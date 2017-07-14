Doctor Who - 13th Doctor Announcement Coming Sunday
Exclusive News: It’s Almost Time. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/rB4t1RH8Dx— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 14 July 2017
Announcement of the 13th Doctor will take place on Sunday (yes, THIS Sunday) after the Wimbledon Men's Final.
Are you as bitter and pressed about Capaldi leaving as this OP, ONTD Gallifreyans?
I read somewhere that that weird looking guy from Death in Paradise Kris Marshall is in the running so I'm kinda grossed out :/ Sunday could not get here fast enough :((
I would love it if they went with a woman this time, but I know that's just wishful thinking.
i blame the writing, i legit just gave up a few episodes after his arrival
The only bad thing about 12 was the fact that my bb got shitty scripts. Like wtf was that moon abortion spider shit?!!!!!
YES! I wasn't at the start of the past series but it was so good and he was amazing with Pearl and now I don't want him to go :'( It was like Moffat woke up and finally clued in to the fact that he had Peter Capaldi ffs
I really hope the new Doctor isn't Kris Marshall
And omg if it's fucking Kris Marshall i'll not even be mad when someone inevitably tries to attention grab by posting about Dr Who for the first time all season instead of me.
I'LL BE THAT DISTRAUGHT.
But yeah I'm gonna be so annoyed if it's him, what a boring basic selection.
What rumors have y'all heard about casting?
There's also that guy in Love Actually who went to America and slept with super models, which isn't particularly endearing me to him... but he's Ginger, so it seems likely?
And oddly enough Tilda Swinton was offerred it apparently, but would she even take it?
And Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag.
SIS YOU WOUND ME. 12 is MY Doctor tbh, although i've been watching Old!Who all my life and then New!Who, and loved specific ones in their time, 12 has been mine finally and i'm gutted to see him go when he's had such awful writing to contend with, and the worst companion for a chunk of his run.
Bill has been a true gift from the space gods!
Pearl wins.
Pearl and Peter have just been <3333
I also had to stop because of Clara, but Bill renewed my love and faith in Who.
i wanted to try again after clara left but idk i couldn't make myself care
i hope bill stays on w/ the new doc tho!
I only recently started kinda liking Capaldi, but he's definitely way down on my list of fave Doctors. I can't tell if it was him or if it was the lacklustre episodes. I think Missy was really Capaldi's saving grace because his chemistry with her was amazing.
Please don't cast another white man. PLEASE.
I've also told myself I might give it a go once the new showrunner takes over and I don't have to deal with smug!Moffat all up what used to be one of my most favorite shows.
Does anybody know if the new showrunner has a say in who this new Doctor is or is it completely Moffat choosing?
But you gotta do what you gotta do bb!
Chibnall will be selecting the next Doctor for his run, never fear. Let's just hope he doesn't fuck us over tbh.
I've heard good things about Pearl/Bill and I'm sure I will absolutely adore her when I start to rewatch.
My hate for Moffat is just that strong. He destroyed the love I have for that show and I can't wait for the day where he no longer darkens the Dr. Who doorstep.