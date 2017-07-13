'Walking Dead' Stuntman Brain Dead after Set Accident
#TheWalkingDead stuntman reportedly on life support after on-set fall (UPDATE) https://t.co/zqZerSkiJA— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 14, 2017
Deadline is reporting that John Bernecker, the stuntman who fell 25 feet onto concrete on the Walking Dead set on Wednesday, has been declared brain dead and is on life support while his family makes final arrangements.
Bernecker was rehearsing a fight scene with an unidentified actor that was supposed to end with him taking a routine fall from a balcony, but he somehow lost his footing.
Several cast members and producers had taken to social media to ask for prayers for Bernecker. Production on the show has been completely shut down while the accident is investigated. With most of the cast headed to San Diego next week for Comic Con, it may not resume production for a while.
source
The only other stunt accident I can recall is Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double David becoming paralyzed from an accident. The only good thing from that one is that Daniel is still friends with him and David doesn't let his accident hold him back.
OMG how awful. I feel bad for him, his family and his coworkers who had to see that. That's the kind of thing that really messes you up.