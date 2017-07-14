[politics] macron:bottle

The View reacts to 45's comments on Macron's wife and Blac Chyna's revenge porn case


Today's hosts: Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday. We hopefully got our last day of Caitlyn Jenner with the panel for a long time. Whoopi was sacrificed so that we could get Paula. Think about this a panel with Caitlyn, Paula and Jed. That's today's panel folks.

The panel talks about 45's comments to Macron's wife during their first meeting. Sunny is livid that you shouldn't comment like that on a first meeting. Jed is livid for other reasons. Why the fuck is the media covering this instead of the healthcare bill? What have they done to Jed?

Best part of Today was Mischa Barton and Lisa Bloom talking about revenge porn. Also, Caitlyn was on during this segment. Bloom is representing Blac Chyna in her revenge porn case against Rob Kardashian. This must've been awkward for Caitlyn.
