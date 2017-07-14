I went out with a friend and she was wearing a low cut shirt, her boob slipped out during a shimmy. I was shook. Reply

LOL

We went to Skateland with a friend and she decided to wear a tube top and then she tripped and fell and well....

oh hello Superior Amell™

she has cute boobs. and she is so qt

yes <3

Yeah, no way you wouldn't be able to feel that 😂

lmao mte



but then again who knows, she was hungover and in a hurry? lol Reply

I always think of that poor woman from The Price is Right who had her boobs fall out and she didn't even realize even after waving and jumping around - though in her case she was super excited.

Damn you, censorship blur!

I've never seen this show or Hillary act before but holy shit she's bad



A few years ago I thought I looked really hot because lots of people were checking me out. After leaving my nyc apartment and walking down 3 busy blocks, a construction worker finally said "your skirt is tucked into your underwear". My entire ass was out. Thank god I was wearing good underwear.

LOL awww

And thank god for construction workers who just tell you what's up! bless him

Haha exactly! He was the only one who had the balls to tell me

Something similar happened to someone I saw as I was walking to the train station. The girl was probably around 17/18, but she was like hop/running towards the station with her friend trying to keep up with her because the skirt she was wearing had caught in her backpack and her whole backside, underwear and all, was exposed. I tried to say something to her but she was too far to hear me.

I hate wearing tank tops to bed because my boobs always slips out 😭 My roommate has gotten quite an eye full because of tank tops



Also, a male coworker of mine showed his man tittys at work once because his button up shirt got caught on a grocery carousel and tore it off of him. He wasn't wearing an undershirt 😭😭



Edited at 2017-07-14 12:25 am (UTC) Reply

Did he look good or was it just flabby/bony?

my mom poked her head outside a hotel once and some man was waving to her enthusiastically, she waved back and said thought people were just really nice but her tits were out lmao

Lol boobs. I've had my boobs exposed twice in public, and both times were by my bff. First time we were swimming, and someone floated behind me. Instead of telling me, "watch out, someone is behind you" that fool reached out and grabbed me by my bikini top to pull me out of the way. Second time was when I was the demo for her spa class, and she pulled off my towel as I was laying there. She has really big double D knockers so I assume her attacks are some kind of revenge on my tiny A cups. I'm pretty sure if I pulled her bikini top off she'd be super mad at me, whereas I was kinda annoyed but had to shrug it off.

Also I just realized that is Coco from Flight of the Conchords.



Also I just realized that is Coco from Flight of the Conchords. Reply

I saw Snatched last night and there was a scene where Amy Schumer's boob was out. I just wanted to mention that, since as much as I love Goldie Hawn that movie was awful and I want my 1.5 hours of time back.

that movie flopped so bad. I just checked out box office mojo, it had a production budget of $42m which wouldn't even include advertising, and its worldwide gross (of which the studio gets back less than half) is $59m.

I was hanging out with my friend's boyfriend and his friend (who I had been hooking up with) and I was wearing my roommates shirt and that happened to me. I didn't really care, one of them had already seen them anyway so whatever.

My family is pretty bad about like, having necessary conversations and stuff. So when I was in middle school I never had a training bra or anything like that and girls in the locker room kind of teased me about getting an eyeful. It's not at all the same thing but it did motivate me to change in the bathroom.

this happened to me too :( all my Judy Blume novels etc led to me believe no one wore a bra until they actually had something to fill it with, but there I was 100% alone in sixth grade in not wearing one and didn't even think much of it until a girl in our grade (a wine heiress, as it happens) started shit-talking me about it

I never had full on tits exposed 'cause I always wear a bra in public, I've had my bra exposed a few times, once in high school while we were dancing to Right Round, I was jumping and my whole strapless dress just fell down to my waist lmao

Last night I was doing carpool karaoke and my bra was out the whole time and I didn't notice lmao then I kept wondering if it happened even before we entered the car since it was really weird to me that the waiter kept coming to our table pouring water the second we drank it...lmao



I did flash my best friend a few times accidentally when I slipped and almost fell but it was at home so I wasn't embarrassed that much lol

Reply

So much for that bra, Lizzie

Last night how unbelievably white this show is hit me. Like WTAF Just by looking at shows set in New York you'd think it was a Midwestern small town with majority white population. How did they manage to be in Brooklyn and not have ONE poc?!!! I'm not even asking for a main character or a supporting character just a neighbour of colour or co-worker we see once in a while. Like they could've easily made the new barista a woc but NOPE instead we got yet another blond blue eyed 20something in a long line of blond blue eyed 20somethings.

I like this show but the lack of poc is putting me off. I hope they add characters of colour as regulars at least because I really don't want to drop it.



I like this show but the lack of poc is putting me off. I hope they add characters of colour as regulars at least because I really don't want to drop it. Reply

OP, what's your fave song off Duff's Breathe In. Breathe Out. ?

what a flawless album

Yes, at a summer baseball game, it was warm, so when my boob popped out I couldn't feel a change in temp.

You're welcome, Chicago.



You're welcome, Chicago. Reply

