Dinah Jane's Aunt Says Camila Cabello 'Knows Whose Dick To Suck'

that is wholly unnecessary Reply

Thread

Link

Blame the show for putting her in the group. Its not America's fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, you didn't mean camilla. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the same expression Karla is making in that photo and I'm cracking up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's always jarring when people say this sort of shit while posting from accounts plastered with the faces of their children. Reply

Thread

Link

it always makes me picture the kid saying it lmfao. It's even creepier when it's some dude sending you unwanted sexual messages & his avatar is his baby tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









that said, the spirit of your comment is indisputable lmao that's not her child, that's a pic of that one meme kid who makes relatable faces or whateverthat said, the spirit of your comment is indisputable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gavin ❤️😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Gavin WHY IS HE SO FUNNY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats not her child thats a meme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not her kid. He's a popular meme b/c he's very young and his face is super expressive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats meme a her not thats child Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jeez Reply

Thread

Link

I hate this girl but this is not the way to drag her undeserved success Reply

Thread

Link

What success? She had a low budget song with some shitty white rapper get small attention, and then her crying in the club song totally flopped.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the quotation marks were implied lol



btw get ready for her 2 stans to tell you about how much she's accomplished since going solo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu the mv has 1 million likes!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Think she meant more successful than the group. The "others". Despite CITC being a general flop, compared to 5H it sold double what they did in the US and way more than double outside the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

crying in the club is so good, tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whooooa wtf. Reply

Thread

Link

No idea who this girl is but that tweet sounds fucking bitter. Reply

Thread

Link



get some standards sis!



but why would she fuck for some cheapthrills/shape of hew v3 knockoff?get some standards sis! Reply

Thread

Link

who's dick

who is dick

who was phone

everyone was dad Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jay might know who's dick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



how old is this person wtf Reply

Thread

Link

I would be so ridiculously embarrassed if my family member publiclly said something like this. Reply

Thread

Link

idk sis... I heard snippets of all the tracks. It sounds pretty ZzzZzzzzZzz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm cackling @ the aunt dragging 5H by admitting Camila's more successful than them Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cracks me up everytime 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this BENTLEY? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link