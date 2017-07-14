Power

Ru Paul's Drag Race Valentina's manager lied about Katy Perry; Willam to appear on her music video


Follow up to this post.

  • Vicky Vox tweeted that Katy Perry was asking for drag queens to do a music video for two days without pay and just for the exposure.

  • Turns out, Jason King, Valentina's manager, was lying about it and Katy and her team were actually going to pay the queens and they're even flying in some of them.

  • Willam and Rhea Litré will appear on the video.


