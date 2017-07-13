July 13th, 2017, 06:47 pm silveryxcrimson Riz Ahmed Reacts To His Two Emmy Nominations source Tagged: award show - emmys, british celebrities, riz ahmed, south asian celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
Congrats boo
Is that him as a kid?
Edit: ok, I can't see the caption of the video on mobile, only requesting the desktop version.
Edited at 2017-07-14 02:36 am (UTC)
I love Riz.
ugh he was so good in The Night Of! I hope he gets some Emmy night love and him and John Turturro don't end up vote splitting
congrats to him though!
Bitch please you knew the second it happened.