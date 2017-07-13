Idk what more ridiculous, this whole situation or the fact that I thought Sharon was dead!? Reply

Maybe because of those rough few months where her husband was bit by a komodo dragon (I thought he died, but I guess not) and she suffered a vertebral dissection? Which was somehow 16 fucking years ago and I am beside myself? Reply

I will never forget the Komodo Dragon story. Apparently she hates Goop to this day because she did a skit on SNL about the incident, LoL Reply

THAT WAS 16 YEARS AGO?



I'm gonna plan my funeral, because it must be just around the corner. Reply

LMFAO ME TOO. who am i confusing her with right now? Reply

But does Sharon know how black people felt like when Elvis became popular? Only Legend M. Reply

No, but she knows how the Tibetans feel towards (under?) China. Reply

I wish Whitney were around to hand this demon her ass, Wendy-interview style Reply

the wendy interview is so legendary and wendy deserves worse. Reply

Whitney was always so supportive of other women singers though. I think she would probably be gracious as well. Even though no one in their right minds should get away with calling her mediocre. Reply

makes you wish whitney could have a say in this rip Reply

can you imagine the gifs? the interview would be iconic Reply

Pretty sure Madonna and Whitney were fine with each other towards the end. I remember a video of Whitney cheering Madonna while watching her Super Bowl performance. Reply

kinda makes a point that.... she isn't Reply

Sharon Stone is taller than I thought. Not that I ever really thought about her height. Reply

my fave gif lmao Reply

lol whitney has so many great gifs Reply

😂

What was the context of this

Also more lol at Mariah Reply

My guess is when they announced the nominees for Best Song that time they did "When You Believe" (and won) Reply

Whitney: WHO SAID THAT?

Mariah: idk what's going on, just going to smile and clap. Reply

this is KILLING me rn idk why it's so funny Reply

True Icon and Legend. Reply

What kinda talented, critically adored, commercially successful, culturally iconic otp!!! Reply

A legend lmao Reply

Is that Bobbie christina or am I being racist..? Reply

lmao Reply

How gracious of Sharon.



Madonna didn't even mention Whitney's voice in that letter. Sde did have a great voice, I can't deny that. But didn't she ruin her voice herself with drugs and alcohol. It's easy to trash Madonna now but where were you all last Whitney's years? Why weren't you buying her albums or go to see her last tour? Maybe because she didn't even sound that great anymore or even look good? Weren't you posting here, on ONTD those pics and videos where she wasn't even herself anymore. You totally did. It's hard to dig those posts now but they were a;ll here and you were trashing her in comments, exactly what you're doing now to Madonna. Bunch of hypocrites. Reply

Whitney's voice hadn't deteriorated at the time this letter was written so the point still stands that your fave is/was a deluded, narcissistic and RACIST jackass. Reply

sis think what you want, once again she didn't even mention Whitney's voice in that letter. Reply

lol you're just tragic and delusional as your fave lmaooo Reply

Madonna stans are so continually delusional. Reply

That letter was written long before Whitney's voice went downhill. There was nothing mediocre about her at that time, so Madonna was just being bitter and petty at best. Reply

Madonna didn't even mention Whitney's voice in that letter. Sde did have a great voice, I can't deny that. But didn't she ruin her voice herself with drugs and alcohol.



What the fuck is this comment. Was it even necessary to bring up drug/alcohol use if Madonna didn't mention her voice? And since you took it upon yourself to bring up her voice even at it's worst Whitney's voice was leagues superior to Madonna's.



Reply

Your fav wrote a book about molesting a little boy. Reply

take the L like you always do bih Reply

I did buy her album. But I'm not going to lie, it wasn't very good. :( Reply

Whitney would be tearing Madonna apart right now. Reply

So mad Whitney isn't here to defend herself from this yt dev*l. And Whitney actually liked ha back then, too. TUH! Yt women, man. Reply

Quelle surprise Reply

i feel the passive aggressive shadiness of this letter tbh. Reply

Is the letter even real? I read that it's from an auction site that sells fake celeb stuff like Madonna's worn underwear? Tho the stuff written about Sharon and Whitney does sound like stuff Madonna would say back in the day. The I would rather die then be Whitney or Sharon was something she also said about Mariah Reply

Only Madonna can clarify that. We shall see and wait if she'll say anything at all. Reply

"This is how Black people must have felt when Elvis became successful"?



Reply

