Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Dethrones Despacito on iTunes!
Selena Gomez becomes only the 3rd female artist to top the iTunes Chart this YEAR! (Lady Gaga's The Cure & Rihanna's ft on Wild Thoughts)
Also:
Selena Gomez is currently the only artist to have 3 songs in the Top 40 of US iTunes! #SelenasNewSingleOutNow pic.twitter.com/X260PVQmH2— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 13, 2017
What happened to the Cure? I feel like it wasn't promoted, or I missed it lmao I only heard it once
The song was successful, though. I think its received a platinum certification and gets a decent amount of airplay, too.
her vocals remain questionable and suspicious.
Can I report this as a personal attack?
i put it on repeat on apple music so i can give ha some streaming points
mostly because that bella hadid stan keeps making posts with her snarky commentary and yall fall for it
IA. But people really want it to be true for some reason.