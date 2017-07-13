Beyoncé Unveils Dem Beybies, Sir Carter and Rumi
🚨🚨 Beyoncé just unveiled her twins to the world in the most stunning photo https://t.co/QDHOkrobtF pic.twitter.com/kwONfA4F1M— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 14, 2017
Sir Carter tho?
(Rumi i am all about, though)
Very cute picture! TBH I'd probably take ones if I ever have babies, for the memories. Mine will look cheaper though 🙃
anyways they're cute and tiny
It irks me
Idky she takes these photos like she's some sort of deity and of course stans eat it up
And that name sir, like, nope
I try to like her, and I think she's talented, but she's like goop to me, so arrogant and often overrated
👶🏾👧🏽
So gorgeous. Love the colours. LOVE the name Rumi..dont get the name Sir (and Sir Carter, shouldnt it be Sir and Rumi Carter?) Even if they'd named the boy Sire, that'd make a better name than Sir
anyways, Beyonce looks great
I also partly hope it's sir carter knowles or something but probably not
If she'd had a tummy tuck, there's no way it would look ironing board flat so soon after the procedure. Having a tummy tuck is major surgery you have to have drains and all sorts of shit strapped to you for weeks afterward.
I wonder if they have middle names
one twin looks like they has jay-z's lips