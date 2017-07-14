'Aladdin' Movie's Internet Favorite for Lead, Avan Jogia Has Auditioned
- he submitted an audition tape to Guy and producers in London for the starring role.
- the tape included Avan singing a song from the musical.
- he's now in the mix to land the lead.
I wish they had the film rights to Wicked tbh I wholly enjoyed Into the Woods. But fuck 'em for taking so long on Artemis Fowl.
make everyone happy...for once, hollywood
"Okay, so where does Aladdin (that is, the story) come from? Not from the One Thousand and One Nights. Or at least, not really. We associate it with that collection because the story has been added to the Nights in translation as a sort of honorary extra tale (or ‘orphan tale’, to use an apt phrase). The Aladdin story was added to the collection by a French translator, Antoine Galland, in the early eighteenth century. Although Galland heard the tale from an Arabian storyteller, the Aladdin story is firmly set in China (so not the Middle East at all, but the Far East). The tale had nothing to do with the original One Thousand and One Nights tales and doesn’t appear in any of the manuscripts. But, since Galland added it to his version, it has become arguably the most famous story (not) in the Arabian Nights."
If Aladdin was stated to be Middle Eastern I'd agree with you but let's not get ridiculous when they were about to give this role to an ugly little greek boy
But w/e Avan is brown enough, ig.
