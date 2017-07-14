Ru Paul's Drag Race Valentina's manager lied about Katy Perry; Willam to appear on her music video

Lmaooooo Vicky is a fool bye bitch, she seems like such a bitter betty



Damn, Valentina and Shea both fucking up Reply

what Shea do? I hope Valentina herself wasn't in on the escandalo, maybe she didn't know what her manager was saying LOL Reply

Being messy as HELL on Twitter and she's collaborating with Azealia Banks/ not willing to listen to criticisms of how wrong that is. She says she's promoting "black girl magic" and people need to shut the fuck up. Two peas in a pod imo. Reply

Is this the video for Swish Swish? Reply

There still hasn't been a video???? Reply

She only released the lyric video like 2 weeks ago. Reply

There was that random Gretchen lyric video, I think that's it. Reply

Mte. I figured they gave up on the song (and the era). This is some Rihanna BBHMM mess. Reply

look at that, a ray of sunshine in Katheryn Hudson's No Good, Very Bad Year Reply

Vicky remains messy af



but not even the good sis Willam can save Swish Swish or Witness Protection era @ this point Reply

Vicky is a Swiftie Reply

congrats on their casting in what will surely be a flop video for a flop song in a flop era!

bless Reply

i always stop and stare at your icon when i scroll past your comments

if you don't mind where is it from? Reply

enjoy my kween!



He's not just Val's manager, he manages several queens (Aja is the only one i can remember off top)



Edited at 2017-07-14 05:43 pm (UTC)

Nina Bo'Nina as well Reply

Is he the same guy who was at one of Nina's shows clearly very sick? Pierre had the live going on and he(Jason) was just coughing away not covering his mouth. He got roasted in the live about it. Reply

Funny Vicky only mentioned Valentina. But I remember someoone saying that Vicky was making fun of her on twitter. Reply

lol oop at Vicky blowing her chance to be in the video instead of picking up the damn phone and clarifying what was going on. Nothing bothers me more than someone getting messy/angry over misinformation... Reply

but that's all of ONTD on a daily tho, how is it that you like it here? Reply

stop spreading the rumour that I Iike it here!!! Reply

She wanted attention and knew she'd get it. Masking her desperation as a plea to respect drag queens. Reply

Vicky is just annoying af lol Reply

She's exactly the kind of person to fall for fake news. Reply

I bet she wasn't even considered to be in the video, she heard bs from Valentina's manager, and saw the opportunity to clock Willam Reply

All this drama for a flop single. Reply

Better than anything on Witness



Vocals on point. Reply

what's your favorite song from the EP? Reply

Lol I was singing this before work this morning Reply

Good lord, people are so desperate to hate Katy Perry this era. Reply

This same thing happened when Violet went OFF on Twitter about Katy Perry's queens on SNL. This just represents our culture so well - so quick to attack before we even know facts because we have to make a "point." Reply

is it weird if i think that part of it has to do with her hair cut



its my conspiracy theory Reply

It's not just you. I also wondered if it was her super short haircut that's been turning people off. Reply

America Stands United in Hating Katy Perry https://t.co/6ulREVyyyN via @rkylesmith pic.twitter.com/2RBi6xWwgP — National Review (@NRO) June 16, 2017 I think it's definitely part of it. Being the hot pop girl with long hair was her thing and people only want that from her. This article is super sexist and gross, but I think it's not wholly inaccurate: Reply

Edited at 2017-07-14 08:12 pm (UTC) The hair is definitely a major factor, which is unfortunate. I've repeatedly played the therapy session she did during the Witness World Wide thing and something that broke my heart the first time I played it was what she had to say about her hair change and how much people hate it. Essentially the public is resistant to her shedding the sexier, pin-up, hyper-girly image, but she wants to separate herself from that because she welcomes the change and at the end of the day her whole public image is just an illusion. During much of the session she talks about Katy Perry as a completely separate entity. It's all quite interesting and I definitely found her more relatable and worthy of sympathy than I ever would've expected. Reply

I totally think so too. It took away her "femininity" and image. (Plus she looks so damn much like Miley.) Reply

mte Reply

lmao Reply

