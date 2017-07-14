Britmas in July - listen to Britney's unedited Glory vocal takes and moar
The perks of having an extensive catalogue that spans two decades? Material always finds its way to the web! This week we were #blessed with a collection of Britney's unedited vocal takes from the recording sessions of her critically acclaimed album Glory #buyGloryoniTunes as well as yet another Toxic recording session. Enjoy!
Here's Britney
And finally remember Britney's short comeback club tour in 2007? It was entitled M+Ms (Mother and Miss) and since cellphones and other recording devices were banned quality footage is pretty rare. This seems to be changing with a high quality recording of her Do Somethin' performance from the tour's first stop in San Diego surfacing on Youtube yesterday.
I almost like the stripped down versions just as much as the album versions. It really is a tragedy that Glory wasn't more successful. It's her best album since Blackout, imo.
and If I'm Dancing is the official gay anthem of life
Where's the effort? Where's the passion?
