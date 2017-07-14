ONTD Roundup

I was actually suprised by all the ''americans don't eat soft-boiled eggs so that's why the don't use eggcups'' comments, but..I honest to god don't know one single person that only use eggcups for soft-boiled eggs? Everyone I know use them even if their eggs are hard or medium boiled as well :P Is that a British thing?? To only use eggcups for soft boiled eggs? And why don't Americans eat soft boiled eggs??



And lol people in the comments talking about how the put their eggs in ramen or on bread, like yeah duh, if you have egg with your ramen you put the egg in the ramen bowl everyone does that!



So ontd, do you only use eggcups for soft boiled eggs??



okey I wrote soft boiled and egg like 300 times, sorry xD Reply

Thread

Link

my mum likes eggcups, she's from pennsylvania. i don't know if i've ever used one myself, but i'm wholly aware of them and their purpose as an american. it isn't something i'd see at most breakfast style places Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's totally a british thing because I grew up with softboiled eggs but we never put them in a cup. We would dip our tortillas in them. So good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My extended family is 50/50 for soft/hard boiled, and every single one uses eggcups. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

soft boiled eggs are trash that's why!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought eggcups were something from like ~ye olden days~ lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually only eat scrambled eggs/omelets, or occasionally fried eggs. I'll cut up hard-boiled eggs to use in salad, but I don't eat them by themselves. So I don't have a need for eggcups. I vaguely knew they existed but I'm not sure from where? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can just cut up hard boiled eggs tho?



Why have more dishes to wash? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd actually never heard of soft boiled eggs or eggs cups before yesterday, but i love runny eggs. i need to try it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom had them when i was growing up, but she was the only one in the house who ate eggs so she ended up getting rid of them. i always thought they were cute but useless since i wouldn't be caught dead eating an egg cuz they gross me the fuck out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







I guess because you don't need a cup for hard boiled eggs, so why bother? And American egg consumption dropped a lot after the mid-20th century, in part because of whole cholesterol thing, though it went back up in the 90s when they changed their minds about eggs being bad for you, plus a lot of people on ONTD and twitter are younger and more likely to skip breakfast, so it could be a combination of generational things. Plus, eggs are gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unless they're deviled, I don't see the point of hard boiled eggs so I've only ever used an egg cup for soft boiled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But why put a hard boiled egg in an egg cup? I just peel it and eat it with my hands, like a burrito!



I never eat softboiled eggs, but I do like my eggs runny. But I just make poached, sunny side up, or fried over easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Soft boiled eggs are so gross to me. I can't stand soft yolk. It makes me gag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly had ever heard of egg cups until I studied abroad and my French host mom pulled out her collection. It was fun to eat eggs that way but I don't know anyone here in the US that uses them. No one in my family does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only ever seen egg cups for sale around Easter and they usually have bunnies on them. I assume it's so parents can display the eggs their kids paint.



I've never eaten a soft-boiled egg, unless poached counts. Scrambled all the way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't use egg cups period. I said it yesterday, but why would we need them?



If we're talking boiled eggs, I only like them hard. I hate any kind of egg that has runny yolk. No soft boiled or sunny side up or over easy etc. for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i use eggcups but only for soft boiled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've literally never seen an eggcup in person



It's just not really a thing here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

canadian, not american, but i love soft boiled eggs. the runnier the better tbh. if i eat them by themselves i just crack it onto a bowl. my mom used to do that when i was a kid and she'd put a splash of soy sauce (we're asian lol) and i'd gobble it down. i'm getting a craving now lol.



but why would you need an egg cup for a hard boiled egg? just peel all the shell off and eat it with your hands it's like 2-3 bites?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL

noo, but now I think I should own eggcups. The next time I am at TJ MAX or Marshall's I will pick 2 up.

I do enjoy boiled eggs just peel and eat. I use a mini bowl, small saucer to hold them. Can't want to place my boiled egg in a eggcup once it's peeled and then look at it then jam it in my mouth.

Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe americans dont use egg cups??? wtf????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna make me sound as a 'typical' American: But I thought eggcups was just an infomercial thing lol.... I had no idea it was a huge thing, tbh...¯\_(ツ)_/¯



.. But I do like hard boiled eggs, though! I just put them on a plate.... (P.S Don't side-eye me, I didn't know!! lol :)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

egg cups seemed like a 50s era thing to me as an American. Only seen them in old folks homes.



I think boiled eggs of any kind are disgusting anyway tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Friday ONTD!

I hope everyone has a great weekend!



Starbucks is giving away their new ice teas today from 1-2! Reply

Thread

Link

have a great weekend boss



-becky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks queen.



What's Starbucks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a Battlestar Galactica themed restroom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Friday! How's everyone doing today?



Bless today for this heat breaking. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't gotten out of the house to run my errands. BOOOOOO! Reply

Thread

Link

actually on time for once because i'm going to an afternoon swimming workout class @ the Y instead of a morning one!





i don't even want to do anything. just be quiet and have a mellow weekend after dealing w/my nephew for 4-5 days. i need to recover. that was stresful¬ Reply

Thread

Link

i'm going to my friend's cottage. i think the weather is supposed to be crappy & also i totally overpacked lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sounds awesome Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nothing pretty much. i have some blog posts to write and other than working on my portfolio i have a pretty free weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hang out and watch D23 stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

going to puppy class tomorrow then celebrating my bday at the german restaurant. which i only go to for the pretzels and the das boot Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

smoking up, twin peaks and veep, planning my trip to Vancouver in 6 weeks with my bae friend <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to the jazz bar tonight with my roommate and a new friend possibly.



Was thinking about going to the beach this weekend, but there was a shark attack a few days ago so I think I'm gonna give it a week or two.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to see Incubus and Jimmy Eat World tonight, seeing my boyfriend either after the concert tonight or tomorrow, and then GOT and wine night with my BFF on Sunday. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I kinda have a date! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Possibly going to a reading/signing with Barbara de Vries on Sunday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably going to work on Saturday again, then I'm getting my hair braided in the afternoon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

birthday event today and then dinner but one friend texted me THIS MORNING that she isn't feeling up to the event so i'm like whatever, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggggggggggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fluffy bbs!!! 😍😍😍😍



How was the first night? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tiresome lmao



Puma (the girl with the super fluffy face) is 100% the boss



While Jude (the boy) is really skittish and shy



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SO CUTE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THOSE GREY EYES I'M DEAD <3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwwwwwwwwww! my cat looked just like the fluffy one when she was a kitten ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THEY'RE SO FLUFFY AND CUTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't handle the cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makes me sneeze just lookin at the lil buggers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my goooood 😩😩😩😩 so cute!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAASSSSSSSS



you made the right decision they are PERFECT!!!!





ontd def gives the best advice that leads to much cuddles and fluffs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got two snack/treats subscription boxes in the mail today. one of the boxes has snacks from argentina, the other has stuff from various countries.



please pray for my waistline, ontd. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds awesome. what kinda snacks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for the Argentina box, they gave me:



Bon o Bon Alfajor Blanco - white-chocolate covered cookie sandwiches.

Pico Dulce - lollipop

Bon o Bon Suave - candies with peanut butter filling and coated in milk chocolate

Chocolinas - thin chocolate cookies

Turroncito de Mani Wafer - wafer filled with nougat paste and peanut butter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do crunches as you eat the snacks. one bite per rep 🙏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds interesting.



