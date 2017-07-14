July 14th, 2017, 02:34 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x19 Promo "You Can't Lose Me" source Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
That little shithead that did it had the beating coming though, i wish he'd go to prison ffs
Juliette/Avery were adorable at least
I like the new blonde chick whose name I don't know
This show is really white...I miss Clay.
The show acted like it was going to give Clay/Hallie actual storylines and then never did.
I really hope Clay comes back. I was looking forward to Clay/Maddie being Deacon/Rayna 2.0
(also jfc if that commercial airs and she lost the baby...............................)
otp
