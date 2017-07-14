Scarlett lost the baby and that had to be the reason for her and Gunnar to become closer....well...



That little shithead that did it had the beating coming though, i wish he'd go to prison ffs



Juliette/Avery were adorable at least



I like the new blonde chick whose name I don't know





This show is really white...I miss Clay. Reply

I miss Clay too. And Luke's old manager.



The show acted like it was going to give Clay/Hallie actual storylines and then never did.



I really hope Clay comes back. I was looking forward to Clay/Maddie being Deacon/Rayna 2.0 Reply

Deacon/Rayna are Scarlett/Gunnar i think lmao Reply

i called it! Reply

yes! Although it happened after the crib thing, she was just crying over the crib because she felt like she was exposing her unborn child on television





(also jfc if that commercial airs and she lost the baby...............................) Reply

I wish I could root for them but Juliette makes it so damn hard. I want better for Avery. Reply

Yeah, she's selfish af but i can't help but love them tbh, they love each other so much Reply

