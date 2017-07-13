Lady Gaga Celebrates Record 6 Emmy Nominations for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lady Gaga celebrates record 6 emmy nominations for Super Bowl Halftime show https://t.co/OQr38ZBshe pic.twitter.com/VSgHwcdSBH— billboard (@billboard) July 13, 2017
I'm so proud of Haus of Gaga & the entire #SBHalftime team! We're so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!❤️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ftMEquHu2n— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 13, 2017
Queen of Charity, Lady Gaga has been nominated 6 times for her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in February. It was the most-watched halftime show in history.
Her set is up for outstanding special class program against other large-scale productions including the Oscars, Tony Awards and Hairspray Live!, among other categories.
kween. when will ur faves tbh.
I thought she was over, a flop, a nobody?
I mean it was a good halftime show but I didn't think there was anything exceptionally special about it? lol def not 6 emmy nominations special
I liked it, I think it's what halftimes should be, it was fun, singalong and whatnot... but 6 noms? I should read up on details //lazy rn
And I know it's the team being nominated but I can think of a few others that were equal to or better imo
Do these categories get campaigned to death like the others?
Mostly I just came in here to cackle at left shark 🦈.
I will never not think not think that was hilarious 😂
she brought out them marilyn vibes that night<3
she should do the song for the next bond film imo
oh i forgot she'll win one for best actress on A Star Is BornThisWay
I mean, her looks shouldn't matter, Janis Joplin was no beauty queen and there are lots of other female artists who aren't all that cute, but it's a different era.