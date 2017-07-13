Harry Styles is Retiring

I'm dying he's just like yeah...one movie was enough Reply

Thread

Link

I love GMM! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only good thing on youtube anymore 🙏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too lmao. At least he knows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I am like this about most things in life so I understand him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He had a great career. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harry will be the next romantic comedy star. it will make a comeback. I feel it. Reply

Thread

Link

"Lad in Manhattan" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i literally choked when i read this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should retire from music next. Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HE IS CLEARLY JOKING





STAN A BIT OP Reply

Thread

Link

i'm here for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate that <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just thankful I heard this news from you before it got splashed all over The Daily Sunshine 😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugly Reply

Thread

Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wrecked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He also said he was never going to act 2 years ago so... Reply

Thread

Link

that face should have retired 10 years ago Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnnnn op is evil for that pic Reply

Thread

Link

this slander. i think he looks rather charming in that photo. CHARMING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like a voodoo doll ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is clearly going to win that Oscar this yr. Gary Oldman and DDL, hew? Reply

Thread

Link

what a way to go out on top Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he and ddl will battle for that retiree compensation! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DDL aint getting a nomination!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I peaked too soon



You said it buddy Reply

Thread

Link

retire to my bed good sis Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good God Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would let him into my bed too idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Retire from music too plz Reply

Thread

Link





the most illustrious career the most illustrious career Reply

Thread

Link

idgi IMDB's acting credit criteria, specifically with music videos. Sometimes they count, sometimes they don't...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link