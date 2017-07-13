[ The ANSWERS ]

Adam Sandler

Alec Baldwin

Bon Jovi

Bradley Cooper

George Clooney

Harrison Ford

Matthew McConaughey

Pierce Brosnan

Quentin Tarantino

Tom Arnold





when i was 14 i was super curious about what poop felt like so i held my breath (idk why??) and closed my eyes and put my hand in the toilet and squished my poop Reply

but i'll take it omg that's not sweat-related...but i'll take it Reply

lmao the "so i held my breath (idk why??)" is making me laugh more than you squshing your own poop and idk why loooool Reply

sis, you gotta be making up these things for attention, or else you're kind of disturbed, tbh Reply

When I was 11 I was curious about what my asshole looked like when I farted, so the next time I had the urge I pulled down my pants in front of a full length mirror in the bathroom to see. It opened up like a little mouth, and promptly shut when the fart was over. Reply

Without reading the hints, I honestly guessed Tarantino as 4 of these. Reply

What a well-formatted post! Reply

as usual op! Reply

Boob sweat sucks. I feel for Tom Arnold and Pierce Brosnan. Reply

This summer (well since last year on & off with increased condidance, but seriously starting in June), I've stopped wearing a bra & my boob sweat situation has been lessened considerably. Granted, I have full D to DD depending, but I've just said fuck it, I'd rather not deal with a continual candidal intertrigo (sweat rash exacerbated by yeast) Reply

Sorry you have to deal with the sweat rash. Boob sweat is srsly the woooorst. (tho not quite as bad as ass sweat imo) Reply

esp when it drips down ur belly

feels like a loose hair Reply

I actually deodorize my boobs. A little swipe under each knocker and down the breastbone and I'm dry all day. Reply

Michael Moore was never the ex husband of a 90's blue-collar family sitcom star? Reply

that's not michael moore but they do look v similar Reply

dead ass thought it was mikey in slimmer, less mullety days Reply

the hints were so easy on some of them and then some of them threw me off entirely lol Reply

The Bon Jovi one I still don't get (idk anything about his music tho) Reply

Same! I guessed Clooney, McConaughey, Ford, and Baldwin right away, lol. Took me an extra second for Tarantino because I wondered if there were OTHER known toe-suckers around that made that a trick clue. Reply

july rolls around and i am legit sweaty until the end of august and i've just come to accept it. nyx proof it primer keeps my make up looking great, so it's alright. Reply

A+ formatting job!



after I lived in an ancient 3rd floor apartment with no air conditioning for three subsequent Chicago summers, sweat has lost its ability to gross me out lol Reply

3rd floor w/ no AC in Chicago? oh god I'm so sorry lol Reply

OMG that kinda happened with me too. Like 10 years ago, we lived a house with only 2 air conditioners and none of them were in my room (my mom's room and living room) so I basically had a fan that blew hot air. But I got used to it by the 2nd summer (we lived there for 8 years) lol Reply

lmfaooo i love OP. your fart post was legendary. Reply

nothing will ever top flatulence! nothing will ever top flatulence! Reply

Your posts bring me joy, OP Reply

Quick & probably dumb question, how do you embed instagram posts in the comments?



Not a dumb question, it's way harder than it should be and I have to have someone explain it to me every few months. You have to pretend to make a new post and go to "embed media" and copy the link to the instagram post and paste it and then take the html you get from that and put it in your comment. I think. Reply

Wow, thanks so much! I literally could not figure it out at all.



Now back to the sweaty peeps! Reply

Also this seems like a good opportunity to revisit this recent Affleck/Shookus post. The comments are brutal in the best way, lmao. Reply

fergie's next right? Reply

she's a pp pants Reply

"space sasquatch" ahhh, even when it has nothing to do with you, you still manage to bring yourself up, huh Bigfoot? Reply

