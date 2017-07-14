Ru Paul's Drag Race Valentina's manager lied about Katy Perry; Willam to appear on her music video
Turns out they had money for the for the girls. They were even going to fly girls in. It was Jason King, Valentina's manager, lying.— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 13, 2017
Thing is, it took me saying something to get the truth. I'm sorry it had anything to do with @katyperry https://t.co/sMtWJzfQtN— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 13, 2017
I said Yes to the @katyperry vid too cuz she knew every word to Boy Is A Bottom and I watched her sing along when DWV performed it. I 💙her— Willam (@willam) July 14, 2017
- Vicky Vox tweeted that Katy Perry was asking for drag queens to do a music video for two days without pay and just for the exposure.
- Turns out, Jason King, Valentina's manager, was lying about it and Katy and her team were actually going to pay the queens and they're even flying in some of them.
- Willam and Rhea Litré will appear on the video.
sources: 1 / 2 / 3
but not even the good sis Willam can save Swish Swish or Witness Protection era @ this point
bless
if you don't mind where is it from?
Is he the same guy who was at one of Nina's shows clearly very sick? Pierre had the live going on and he(Jason) was just coughing away not covering his mouth. He got roasted in the live about it.
its my conspiracy theory
