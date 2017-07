Victorian based musician Dan Sultan dropped his new single "Kingdom," which is off his forthcoming fourth album Killer.The songs so far are less guitar focused and more gospel inspired. (I wasn't sure I'd love the new songs but 3 for 3 so far, woo!)quotes Dan as saying, "I’ve changed things up stylistically and instrumentally. I like to keep myself interested and on my toes.”New music post! What are you listening to?