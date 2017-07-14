‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Death: OSHA & SAG-AFTRA Launch Investigations

This is so damn horrible. Reply

Thread

Link

The first in 17 years? I'm kind of shocked they are that rare with stunts getting crazier all the time.



I hope the cast and crew who witnessed it are okay. They haven't said which actor he was rehearsing with at the time, so it might have been a main cast member or an extra, but it must be really, really hard to deal with something like that happening while you're actively working with someone and you can't do anything to stop it. Reply

Thread

Link





"Amelio told cops he and Bernecker chatted before the scene and John said he'd never done a stunt fall from that height. He also said John "seemed a little nervous.""



http://www.tmz.com/2017/07/14/walking-d ead-stuntman-john-bernecker-death-missed-s afety-cushion/ The actor was Amelio"Amelio told cops he and Bernecker chatted before the scene and John said he'd never done a stunt fall from that height. He also said John "seemed a little nervous."" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit. Poor Austin - from what I've heard, he's a good guy. That has to be devastating.



Edited at 2017-07-14 04:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His poor family. It's going to come out that AMC cut so many corners to save money. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Don't you know it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so extremely sad, i was hoping it wasnt as bad as it sounded and he'd pull through Reply

Thread

Link



"Sets need to be safer. There has to be a prerequisite not to put a super professional stuntman with an inexperienced actor who doesn't know what he's doing."



Other stunt people we spoke to tell us there was a very experienced and respected stunt coordinator for the scene and it was completely safe. According to the cops ... John even gave a thumbs-up to signal he was ready to begin filming.



http://www.tmz.com/2017/07/14/walking-d ead-stuntman-john-bernecker-death-missed-s afety-cushion/ John's girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker :"Sets need to be safer. There has to be a prerequisite not to put a super professional stuntman with an inexperienced actor who doesn't know what he's doing."Other stunt people we spoke to tell us there was a very experienced and respected stunt coordinator for the scene and it was completely safe. According to the cops ... John even gave a thumbs-up to signal he was ready to begin filming. Reply

Thread

Link

It sounds like she thinks Austin Amelio is at least partly to blame for what happened? Hearing that is bound to make it even worse for him (not blaming her for saying it, obviously - I just mean that Austin is probably already really badly shaken). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"According to [Assistant Director Matthew] Goodwin ... John didn't appear to get good separation from the balcony when he started falling, and even "attempted to abort the fall by grabbing onto the railing with both hands." He told cops John's momentum slammed him into the bottom of the balcony and then he released his hands and fell ... landing on his head and neck ... right next to the cushion."



Idk the circumstances or anything & haven't watched since the fake-out finale before the Glenn death premiere, but if she's blaming him, it makes me think maybe Amelio had to push him or something? :\



Edited at 2017-07-14 04:59 pm (UTC) Idk the circumstances or anything & haven't watched since the fake-out finale before the Glenn death premiere, but if she's blaming him, it makes me think maybe Amelio had to push him or something? :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds horrible if she's blaming him. I mean, I understand she is grieving horribly now, but her words doesn't make a lot of sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I agree, putting it as 'who doesn't know what he's doing' makes it sound like she's blaming the actor for what happened in quite a harsh way, and that's not really fair IMO. Even if he did screw up somehow, the stunt coming off safely really isn't down to him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's upset and lashing out, which is understandable, but that wording is awkward. I guess it can depend on the scenario (and I'm unclear on this one) but isn't the fact that actors don't know what they're doing what makes stuntpeople necessary in the first place? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's making no sense. You're 1000% supposed to put an experienced stunt person with an inexperienced actor. The odds of an injury diminishes greatly doesn't it?



Why would you pair up a stunt person who doesn't know what they're doing with an actor who also doesn't know what they're doing?



