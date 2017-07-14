The View reacts to 45's comments on Macron's wife and Blac Chyna's revenge porn case
Today's hosts: Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday. We hopefully got our last day of Caitlyn Jenner with the panel for a long time. Whoopi was sacrificed so that we could get Paula. Think about this a panel with Caitlyn, Paula and Jed. That's today's panel folks.
The panel talks about 45's comments to Macron's wife during their first meeting. Sunny is livid that you shouldn't comment like that on a first meeting. Jed is livid for other reasons. Why the fuck is the media covering this instead of the healthcare bill? What have they done to Jed?
Best part of Today was Mischa Barton and Lisa Bloom talking about revenge porn. Also, Caitlyn was on during this segment. Bloom is representing Blac Chyna in her revenge porn case against Rob Kardashian. This must've been awkward for Caitlyn.
See you all next week!
this is how I'm gonna give goodbyes now btw
On the visit to France:
Q When were you last in Paris? When were you last in France?
THE PRESIDENT: So I was asked to go by the President, who I get along with very well, despite a lot of fake news. You know, I actually have a very good relationship with all of the people at the G20. And he called me, he said, would you come, it’s Bastille Day — 100 years since World War I. And I said, that’s big deal, 100 years since World War I. SO we’re going to go, I think we’re going to have a great time, and we’re going to do something good. And he’s doing a good job. He’s doing a good job as President.
On the border wall:
Q You were joking about solar, right?
THE PRESIDENT: No, not joking, no. There is a chance that we can do a solar wall. We have major companies looking at that. Look, there’s no better place for solar than the Mexico border — the southern border. And there is a very good chance we can do a solar wall, which would actually look good. But there is a very good chance we could do a solar wall.
One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can’t see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall.
And I’ll give you an example. As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them — they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It’s over. As crazy as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall. But we have some incredible designs.
What. the. everlasting. fuck.
Racist imbecile to English translation, like what is he even trying to get across? He wants this magical wall to be transparent so that when drug deals inevitably occur (lol, because, duh, right?) you can see who is conducting them instead of just being hit in the head by a 60lb bag of drugs?
But we are seriously looking at a solar wall. And remember this, it’s a 2,000 mile border, but you don’t need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers. You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don’t really have people crossing. So you don’t need that. But you’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles.
Plus we have some wall that’s already up that we’re already fixing. You know, we’ve already started the wall because we’re fixing large portions of wall right now. We’re taking wall that was good but it’s in very bad shape, and we’re making it new. We’re fixing it. It’s already started. So we’ve actually, in the true sense — you know, there’s no reason to take it down or ***. So in a true sense, we’ve already started the wall.
So... what he wants to build is a fence... that doesn't cover the entire border... which we already have... and he acknowledges that we already have it. So... job done!
(I feel like Macron also said he invited him for the 100th anniversary of World War I, but like this is a random date in the middle of World War I, so....)
I want back to the Berenstein Bears universe.
She was on WWHL last night being shady and I appreciated it.
so our only hope is that he dies already. fat fucking fuck
Nothing matters.