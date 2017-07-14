‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Death: OSHA & SAG-AFTRA Launch Investigations
- They have opened investigations into the death of John Bernecker (the stuntman who died after a fall on the set of The Walking Dead)
- the investigation (opened today) could take up to six months to complete.
- It's the first stunt-related death in the United States in more than 17 years.
I hope the cast and crew who witnessed it are okay. They haven't said which actor he was rehearsing with at the time, so it might have been a main cast member or an extra, but it must be really, really hard to deal with something like that happening while you're actively working with someone and you can't do anything to stop it.
"Amelio told cops he and Bernecker chatted before the scene and John said he'd never done a stunt fall from that height. He also said John "seemed a little nervous.""
"Sets need to be safer. There has to be a prerequisite not to put a super professional stuntman with an inexperienced actor who doesn't know what he's doing."
Other stunt people we spoke to tell us there was a very experienced and respected stunt coordinator for the scene and it was completely safe. According to the cops ... John even gave a thumbs-up to signal he was ready to begin filming.
Idk the circumstances or anything & haven't watched since the fake-out finale before the Glenn death premiere, but if she's blaming him, it makes me think maybe Amelio had to push him or something? :\
Why would you pair up a stunt person who doesn't know what they're doing with an actor who also doesn't know what they're doing?
She's grieving, but accidents happen and trying to blame the actor's inexperience isn't good (seeing that their inexperience is why a stunt person was needed.)
It just seems like they could have had a larger cushioned area if that was even a possibility. The cushion doesn't look that big from the TMZ photo (although it could be out of scale).
Oh wait, she wasn't specifically a stuntperson. I suppose that's the distinction.
Reading about the stuntwoman who nearly died after her concerns were dismissed on Back to the Future because woman and a storm of incompetence was so upsetting.
These movie and tv sets need to be safer. It seems like too many are starting to get lax as more and more stories of set accidents start to come out. This, the Resident Evil set, and even though that one ended like 5 million times better than all of these instances, the accident with Dylan O'Brien. People act like it was an overreaction but you can hit your head the wrong way and be dead a few minutes later. It came out that they changed a planned stunt with no rehearsal. People really need to start tightening up the stunts on these sets.
I feel for the girlfriend but I think she needs to stop making statements because a few of her comments sound like she's blaming Austin Amelio and that's not ok.
I also think a big part of the problem is that TV shows have become more spectacular in recent years with more stunt work being necessary while still running on similar schedules as ten years ago. And again, it comes down to money but it's got to change if you want to keep people safe.
