Thomas Dekker comes out / is married

Also, i read this too fast and thought i read 'Derek Theler comes out' and got so excited.







yeah... was it supposed to be secret? cause everyone knew...Also, i read this too fast and thought i read 'Derek Theler comes out' and got so excited.

Same. I thought Derek Theler was already married to a woman too and was xtra confused. Reply

and i read THAT too fast and read that as derek JETER comes out and i was like ??? Reply

ikr. I knew ever since tscc. (I miss that show) Reply

Congrats!! :D



I really miss TSCC :'(



I really miss TSCC :'(

Fuck, it was so good!! But it's roadkill in the highway of peak tv :-( Reply

I feel like I just read about him being out the other day. Reply

Sweet! Congrats to him. Reply

i thought he was already out but okay. Reply

I didn't know he was ever in the closet! Good for him tho Reply

Why do people feel the need to out other people? It's such a shitty thing to do. Anyway. Best wishes for him and his husband. Reply

it's shitty unless those ppl are shitty like tommi gorl



also i don't know who this is and i didn't hear that acceptance speech he is referring to, so it's more like he outed haself Reply

The way the speech went I think Fuller already thought or knew he was out because he specified that "in the series, the actor's agent was adamant against him portraying a gay character with the support of the producers and now he was out as gay" Reply

I totally agree it makes me rage at the audacity of someone else thinking it's their lot in life to tell someone else's story Reply

Ill never forget that blog that made an article shaming Ellen Page for not coming out. As if said blogger had the right to tell her what the fuck to do with her life. Reply

Agreed. It's not anyone's place to tell people about someone else's sexual orientation. Let them talk about it themselves if/when they're ready and comfortable. ESPECIALLY if you KNOW they've not come out on their own already.



I didn't see the speech so I dunno what Fuller's intention was, but hypothetically speaking, if he knew that Dekker was still in the closet, then that was shitty to do. Reply

yeah i was outed in high school and as a result got gay bashed. #straylia Reply

man, that fucking sucks. people (teens) are such fucking arseholes.



I hope life is better for you now? Reply

its pretty clear he didn't realize he was outing him and seemed to think he was already out Reply

i thought fuller was talking about zachary quinto, i didn't even know thomas dekker was on heros and quinto was actually one of the stars and not out, but came out a few years ago. he makes more sense than thomas to me Reply

I didn't know he was in the closet at all, lol. Watching those SCC bloopers and hearing his real voice was a trip when I was younger, haha



Edited at 2017-07-14 04:01 am (UTC) Reply

yeah, that's what did me in too. at least he knew to slip out of it when he was john connor Reply

I loved him as a teen so I'm so happy he's publicly out. Best wishes on his marriage! Reply

One of the reasons I hate Chelsea handler is that he went on her show to promote terminator and Chelsea would not stop asking about his "girlfriend" or what girls he was dating/ what type of girls he likes. He was so visibly uncomfortable w the line of questioning and she was so gleeful about it. He was obviously young and closeted and she was just so mean about it. It was gross to watch.



Good to hear that he found happiness. Reply

Ugh that's gross. You think she did it intentionally? I wouldn't be surprised Reply

idts. She seems to be very supportive of lgbt+ people and their love lives. Reply

I wouldn't be surprised, either. I would catch some of her show after The Soup sometimes and she always had this malicious tone in her voice when she interviewed people, like she was baiting them. I dunno. I didn't know much about her at the time but everything I've heard about her since has been trash, so I'm glad I never got into her show, lol. Reply

I can't speak as to her intentions but I remember watching it live and it was NOTICABLY uncomfortable for him. He was grimacing and shrugging through the whole line of questioning giving noncommittal answers. He was obviously a shy, young, actor w slightly femme mannerisms, but she was going on as if was some raving lothario. It surprised me bc she's always seemed supportive of lgbt issues. Reply

Chelsea Handler is a heinous piece of shit and I sideeye everyone who loves/supports her. Reply

she's so pathetic Reply

I remember him talking about being open to men and women since 2011.



Jack Goes Home (which he directed) was a trip - twist after twist. Reply

This is odd to me because I could've sworn he gave some Ezra Miller-esque response to this ages ago about how he's dabbled in homosexuality when he was young but it wasn't his thing.

Anyways, until I heard that above response I always thought he was gay and now I'm glad for thirst reasons he's officially on my #team

wait who outed him? I vaguely remember this guy from heroes, I think Reply

Bryan Fuller. He gave a speech talking about how a gay actor on "Heroes" had management that didn't want him to play a gay character on the show, and it was really obvious who he meant from things he said.



Fuller is an asshole. It wasn't his place to out anyone else. Reply

oops replied at the same time haha Reply

I think he thought Dekker was already out. Reply

Parent

He's not an asshole, he's one of the nicest people ever, all his actors adore him and he knew the guy was out already by the way he spoke about the situation. Reply

bryan fuller, i think Reply

Echoing the "I thought he was already out" comments. But congrats to him. Reply

K. But who outed him? Reply

Bryan Fuller. Reply

No he didn't learn what outing means Reply

