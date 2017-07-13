Meh I love Alexandra so I'll prob watch this at some point Reply

are they serious with that antiquated premise. and the dude ain't even cute Reply

He sure isn't. Reply

This is....very different from Rudderless. Reply

Right? I'm just wondering how one could go from that to... This. Reply

mte Reply

Rudderless was heartbreaking and really good. Reply

wtf is this early 2000s cat fighting nonsense?



Real best friends would climb him together or not at all, end of.



Edited at 2017-07-14 01:24 am (UTC) Reply

All this over Psycho Derek? Reply

ohdamn it is psycho derek Reply

he is hot





but not that hot Reply

Nope Reply

Would have been better with Lea Michele. At least she is funny.



Edited at 2017-07-14 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

Dude doesn't look worth it. He looks like he needs a flea bath. Reply

This looks unappealing and the dude reminds me of Carole's bc from RHONY. Also is Alexandra Daddario kind of supposed to be the more "mousy" wall flower friend? Bc...lol.



Edited at 2017-07-14 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

Lmfao mte

She's just as pretty 🙄 Reply

but she's got brown hair! Reply

lmao right? girl is a bombshell Reply

Cause she has brown hair lmao Reply

I'd actually rather die than watch this movie or any movie like it!

Wow a film made by a man about two women fighting over the same man. Groundbreaking. Reply

Lol mte



Never change, bros Reply

Ugh William H. Macy, I thought you were better than this. Reply

lol not since he left Emmy Rossum do all the work herself for getting equal pay on Shameless when he's been phoning in the same irredeemable character for how many seasons now Reply

He's just another sexist creep. Reply

oh shit that's the guy who filmed himself almost having sex with the president's daughter on Commander in Chief. Has he done other things since 2006 jw Reply

Matt Barr? I know him best from Harper's Island and Hellcats. I think he was on Sleepy Hollow for a second. Reply

one tree hill Reply

STILL with Kate Upton!? I say as though she's not a young, attractive, blonde, white woman.



Edited at 2017-07-14 01:34 am (UTC) Reply

Lol mte Reply

With big tits. Don't forget those. Reply

She's not a revolutionary actress but she has decent comedic timing. I surprisingly liked her in that movie with Cameron Diaz Reply

She's an alright actress. She has around the same level of talent as most actors working in Hollywood. Reply

