It's been so long that I basically forgot about it but I'll be tuning in. Reply

Thread

Link

I caught a rerun of this because I couldn't sleep one night and I got hooked. I was happy it got renews and I can't wait for the new season. Reply

Thread

Link

I was just thinking about this show earlier today. I need to rewatch the first season again. But I thought it was pretty funny and well-written, so I'm excited. Reply

Thread

Link

ahhhh I still haven't finished watching but i'm so glad it got a second season! Reply

Thread

Link

i've never heard of this show. I might check it out Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda love that Gerry is pissing off Jeff the alien lol

Reply

Thread

Link

This show is a lot more touching than I expected it to be, especially because it's an easy premise to have the people in the group be the butt of all the jokes. Reply

Thread

Link

I binged this show last weekend and I'm really glad I did! It really is surprisingly sweet, especially since most of the other shows on tbs are pretty cynical. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this show, and can't wait for the new season. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even know this was a show until seeing a promo in my theatre for it, gotta check this out. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show, it's super underrated. Ana Gasteyer deserves to be more famous than she is.

Reply

Thread

Link

I caught a few episodes of this on a flight last week, I'd never heard of it but loved it. Very underrated, I need to download the first season Reply

Thread

Link