Your waistline has my sympathies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a chance it may snow tomorrow and i'm excited Reply

Thread

Link

snow!? in july!? where are you??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

south america. it's winter below the equator you know. we have a nice temperature of 8C (46) right now. Will probably be lower later Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am seriously considering joining the official fanclub for IU. The signup period is now for the first generation. HOLY FUCK SHIT! Reply

Thread

Link

Dear Mr. Sir Carter.. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, why didn't they have it Rumi & Sir Carter? If Rumi is a girl, it's NAGL to have their son first like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a theory it's Sir Shawn Carter to avoid the Junior thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm leaving the safety of the City for the first time since i was like 8. everybody pls pray that i don't get murdered by someone in a furry suit. Reply

Thread

Link

good luck! before you leave or when you get there you should watch that criminal minds episode based on robert pickton and the farmers are from bumfuck nowhere in ontario >:) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that episode!!!!! i was scared of pigs/thankful i don't eat meat after it lol.

i think my fear of rural areas comes mostly from watching texas chainsaw massacre rly young lol. but also i hate silence and i'm rly used to it never being completely dark bc of city lights lol. even staying over at my parents' place puts me on edge. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good luck!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Thomas Dekker is gay?! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not super shocked but i didn't expect it? i also only ever saw him on the secret circle and didn't know he did anything else ever. he was kind of forgettable in tsc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's a fantastic actor, but TSC wasn't something I was interested in. I die every time someone comments on his posts 'When will we get a season 2 of TSC' and I'm like *googles when it ended* 'it's been 5 years??? you're not going to get one' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't he come out years ago? I swear, his coming out post had some controversy around it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anyone here have a JpopSuki account and is willing to look if they have a song/album that I've been looking for? Wanna see if it's worth the hassle to join/hunt down an invite. Reply

Thread

Link

can we talk about this please



Reply

Thread

Link

Okay he is just way too cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first, I legit thought he was doing "Singing in the Rain" and thought OH NO. He really killed his Rihanna performance (and he seemed really into it, esp the finger bite) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn he got into that!



I loved it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is why we need theater kids in the world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, agreed! as extra as she is, anne hathaway's lip sync battle performance also proves this to be true. theatre kids put in the work 100%. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this performance changed me. he went so hard and he didn't have to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Slayed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this every time, he's so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemme stan a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GODDDD this is amazing!!! i know nothing about this kid. im assuming he has a dance background??



also, i saw spiderman the other day and thought it was great. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bless his heart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He literally did that better and harder than Rihanna ever has Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew nothing about him before this, then I saw it and started stanning. He's a charming and funny kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god. I've heard about this but never watched it until now. This is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found out yesterday that my injured hip does not require surgery so I'm pretty YAY about that. My physio starts Monday. I'm ready to not be in constant pain 24 hours a day. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! Happy to hear that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! I'm glad you can avoid surgery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can anyone who's taken the gmat give tips on how to pace yourself on the integrated reasoning section? i took a drill last night and completely flopped. it didn't help that i ended up guessing by the last 3 questions because i was running out of time.



funny i thought that the essay would give me the hardest time, but rn it's IR that's kicking my ass.... Reply

Thread

Link

u better start paying ontd for all this gmat advice udb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know i can get better advice from ontd business ppl than princeton review! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's less about pacing yourself and more about being accustomed to looking at word problems, graphs and spreadsheets BUT the best thing to do is that every time you practice an IR question set a stopwatch for every question you answer. Each question should take you less than 2.5 mins. See if there's one particular type of question that's tripping you up and then focus on studying how better to answer those. Sometimes it's faster to work backwards from the answers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Went out last night to a bar and met 3 people, got 1 phone number, got 1 email (visitor from Australia), and gave out my number to the other. Good night of social interaction.



Wake up this morning to realize that I didnt close out my tab so my credit card is still there. So i have to go back for it, but its 45 mins away so thats 90 mins minimum to make the round trip and that messes up my afternoon becuase I am about to see planet of the apes in 40 mins and wanted to sneak in to see Spidey after so I may need to forgo spidey to go get the card back! Reply

Thread

Link

I’m watching the tv series Wolf Creek and I’m loving it, I have so many questions:



1) How does this American tourist know her way around the outback? You never hear any kind of GPS, and the car she ends up renting looks like it’s a bit too old for that, and she doesn’t have a phone.



