Lady Gaga Celebrates Record 6 Emmy Nominations for Super Bowl Halftime Show






Queen of Charity, Lady Gaga has been nominated 6 times for her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in February. It was the most-watched halftime show in history.

Her set is up for outstanding special class program against other large-scale productions including the Oscars, Tony Awards and Hairspray Live!, among other categories.

For comparison, Left Shark Katy Perry's team won two Emmys for her show, Bruno Mars received two nominations for his 2014 show, and Beyoncé received three nominations for her show in 2013.


