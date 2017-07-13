Two?! What was his other one for?!



guest star, for girls Reply

Ummm this post is missing something.



Is that him as a kid?



Edit: ok, I can't see the caption of the video on mobile, only requesting the desktop version.



Edited at 2017-07-14 02:36 am (UTC)

im so happy for him Reply

I love Riz. Reply

i hope he wins just so we get a speech from him Reply

omg yes, fingers crossed Reply

What?! Just saw Emmy noms! Thank u TV ACADEMY, Steve Zaillian & #TheNightOf team, @lenadunham & @girlsHBO team, @HBO & all who watched! 🙏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/K1bmKFiFlR — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) July 13, 2017

Please don't miss his tweet, where he used a reaction gif of himself because he is trying to kill me with his cuteness. (Poor Rick. ;____;) Reply

I was debating on posting this first! But then he posted that home video lol Reply

ugh he was so good in The Night Of! I hope he gets some Emmy night love and him and John Turturro don't end up vote splitting Reply

wait he was nominated for his girls guest spot? lmao.....



congrats to him though! Reply

that video is so cute and I guffawed when he pulled his ears out. good for him, I hope he wins for The Night Of. Reply

Bitch please you knew the second it happened. I get so annoyed when like literally five hours later actors are all "I just heard I got an Emmy/Oscar nomination?!?! Wow!" https://twitter.com/rizmc/status/885575 222094680064 Bitch please you knew the second it happened. Reply

lmao, ikr? people will spam their phones immediately Reply

he deserves it. i couldn't care less about girls, but i hope he wins for "the night of." great miniseries. Reply

wait how many times has the same actor been nominated in multiple acting categories? Reply

It happens fairly often at the Emmys, especially when someone is in the guest actor category which basically picks anyone *coughBARBcough* Reply

I was surprised he got nominated for girls. def not an award role. Reply

I like his acting on Girls. Shame he was underused in RO, well, to be fair, most everyone was. Reply

wait, what was he nominated before for The night of? Reply

qt video Reply

Happy for Riz but I'm still PISSED about the snubs for Issa/Insecure - she campaigned so hard and the comedy actress category did not need Jane Fonda and Ellie Kemper.



Reply

He's great and I hope he wins for the night of, but he was in Girls for about 5 seconds. People are giving Shannon Purser so much shit for her nom, at least Barb was an actual character in the series. Reply

So happy for him! The Girls nom was a surprise tho lol Reply

bless him <3 Reply

I find him so attractive idgaf. Reply

lmao that video of his Prince Charles impersonation is precious and actually pretty funny, well done baby Riz! Reply

