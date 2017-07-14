'fullmetal alchemist' live action - new trailer and posters

I don't get why Japanese movies have really shitty 3D/CGI



I think budget reasons definitely. They're nowhere near Hollywood quality but I think it's enough.



i actually think the cgi here is really good for a japanese movie Reply

Envy, Lust and Gluttony look 100% just like their anime counterparts. it's pretty cool. Reply

this was my first thought lol Reply

I was shocked at Gluttony! Reply

anime live actions always suck. Reply

This looks really cheap.



Anyway, I think I stopped caring about (new) anime when the first FMA anime started getting popular. It had some good music, though.











IDC, I'm looking forward to this. The CGI looks like poop but whatever. I have loved Yamada Ryosuke since 2005 (HeySay!7 days before JUMP existed). Even though Ed really isn't Japanese, Yamada seems pretty perfect for the part.



i was wondering if that was Yamada. I was never really into 7 or Jump (only heard about them thru some Hello!Project stuff) but Yamada seems to be doing well for himself. he was in the live action Assassination Classroom as well Reply

i really dont think the cgi looks that bad for this kind of a movie lmao maybe im just used to japanese films having a lower budget and more stylized cgi Reply

This looks so damn cheesy. There has never been and never will be a good live action anime adaption. Reply

This is my favorite manga ever, so I'll watch the movie, but the trailer doesn't look as great as I hoped. Reply

Roy Mustang needs to be hotter lol Reply

MTE Reply

This Reply

It's just a cosplay movie. It's just a cosplay movie. Reply

Completely OT:



Who was the person who tweeted something like I love all my fans even the ones in Brazil then but something in Spanish? Google isn't helping me and I'm sure I read about it here Reply

I think it was Nicki Minaj. Reply

This is gonna be a mess but i'm still gonna watch it.

It looks rlly bad tbh.



One of my fave animes/mangas of all times tho. Reply

Hmmm... idk. Some of anime mannerisms and behavioral reactions don't seem to translate well irl.



Although it very may well be generally accepted in Japan and I'm just not used to it. All the live actions are very meh, but at least it has the nostalgia factor. Reply

"Some of anime mannerisms and behavioral reactions don't seem to translate well irl."





Completely true. I used to try to watch J-dramas, starting w/ the adaptation of Perfect Girl Evolution/Yamato Nadeshiko Schichi Henge/The Wallflower. The animanga itself was strange, so I expected the drama to be as well. But even when I watched other J-dramas, they had the same weird mannerisms when adapted from any anime - even normal shoujo. It really was not cute, so I stopped. Some things need to just stay in cartoons. Reply

I kind of have the same issue, I've never done well with live action adaptations of anime and I think it's because things that I can accept in animation look really bizarre or over the top when a real person does it.



Some things are just better left as animation. I don't think I can do this movie because FMA has a fairly serious/dark tone at times and I just wouldn't be able to take the live action seriously. Reply

yeah i usually don't watch things that are adaptations of manga/anime 'cause they try to be too faithful to the feel of them. Reply

Meh, Dean Fujioka doesn't have that charisma (plus his singing sucks). Ookawa Tooru will always be the only Colonel Mustang I'll ever accept tbh. The rest of the cast looks pretty decent though. Reply

i too hate dean fujioka's songs and his stupid lyrics Reply

Looks a little better then live action Death Note movie tbh. Reply

