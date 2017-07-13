sir carter





(Rumi i am all about, though) Reply

Sir Carter is...tacky. Reply

like....is it so he can eventually just be called SC? what happens to someone if they just call him Carter? i have so many followup questions Reply

i dont like initial nicknames if the first letter is "S" doesnt flow well Reply

If he gets knighted, he'd be Sir Sir Carter. Reply

I knew this one kid in HS that was named Sir Xavier- everyone just called him Xavier, even he though the "sir" was weird Reply

Mister Sir Carter Reply

Ya, that name choice got me jumping off her dick. I'll always love Lemonade but she def checked out of reality. I just don't understand how any rational person would choose such a rediculous name for a child. Like wtf were they thinking?!!! Blue was bad enough but this is another level. Does he at least have a middle name? Reply

Having a unique name myself, I like their names.



Very cute picture! TBH I'd probably take ones if I ever have babies, for the memories. Mine will look cheaper though 🙃 Reply

Sir Carter makes Saint West sound like a rational name Reply

saint is like cute, even if it is...saint. "Sir" is just...idk...sir Reply

his nickname can be Siri? idk lol Reply

seriously wtf were they thinking? Reply

I think saint is such a cute name lol Reply

Idk saint >>>>> north imo Reply

Oh Reply

I refuse to acknowledge that dumbass name.



anyways they're cute and tiny Reply

cute! hate the name sir tho Reply

i like beyonce but i cant wait for the day when the internet stops pretending that literally everything she does is the most perfect thing to ever exist Reply

i think the time has come, even the beyhive is probably like "fucking sir? Sir!" Reply

It is tho Reply

mte, it's too extra Reply

pft not happening anytime soon Reply

everything she does is calculated, so while it might not be the most perfect thing in the world she does put a lot of effort into her image. i enjoy it, even when its over the top and tacky (always) Reply

She's so stepfordonce

It irks me

Idky she takes these photos like she's some sort of deity and of course stans eat it up

And that name sir, like, nope

I try to like her, and I think she's talented, but she's like goop to me, so arrogant and often overrated Reply

hear hear Reply

same Reply

me too Reply

Don't worry, there will still be people who will write think pieces about how terrible she is for celebrating her kids or something like that. Reply

it used to bug me but then i realized that she's kind of harmless. she doesn't talk to anyone interview-wise, she doesn't involve herself in drama, and she's genuinely talented. i rather people be extra about bey than someone who doesn't deserve it. Reply

The Beyhive has REALLY made me sour on her these last 2 album cycles. I was a stan during Sasha Fierce and 4 (still one of my fave albums) but then self titled hit and the Beyhive went into nutso mode and really just made me stop caring. Reply

mte Reply

also, are they two boys or one boy one girl? Reply

check ha emojis sis



👶🏾👧🏽 Reply

im seeing one girl (blue) and two boy emojis Reply

isn't the girl emoji for blue? then two 'boys'? Reply

....there's two boy babies after what i assume is supposed to be Blue? Reply

That's Blue and one of the twins. There are five emojis, man, woman, girl, boy, boy. So it's twin boys. Reply

Y'all there's no girl baby emoji, just a baby emoji with a curl on its head. Reply

I was wondering the same thing but after reading this thread, I think I more confused than ever. Reply

YESSSS IM BEEN WAITING FOR THIS POST



So gorgeous. Love the colours. LOVE the name Rumi..dont get the name Sir (and Sir Carter, shouldnt it be Sir and Rumi Carter?) Even if they'd named the boy Sire, that'd make a better name than Sir



anyways, Beyonce looks great Reply

so sir is just the first name? i think it's weird she includes jay's last name after sir, but not after rumi. pls don't tell me that bb is named sir carter carter. Reply

Omg i would LIVE for the meltdown if its Sir Carter Carter Reply

That's what I was thinking and I was werided out Reply

Fucking hell! I think it might be :( Reply

lmao Reply

lmao that would be hilarious



I also partly hope it's sir carter knowles or something but probably not Reply

Was wondering the same thing! Reply

Lol. I really hope its not. Reply

cute picture .. Sir tho lol Reply

oh @ her completely flat tummy Reply

her belly button is giving me liposuction vibes Reply

Tara Reid flashbacks Reply

It looks like those weird lipo tummies honestly Reply

ia with commenter above. That belly button is either a result of bad photoshop or lipo. Reply

yep, is not natural, idk why these celebrities need to show this like "i just wake up like this" when we know is not real Reply

It's a tummy tuck. Lipo doesn't give you a weird belly button unless it's done wrong. The tummy tuck includes having to redo a whole new belly button. Reply

Photoshop.

If she'd had a tummy tuck, there's no way it would look ironing board flat so soon after the procedure. Having a tummy tuck is major surgery you have to have drains and all sorts of shit strapped to you for weeks afterward. Reply

I'm going with Photoshop. It's not exactly news Bey/her team uses PS for her intstagram pics. Reply

She looks so beautiful! And they are so cute



I wonder if they have middle names Reply