She's grieving, but accidents happen and trying to blame the actor's inexperience isn't good (seeing that their inexperience is why a stunt person was needed.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think her point is that stunts should be done by stunt people only. Like, there shouldn't be an actor as a part of it. I don't think that's realistic but I think that's what she's getting at. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo we can't trust what she's saying rn, it's a natural reaction to want to blame someone else (it happens all the time, especially in car accidents, when the families of the drivers at fault blame others if their relative dies). i don't blame her at all btw, i'm just saying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand it completely, but media will be all over it, and I think it's going to be very painful for Amelio. Of course person lost his life, and family lost their loved one, so it can't be compared. But I feel for him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gosh this is terrible. :-( my condolences to his family and friends in this tough time <3 Reply

Thread

Link

So sad. RIP to him. My thoughts are with his family & friends. Reply

Thread

Link

So sad :(



RIP Reply

Thread

Link

Reading TMZ's report, it sounds like maybe Bernecker might have either panicked as he started the fall or thought he was out of position and when he tried to grab the balcony, he swung himself away from the target area where the cushion was and missed it by inches.



It just seems like they could have had a larger cushioned area if that was even a possibility. The cushion doesn't look that big from the TMZ photo (although it could be out of scale). Reply

Thread

Link

Horrifying. I still think about the stunt deaths where a man and two children were decapitated all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

They were actors, not stuntmen. Vic Morrow was one of them. Horrible story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't say they were stunt men, just that it was a stunt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was horrific. I just read details about that accident and jfc I can't even imagine just being a person on set that day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever we have a post about Max Landis here, I very uncharitably think to myself that of course he's a gigantic douchebag, his father did every illegal and immoral thing he possibly could leading up to those deaths and still tried to put the blame onto someone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just read the helicopter pilot blamed Morrow for not looking up and trying to escape. come on.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't Morrow trying to hold on and buffer the children? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and even though it was found to be a horribly unsafe set and plan, that director who caused their deaths got to continue his career with absolutely no repercussions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I know. And now we're cursed with his spoiled asshole son getting to benefit from his father's continued success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reading this makes it all too sad. I don't know how stuntmen can do their job, it seems so dangerous and senseless. Reply

Thread

Link

Just terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

This is horrible. I worry about my stuntman/woman friends all the time. What they do is incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

damn son... DAMN. RIP :((((((((( Reply

Thread

Link

wait so did his family let him go or is brain death considered death already so they can start the investigation before he's really gone Reply

Thread

Link

"The Medical Examiner tells us the 33-year-old died in the hospital Thursday evening. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his girlfriend who is a stuntwoman on the show when a ventilator was turned off. The cause of death is accidental blunt force trauma." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

17 years? I thought Sarah of Slates for Sarah happened in the US.

Oh wait, she wasn't specifically a stuntperson. I suppose that's the distinction.



Reading about the stuntwoman who nearly died after her concerns were dismissed on Back to the Future because woman and a storm of incompetence was so upsetting.



Edited at 2017-07-14 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i hope his family sues AMC. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh that poor man, how sad :( Reply

Thread

Link

My heart goes out to his family and friends. What a horrible way to pass. :(



These movie and tv sets need to be safer. It seems like too many are starting to get lax as more and more stories of set accidents start to come out. This, the Resident Evil set, and even though that one ended like 5 million times better than all of these instances, the accident with Dylan O'Brien. People act like it was an overreaction but you can hit your head the wrong way and be dead a few minutes later. It came out that they changed a planned stunt with no rehearsal. People really need to start tightening up the stunts on these sets.



I feel for the girlfriend but I think she needs to stop making statements because a few of her comments sound like she's blaming Austin Amelio and that's not ok.



Edited at 2017-07-14 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, as shows and movies try to rush things for budget reasons it becomes less and less safe.



I also think a big part of the problem is that TV shows have become more spectacular in recent years with more stunt work being necessary while still running on similar schedules as ten years ago. And again, it comes down to money but it's got to change if you want to keep people safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn this is gonna be a mess to untangle with a death on set Reply

Thread

Link





http://io9.gizmodo.com/the-hoverboard-s cene-in-back-to-the-future-2-nearly-kil-1 713294885







Edited at 2017-07-14 06:26 pm (UTC) i was reading this on io9 yesterday, about a stunt gone wrong in back to the future 2. i never knew about it: Reply

Thread

Link