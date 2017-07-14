‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Death: OSHA & SAG-AFTRA Launch Investigations




- They have opened investigations into the death of John Bernecker (the stuntman who died after a fall on the set of The Walking Dead)
- the investigation (opened today) could take up to six months to complete.
- It's the first stunt-related death in the United States in more than 17 years.

source
Tagged: , , ,