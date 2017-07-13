Thomas Dekker comes out / is married
Thomas Dekker comes out in touching letter https://t.co/zdIL6XVY0M … pic.twitter.com/8CcNX1N0EM— ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 14, 2017
PLEASE READ 💛 pic.twitter.com/Uo5hM94Qp5— Thomas Dekker (@theThomasDekker) July 14, 2017
Best known for his roles as John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Adam Conant on The Secret Circle, and Zach on Heroes.
eta: In the note, Dekker mentions that someone tried to out him recently during an acceptance speech. The person Dekker is referring to is Bryan Fuller. During Fuller’s acceptance speech at Outfest last week, the “Hannibal” creator discussed working with a gay actor on “Heroes” whose management didn’t want him to play a gay character.
SOURCE 1
SOURCE 2
Also, i read this too fast and thought i read 'Derek Theler comes out' and got so excited.
Edited at 2017-07-14 04:32 am (UTC)
I really miss TSCC :'(
Edited at 2017-07-14 03:58 am (UTC)
also i don't know who this is and i didn't hear that acceptance speech he is referring to, so it's more like he outed haself
I didn't see the speech so I dunno what Fuller's intention was, but hypothetically speaking, if he knew that Dekker was still in the closet, then that was shitty to do.
I hope life is better for you now?
Edited at 2017-07-14 04:01 am (UTC)
Good to hear that he found happiness.
Jack Goes Home (which he directed) was a trip - twist after twist.
Anyways, until I heard that above response I always thought he was gay and now I'm glad for thirst reasons he's officially on my #team
Fuller is an asshole. It wasn't his place to out anyone else.