Pacino in Scent Of A Woman, and Eddie Redmayne in The Theory Of Everything)
- He says in order to greenlight an independent film, they need a “name” actor so the film can be financed. He does not know any vision-impaired actors out there who have the marquee appeal needed.
- He says instead of coming after Alec Baldwin in the media, the Foundation should focus on creating constructive dialogue and programs to advance actors who suffer from disabilities.
In fact, a number of disabled people were cast in speaking and background roles in Blind.
The best Baldwin can pull is "Hey Baldwin is gonna be on SNL tonight?" "Sweet, I'll have to make sure to watch tonight." Then to proceed to forget that SNL is a thing until the ONTD post pops up but there's a food post so you go into that one instead and you read the Roundup and open it in a new tab but forget to see that tab too.
sure let's start constructive dialogue. it's tiiiiiimeee.
that's the whole movie
"He says in order to greenlight an independent film, they need a “name” actor so the film can be financed."
And Alec Baldwin is that name? Alec Balwin is nothing. He's popular because he can play Trump but when was the last time he was popular? When those voicemails of him calling his daughter a rude thoughtless little pig? The Baldwins, every single one of them, are fucking nobodies. NOBODIES.
"He says instead of coming after Alec Baldwin in the media, the Foundation should focus on creating constructive dialogue and programs to advance actors who suffer from disabilities."
Fuck you.
Indie movies have had good success lately and that's because people dont give a shit about actors anymore. It's why Get Out was a runaway success. It's why every shitty horror movie makes buttloads of cash.
Good luck with your flop movie sir!!
lmao the arrogance & gall of this nobody fuck
Unfortunately, he's probably right.
