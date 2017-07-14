Doctor Who - 13th Doctor Announcement Coming Sunday

it had better be a woman or a person of colour or pitchforks at dawn @ the beeb Reply

Thread

Link

Just watch it be some funny-looking dweebish 'young' white male all ~quirky and shit... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't that the doctor before this one? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i will eat a fez if it's not a white dude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya, sadly I don't see a chance of that happening.





I read somewhere that that weird looking guy from Death in Paradise Kris Marshall is in the running so I'm kinda grossed out :/ Sunday could not get here fast enough :(( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never really warmed to Capaldi's portrayal, so no, I can't say I'm sorry he's leaving.



I would love it if they went with a woman this time, but I know that's just wishful thinking. Reply

Thread

Link

I never really warmed to Capaldi's portrayal



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so sexually attracted to him ngl but i had the same problem

i blame the writing, i legit just gave up a few episodes after his arrival Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right?! Like how is that even possible?!! Capaldi is an acting god and a brilliant Doctor and the fact that he's leaving is killing me.



The only bad thing about 12 was the fact that my bb got shitty scripts. Like wtf was that moon abortion spider shit?!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you as bitter and pressed about Capaldi leaving as this OP, ONTD Gallifreyans?

YES! I wasn't at the start of the past series but it was so good and he was amazing with Pearl and now I don't want him to go :'( It was like Moffat woke up and finally clued in to the fact that he had Peter Capaldi ffs

I really hope the new Doctor isn't Kris Marshall Reply

Thread

Link

IKR!



And omg if it's fucking Kris Marshall i'll not even be mad when someone inevitably tries to attention grab by posting about Dr Who for the first time all season instead of me.



I'LL BE THAT DISTRAUGHT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a mad five minutes where I thought Missy was actually The 13th Doctor and I was excited af lmao

But yeah I'm gonna be so annoyed if it's him, what a boring basic selection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm being really serious rn. The idea that it could be Kris Marshall is terrifying as fuck to me!!!!! I've never been this scared and stress out about a piece of entertainment.EVER. Idk how I'll survive until Sunday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very sad to see him go. Eager to hear what they're going to do with it.



What rumors have y'all heard about casting? Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing good bb... nothing good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh oh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk who it was i was reading about but it was some pasty blond, middle aged white guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK how serious any of the rumors I've heard are but let's just say I'd be very surprised if it's a woman or POC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are betting on Ben Wishaw, Q from James Bond.



There's also that guy in Love Actually who went to America and slept with super models, which isn't particularly endearing me to him... but he's Ginger, so it seems likely?



And oddly enough Tilda Swinton was offerred it apparently, but would she even take it?



And Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to be so into this show. I have soft spot for 10 because he was the first Doctor I saw. But 11 was my Doctor. It was the first time watching the episodes live, so I was a lot more forgiving of Moffat's writing. I still think his first season was amazing, even if I do acknowledge the flaws of his writing in hindsight. And I loved Amy and Rory.



Edited at 2017-07-14 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not my bb 12???



SIS YOU WOUND ME. 12 is MY Doctor tbh, although i've been watching Old!Who all my life and then New!Who, and loved specific ones in their time, 12 has been mine finally and i'm gutted to see him go when he's had such awful writing to contend with, and the worst companion for a chunk of his run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched his run, sorry hun! I fell off by the end of 11's final season. I don't think even saw his final season apart from regeneration to 12. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So excited!!! Now everyone has a reason to watch Wimbledon too!! Reply

Thread

Link

ikr like what kind of ratings grab from failing Wimby! SAD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, I haven't watched the past couple seasons yet, did he say the same thing 10 did when regenerating? For some reason that doesn't sit well with me lol Reply

Thread

Link

No, he was just kind of going through lines each one said. He pulled out a line from Matt Smith, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The past couple were hard to sit through as Clara and the writing were just painful, buttttt THIS season has been the best one since Tennant's era tbh. All because of Peal Mackie and the amazing chemistry finally being back.



Bill has been a true gift from the space gods! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is accurate AF

Pearl wins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked Clara, I just thought Danny Pink was the most obnoxious, boring storyline. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I stopped watching ages ago because of the writing but caught a couple of episodes with Pearl and she and Peter were everything. Such a shame about Moff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This series was my fave since the Tennant years <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched DW in forever, but can't wait to find out which white male will be playing the Doctor! Reply

Thread

Link

Loved having this older more traditional Doctor with Capaldi. With that said...time to move onto a woman or POC Doctor. If it is some of the rumored candidates I will be very disappointed. While I have been much happier with what we have been getting from Doctor Who of late, I am hoping for better from Chibnall. Hoping. Reply

Thread

Link

I literally can't at the rumours i've heard, so the BBC better not ruin my fucking Sunday with their usual nonsense I SWEAR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Indira Varma or Olivia Coleman are my top two picks. With that said, I am going to go to the beach Sunday and hope for the best. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aside from Kris Marhsall what other people have you heard about?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Capaldi grew to be my favourite really fast, so I'm soooooo salty he's leaving. Reply

Thread

Link

Same bb, SAME :((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was obsessed with DW then stopped watching once it became the Clara show feat. The Doctor. Did it improve? Reply

Thread

Link





Pearl and Peter have just been <3333



I also had to stop because of Clara, but Bill renewed my love and faith in Who.



YES!!! bb definitely pick it back up from the first ep of this past season. Bill is my fave companion of all time now, including all the Classic Whovian Companions.Pearl and Peter have just been <3333I also had to stop because of Clara, but Bill renewed my love and faith in Who. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If we only got one season of Bill I'm going to set people on fire. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol same i forget how much i loved it

i wanted to try again after clara left but idk i couldn't make myself care

i hope bill stays on w/ the new doc tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you watch from Clara's Death Episode, onto all of Pearl's episodes, I think it's pretty great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really don't care either way. It's gonna be a white British guy.



I only recently started kinda liking Capaldi, but he's definitely way down on my list of fave Doctors. I can't tell if it was him or if it was the lacklustre episodes. I think Missy was really Capaldi's saving grace because his chemistry with her was amazing.



Edited at 2017-07-14 06:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





We musn't mention the insane chemistry between Peter and Michelle because I may just FAINT EVERYWHERE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like what I see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am pressed as hell. I love Peter Capaldi and am not ready to say goodbye yet.



Please don't cast another white man. PLEASE. Reply

Thread

Link





PETER WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS BB 💔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching completely after that horseshit that was the 50th anniversary special. I will never forgive Moffat for his bullshit portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I.



I've also told myself I might give it a go once the new showrunner takes over and I don't have to deal with smug!Moffat all up what used to be one of my most favorite shows.



Does anybody know if the new showrunner has a say in who this new Doctor is or is it completely Moffat choosing? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel badly for you that you miss out on the WONDER and PERFECTION that is Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie - Bill was the best Companion imho ever, but other people will say just top 3.



But you gotta do what you gotta do bb!



Chibnall will be selecting the next Doctor for his run, never fear. Let's just hope he doesn't fuck us over tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks sis.



I've heard good things about Pearl/Bill and I'm sure I will absolutely adore her when I start to rewatch.



My hate for Moffat is just that strong. He destroyed the love I have for that show and I can't wait for the day where he no longer darkens the Dr. Who doorstep. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The calendar in my house is Doctor Who, with each doctor taking a month. 13 is gonna screw up the whole concept Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg what are you going to do bb? WHO GETS THE CHOP? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link