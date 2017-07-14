'Aladdin' Movie's Internet Favorite for Lead, Avan Jogia Has Auditioned

I'll bet 50 cents* that he gets announced as the lead at D23's LA panel tomorrow.













Edited at 2017-07-14 02:06 pm (UTC) yeeeeeees!! Avan's hot af. Reply

daddy af Reply

I would do everything to him. Reply

unfff Reply

He sure is...oh god, he was born in '92 0_0 Reply

He's 25, bb. Hit it and run. No strings. Reply

the same year as me, perf lol Reply

he is just so beautiful I can't Reply

I kind of wish that someone with darker skin would play the character, but at least this is better than a whole White guy. Reply

yeah i would want someone darker too Reply

That would be the dream, but I'm still not mad if Avan gets it. Reply

still firmly on the "all these live action adaptations of their animated films are unnecessary" camp. sure, batb, cinderella, and jungle book were great but they could be using all those resources to develop stuff that aren't just reboots/live-action adaptations. tbh, give me more animated than live action films, disney Reply

I want original live action disney stuff or stuff from theater or books. So not quite original, but better than adapting their own animated movies.



I wish they had the film rights to Wicked tbh I wholly enjoyed Into the Woods. But fuck 'em for taking so long on Artemis Fowl. Reply

I mean, they're giving people what they want. These live action versions are making mad cash, so of course they're gonna make them. And the huge amount of money these movies make the studio will make it more likely for new original movies, so imo it's just a win-win situation. Reply

yeah, agreed. I'd like more hand drawn animation - the last two Disney films I loved were Lilo & Stitch and The Princess and the Frog. Reply

disney's hand drawn dept. is dead though. they are no longer doing 2D work. 3D is just too much of a cash cow Reply

I suggest delving into Russian fairytales: the Firebird, Koschei the Deathless, Baba Yaga, Ivan Tsarevich, Vasilisa the Wise... Reply

The Jungle Book was astounding to see in the theater. I'm really happy that they made that a live action movie. Reply

I'm still spoiled on the double animated film year in 2016, but I am also tired/barely optimistic for this dusting off of old classics. Reply

omg your icon is so precious! Reply

It's not like it's an either-or thing. The money they make from remakes and adaptations gives them the resources to spend on other things, the invested money doesn't just disappear. Reply

Don't they just make the live actions to extend the copyright on the stuff? Reply

Disney knows where the money is at. Let them live Reply

The thing is all those films weren't good lol Its a big cash grab for Disney. Reply

ita and i'm sick of all the rehashing in general. my bf and i were just lamenting how we've lived within 2 min walking distance of a nice theater for a year now and we both love going to the movies, but we've only gone to it a few times because there is just nothing interesting coming out. Reply

just give him the role already



make everyone happy...for once, hollywood Reply

I know literally nothing about him, but after an Google image search he looks like he'd fit the role. If he can sing and act they should just be done with it and give him the role. Reply

He can definitely sing, he was on that Nickelodeon show Victorious. He's an alright actor. But if Emma Watson can be a lead, then he definitely can. Reply

That's literally my response to everything about Disney casting for the rest of my life "Well, if Emma Watson can be lead...." Reply

Can he sing? I only recall him singing on one or two songs on Victorious and not as the lead. One in particular he sounded pretty bad and only had part of a verse as a solo. Reply

Idk how I feel about Avan or Naomi Scott being in Aladdin when they're Indian (mixed with white) and not Arab. Brown people aren't interchangeable. And since they apparently think they are, they still went with mixed people.



I thought that the Disney original movie mixed a lot of Asian cultures together? Reply

You're right, but the directors were mostly inspired by Arabic and Persian cultures. Agrabah is modeled after Baghdad. Reply

it did. princess jasmine is clearly indian inspired. Reply

I agree. Reply

Isn't there a debate about where Aladdin was supposed to be from. One quick look at wiki shows that he was originally from China and not even from the Arab countries. I mean it is supposed to be in Baghdad but Aladdin was supposed to be from China. He has only recently been linked to Persian countries.



"Okay, so where does Aladdin (that is, the story) come from? Not from the One Thousand and One Nights. Or at least, not really. We associate it with that collection because the story has been added to the Nights in translation as a sort of honorary extra tale (or ‘orphan tale’, to use an apt phrase). The Aladdin story was added to the collection by a French translator, Antoine Galland, in the early eighteenth century. Although Galland heard the tale from an Arabian storyteller, the Aladdin story is firmly set in China (so not the Middle East at all, but the Far East). The tale had nothing to do with the original One Thousand and One Nights tales and doesn’t appear in any of the manuscripts. But, since Galland added it to his version, it has become arguably the most famous story (not) in the Arabian Nights."





God is real Reply

i want to audition for iago Reply

I'm a perfect Jafar tbh Reply

I wanna be extra #53 in the Prince Ali scene to see if he does, in fact, have the monkeys Reply

if a steamroller flattens me i think i'll be a great carpet Reply

I HAD SEX WITH IAGO! I THOUGHT HE WAS ALADDIN! HE WAS MIMICKING HIS VOICE Reply

thank you for this <3 Reply

If they don't just get Gilbert Gottfried to voice Iago again, I might cry. In terms of who specifically gets cast in any role, it's the only one I care about. Reply

Never heard of him before this post but he is very cute. Reply

And look, I was Twisted/Dacey trash but Avan Jogia is not a good actor. Tho that didn't stop Emma Watson either Reply

yeah I don't think they care much for talent lmao. but tbf, Emma is a much bigger name than him. they still could've gotten away with casting an unknown for belle tho. Reply

Exactly. With these movies, the brand is more the draw than an actor. I doubt Emma was a big draw for that movie since the film she did directly after flopped. Reply

Uh... no? Isn't he Indian? Reply

All of us are interchangeable, didn't you know? Reply

You know Agrabah is fictional, was heavily based on India, and Aladdin was originally Chinese, right? Aladdin is never stated to be Middle-Eastern or Indian - the movie pulled from multiple different cultures to invent Agrabah.



If Aladdin was stated to be Middle Eastern I'd agree with you but let's not get ridiculous when they were about to give this role to an ugly little greek boy Reply

Isnt Aladdin based on an Chinese folklore but Disney decided to make the character Arab?



But w/e Avan is brown enough, ig. Reply

they were about to give this role to an ugly little greek boy

Sadly, I think his Aladdin will be as uncharismatic and stale as Belle was. Reply

