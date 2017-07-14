rosa sword

French Army Band performs Daft Punk medley for Macron and Trump on Bastille Day



- The marching band spelled out the names of French cities along the parade route, and performed a medley that included "Digital Love," "Get Lucky," "One More Time," and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" to the delighted French president and confused American president, who had probably been extremely excited for his very first military parade when he woke up that morning.

- The presidents' meeting concluded with an incredibly awkward handshake, confirming that, yep, Trump is still red-assed about the first one.


- For those who can't watch: it's a 30-second long grapple, including an attempt to pull Macron off his feet, that isn't even broken up when Trump pulls the French first lady into an embrace.

SOURCES: 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , , ,