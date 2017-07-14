animanga

'fullmetal alchemist' live action - new trailer and posters



"FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST" is in theaters December 1, 2017.

Two brothers set out on a journey in order to take back everything they have lost. Fullmetal Alchemist is a legendary comic by Hiromu ARAKAWA that has sold over 70 million books worldwide. This emotional adventure finally gets a live-action version! An epic, highly-awaited fantasy action movie has begun to move!

Al and Winry



Hughes, Riza and Mustang (plus Black Hayate!)



Envy, Lust and Glutony



