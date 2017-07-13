Billie Joe OW2

Thomas Dekker comes out / is married










Best known for his roles as John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Adam Conant on The Secret Circle, and Zach on Heroes.

eta: In the note, Dekker mentions that someone tried to out him recently during an acceptance speech. The person Dekker is referring to is Bryan Fuller. During Fuller’s acceptance speech at Outfest last week, the “Hannibal” creator discussed working with a gay actor on “Heroes” whose management didn’t want him to play a gay character.

SOURCE 1
SOURCE 2
