Polaris Music Prize 2017 short list revealed!
The short list for this year's Polaris Music Prize was revealed yesterday morning. Unfortunately, ONTD's fave Carly Rae Jepsen did not make the list. The winner will receive $50,000, while the other 9 finalists will receive $3000 each. The winner will be announced at a special gala in Toronto in September. Here are the 10 albums that made the list:
A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation
BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Gord Downie – Secret Path
Feist – Pleasure
Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?
Lido Pimienta – La Papessa
Tanya Tagaq – Retribution
Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude
Weaves – Weaves
In more uplifting news, Carly performed Cut To The Feeling live for the first time in Chicago on Tuesday. The show was sponsored by M&Ms Chocolate so sis probably got paid $50,000 anyway!
Go Feist! Get that second win!
idk i think the music itself is pretty dull
Also, gonna check out Skepta's album, thanks for the indirect recommendation :)
Yass, listen to it, full of bangers
but i also want atcr or tanya to win because they encapsulated and articulated my anger in a way i didn't know was possible.
I have a feeling it's either gonna go to Leonard Cohen or Gord Downey. A Tribe Called Red are definitely in the running - they're the only ones doing what they do.
I need her to come back to NYC.