2) She doesn’t have any money, she basically lost everything (unless I missed where she managed to grab stuff before she ran off?). She’s rented a car with money, but how??



3) No, seriously. How the fuck does she manage to find her way around the outback??? haven’t seen her use a map yet, and what teenager knows how to use a regular map these days?



4) How does she manage to find those guys with all the money? They drove off really fast and how did she manage to catch them if she was running after them?



And the CGI is fucking awful and I love it.



Edited at 2017-07-14 04:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ah yes, nothing like a cold and overcast weather in the morning Reply

Thread

Link

idk if ur bein sarcastic but i love days like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I am, we've had nothing but humidity here so I'm enjoying the clouds while I can (even with the cold) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love overcast days too. The sun can be too much at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's making me sleepy at work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

better than yesterday when the heat felt like it was holding a hand over your nose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I'm jealous can we trade places please??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I love this, this is why living in SF is my fave <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm getting Korean food for lunch so this weather is perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao so rly cute girl who just ended a 2.5 year relationship didn't actually end it



she went on a date w me and messaged me to arrange for another date and we talked all the time n stuff n she's funny and really, really smart so I was like sure we can go on more dates and we were making concrete plans to meet up (accommodating my work schedule and her meetings and family commitments) several times over the next week



then she mentions offhand her "girlfriend" then goes "well I'm not sure I can still call her that"



turns out she had a big fight w her before girl went on vacation and they were like WE SHOULD BREAK UP but didn't break up and after our date she was trying to contact the girl to dump her to date me instead but hadn't yet been able to reach her for a proper conversation



I sent a boilerplate "oh I guess I need to think about this" message before skedaddling asap



my friends were all, omg this is so great she likes you so much! but I'm like if this is how she handles breakups and can't respect her gf to not move on before they've broken up I Will Pass



so I'm gonna marathon better call Saul this weekend instead of going on a date yall happy Friday!!!



Edited at 2017-07-14 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeeah that's fucked up. You shouldn't be dating until you've officially broken up with someone. I'd say that's a major red flag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte!!! I was like HAHAHA BYE and then went back to doing my readings



girl was super sweet n smart but noooooooo thank you, I have a date w Netflix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like you made a good call tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aw man i'm sorry but you def did the right thing. you don't wanna be in a relationship with someone like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg the audacity of that girl!! You made the right call, sucks that it worked out like that but it's better to know how she is now than after you're in a relationship.



<3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Goood for you bb you deserve better ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a book in the women's studies/feminist lit section of barnes and noble yesterday and I forgot the title so I went to the b&n site and looked up "feminism" to find it and half it is anti-feminist garbage books. ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

:(



why can't we have nice things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does 50k words seem long for a youth horror/thriller novel? Reply

Thread

Link

youth as in kiddos or young adult Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not kids. Teenagers, I suppose. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

50k is standard for most novels, even YA, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not at all, it's near the lower end of what is expected of a YA novel. The first Harry Potter book was 76 000, for comparison. THG is 100 000. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe a little on the short side. I think 50k words is somewhere between 180-220 pages. I've noticed most YA books tend to be 300-400 pages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My computer had a meltdown today so I'm trying to reset it now. Please keep it in your thoughts and prayers because I wasn't planning to spend $500 on a new laptop today. 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

thinking about seeing either spiderman homecoming, baby driving or the big sick? witch one should i see?

Reply

Thread

Link

Baby Driving! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big Sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Big Sick



Baby Driver is fun but not worth $13 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Big Sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been using Micellar makeup wipes. Initially, I used it to take off my makeup. But I've been using it daily cause, I swear, it's been helping my acne dwindle. Has anyone else had a similar result? It feels really nice. I'm wonder if there's other products with micellar that I should try Reply

Thread

Link