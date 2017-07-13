'Walking Dead' Stuntman Brain Dead after Set Accident

Oh no. Prayers to his family. Reply

Thread

Link

Prayers to the family, this is terrible. :( Reply

Thread

Link

So awful. Reply

Thread

Link

That is so terrible. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

That's awful. I'm sorry his family has to deal with that.



The only other stunt accident I can recall is Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double David becoming paralyzed from an accident. The only good thing from that one is that Daniel is still friends with him and David doesn't let his accident hold him back. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I remember seeing him on a Harry Potter documentary they did. I was shocked they kept that silent for so long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably because it was a family film and they didn't want people to know just how dangerous it was to film some things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was also something with Milla Jovovich's stunt double. I don't remember exactly what happened but I remember the word "degloved" :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This poor man. Apparently his fiance does stunt work for TWD as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow :O Reply

Thread

Link

thought that was Eminem Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely horrible :( Reply

Thread

Link

How awful. :( Reply

Thread

Link

That's so awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow :( Reply

Thread

Link

That's horrific, :( I'm saddened to hear of his death Reply

Thread

Link

I hope one day in the future they can CGI stunts... I hope his family finds peace and that this man no longer suffers :( Reply

Thread

Link

I see where you coming from with CGI stunts but they do that now and it looks really fake. Stunt people choose to do this so they know what they're getting into. Obviously they don't expect to die but terrible things happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah most of these folks are adrenaline junkies and they'd be putting their lives in danger in other situations if they weren't stunt doubles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but then stunt ppl would be outta the job Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something like this happening is really rare though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link