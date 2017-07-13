Harry Styles is Retiring
Harry Styles tells reporters at Dunkirk premiere he might retire from acting https://t.co/FCmQSufx9I— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2017
"I'm thinking, what am I doing? I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk… I'd do this one again but it may be one and done… I'd do this one again. I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go."
ONTD, can we discuss the clear lack of representation of white British males in film?
You said it buddy
the most illustrious career