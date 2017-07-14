'fullmetal alchemist' live action - new trailer and posters
"FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST" is in theaters December 1, 2017.
Two brothers set out on a journey in order to take back everything they have lost. Fullmetal Alchemist is a legendary comic by Hiromu ARAKAWA that has sold over 70 million books worldwide. This emotional adventure finally gets a live-action version! An epic, highly-awaited fantasy action movie has begun to move!
Al and Winry
💥兄弟の絆を信じる者💥— 映画『鋼の錬金術師』公式 (@hagarenmovie) July 12, 2017
映画『#鋼の錬金術師』ビジュアル解禁👊 錬成ポーズの兄エド✡笑顔がキュートなウィンリィ✡鎧姿の弟アルの3人が勢揃い‼ WEB特別版は猫ニャルフォンスが登場‼ 完全版は映画公式サイトをチェック👉https://t.co/eBeQnoCpWK #ハガレン pic.twitter.com/UOMCKtotDr
Hughes, Riza and Mustang (plus Black Hayate!)
💥兄弟の絆を守る者💥— 映画『鋼の錬金術師』公式 (@hagarenmovie) July 12, 2017
映画『#鋼の錬金術師』ビジュアル解禁👊炎を錬成するマスタング大佐🔥家族想いのヒューズ中佐🔥冷静沈着の
ホークアイ中尉の3人が勢揃い‼東方司令部の猛者たちがエド＆アル兄弟の絆を守る。公 式サイトもチェック👉https://t.co/eBeQnoCpWK #ハガレン pic.twitter.com/Y4DOAeQuOP
Envy, Lust and Glutony
💥兄弟の絆を壊す者💥— 映画『鋼の錬金術師』公式 (@hagarenmovie) July 12, 2017
映画『#鋼の錬金術師』ビジュアル解禁👊色欲のラスト💀嫉妬のエンヴィー💀暴食のグラトニーの3人が勢揃い‼
《ホムンクルス》と呼ばれる人造人間たちがエド＆アル兄弟を追い詰める😱 公式サイトをチェック👉https://t.co/eBeQnoCpWK #ハガレン pic.twitter.com/jfIj6NP1wY
I guess the industry overall only excels in 2D?
Anyway, I think I stopped caring about (new) anime when the first FMA anime started getting popular. It had some good music, though.
I've been on an anime music kick lately.
It's just a cosplay movie.
One of my fave animes/mangas of all times tho.
Although it very may well be generally accepted in Japan and I'm just not used to it. All the live actions are very meh, but at least it has the nostalgia factor.
Completely true. I used to try to watch J-dramas, starting w/ the adaptation of Perfect Girl Evolution/Yamato Nadeshiko Schichi Henge/The Wallflower. The animanga itself was strange, so I expected the drama to be as well. But even when I watched other J-dramas, they had the same weird mannerisms when adapted from any anime - even normal shoujo. It really was not cute, so I stopped. Some things need to just stay in cartoons.
Some things are just better left as animation. I don't think I can do this movie because FMA has a fairly serious/dark tone at times and I just wouldn't be able to take the live action seriously.