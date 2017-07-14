French Army Band performs Daft Punk medley for Macron and Trump on Bastille Day
Quand l'armée française joue Daft Punk #14juillet https://t.co/4W3crCyoDT pic.twitter.com/YZa7vyk5TB— franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017
- The marching band spelled out the names of French cities along the parade route, and performed a medley that included "Digital Love," "Get Lucky," "One More Time," and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" to the delighted French president and confused American president, who had probably been extremely excited for his very first military parade when he woke up that morning.
- The presidents' meeting concluded with an incredibly awkward handshake, confirming that, yep, Trump is still red-assed about the first one.
Séquence serrages de mains toniques pour les deux couples présidentiels. 🤝 #14juillet pic.twitter.com/vunk3yxm5I— franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017
- For those who can't watch: it's a 30-second long grapple, including an attempt to pull Macron off his feet, that isn't even broken up when Trump pulls the French first lady into an embrace.
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3
and the back and forth btwn macron and trump.....aaaaaaaaaaahahahhahahaha
He has no idea how ridiculous it makes him look because no one has dared tell him otherwise. All it makes me think of is this:
(Pardon the quality, it's the only version I could find.)
Trump's creepy ~handshake power move~ is so pathetic and cringe. One of these days I wish someone would just pull him down like it's WWE lol. He's incapable of acting like a human being--and also looks like a predator.
Mais, mais, mais... TRUMP DOESN'T DESERVE DAFT PUNK. Ugh.
Je ne comprends pas du tout.
we're watching the nice memorial rn. i get that there's some sort of france-us cooperation anniversary this year, but i really wish they hadn't invited a man who speaks so arrogantly about france, on the first anniversary of the nice attacks.
I can't imagine being that insecure.
this was trending the other day so i was expecting them getting along
also can trump leave europe already we don't want him
though melania and brigitte seem friendly