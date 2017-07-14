who bill&amp;hertardis

Doctor Who - 13th Doctor Announcement Coming Sunday



Announcement of the 13th Doctor will take place on Sunday (yes, THIS Sunday) after the Wimbledon Men's Final.

Source.

Are you as bitter and pressed about Capaldi leaving as this OP, ONTD Gallifreyans?

photo finaleontdgif dw_zpsqgwegckf.gif
Tagged: ,