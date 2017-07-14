Polaris Music Prize 2017 short list revealed!

I feel like God's gonna win. Reply

I would be surprised if he didn't. Seems like a shoo-in.





I hated that Weaves album tbh. I just couldn't get into that voice--and I normally love unique voices like Hayden Thorpe, Jonathan Higgs, etc. I'll be rooting for Feist or Tanya Tagaq probably. Reply

I actually loved Weaves album Reply

i wouldn't even describe her voice as all that unique?

idk i think the music itself is pretty dull Reply

Depends on the song imo. Some annoy me more than others. I do like Tick tho. Reply

yassss A Tribe Called Red Reply

I will never not be pissed I missed that free show. :( Reply

badbadnotgood has the worst name but they have some bops Reply

mte and that album cover is bad Reply

imagine having to compete w leonard cohen aka the best thing to come out of the western hemisphere Reply

Yessssss at ATCR and Tanya! Reply

That A Tribe Called Red album is amazing Reply

i do adore feist's album Reply

Yasss Feist! It's in the bag for Leonard Cohen, though, which is fine by me. Reply

Mercury had the same situation with Bowie and Skepta won (deservedly, I still replay Konnichiwa) Reply

OMG, I hope it happens! I mean, Leonard isn't here to feel bad for losing, LOL (hopefully he got to see all the praise the album got before he passed).

Also, gonna check out Skepta's album, thanks for the indirect recommendation :) Reply

Polaris also always seemed to me way more forward-thinking than Mercury's

Yass, listen to it, full of bangers Reply

Mac DeMarco got snubbed though Reply

This list is sooo good though. I love Mac's new album but this list seems perfect. I'm so so so surprised and happy to see Lisa LeBlanc on the list - she deserves way more love.

i haven't felt this torn over the polaris in a long ass time tbh Reply

i want leornard cohen to win bc i genuinely loved everything about you want it darker and it's the last piece of him we will ever get and i'm still upset. secret path was great but it's not as strong without the film, should have nominated the hip but no



but i also want atcr or tanya to win because they encapsulated and articulated my anger in a way i didn't know was possible. Reply

I think A Tribe Called Red have a serious chance. The album was huge ( I know sales don't count) and they're doing something really unique by mixing dance music with traditional music. If it ends up going to Leonard Cohen, I think it will be because everyone misses him so much and wants to give him the award out of respect and as a goodbye (not that it isn't deserving though, it's a great album). Gord's album is kind of unique as well, plus he's dying, so who knows how this could go. Reply

Leonard :'( Reply

congrats to carly rae on her m&m award Reply

i want tanya to win, but it's probably leonard's. Reply

I'll enjoy seeing Leonard win, but Pleasure is probably my favorite album of the year so far. Reply

yas carly, serve those album vocals Reply

I'm just here to find some new music. Reply

This list is fucking insane. Soooo many amazing acts.



I have a feeling it's either gonna go to Leonard Cohen or Gord Downey. A Tribe Called Red are definitely in the running - they're the only ones doing what they do. Reply

Carly's shows are so fun.

I need her to come back to NYC. Reply

