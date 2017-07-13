Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Dethrones Despacito on iTunes!

It's so bad though. Even Bad Liar is better. Reply

Thread

Link

i like it. like bad liar better, but i like it. Reply

Thread

Link

I like this song ngl





What happened to the Cure? I feel like it wasn't promoted, or I missed it lmao I only heard it once Reply

Thread

Link

I think the song is for A Star Is Born. They were shooting when she performed it in Coachella. Maybe they just released it because it was already out there.



The song was successful, though. I think its received a platinum certification and gets a decent amount of airplay, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can i just say ur adorable? every time you comment ur comment its like ur comments reflect ur icon and its like ur this cutie bouncin' ur legs around just chillin and listening to some music tryna live ur life stayin outta drama. you are precious you lil cinnamon bun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Comment crush! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been listening to Fetish on repeat, I really love it. Reply

Thread

Link

We love a whisper [2] Reply

Thread

Link

The song is basically the audio version of the My Everything album cover. Reply

Thread

Link

"Fetish" is so good! The music this era has been great. Glad she dethroned Despacito, even if it's only going to be for a little while. Reply

Thread

Link

Ha mouth is not cute enough for that close up video Reply

Thread

Link

Her lips are very sensual, though. This could be the music video and it'll still get 100million views etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly i dont like the song BUT if she can get into the top 10 and have longevity until another girl can fight her way in I say get it Reply

Thread

Link

"Fetish" isn't bad. i didn't think i'd like it from the previews but it's alright.



her vocals remain questionable and suspicious. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually really enjoy Charlie Puth's new single. Reply

Thread

Link

Can I report this as a personal attack? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not proud about it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. you mad Charlie is getting that Shawn Mendes dick sis? jk jk. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same [3] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a Bop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's surprisingly decent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unfortunately same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've had this song on repeat since last night!!!!!



i put it on repeat on apple music so i can give ha some streaming points Reply

Thread

Link

this song literally sounds like her through and through and my roommate who is a singer was reading the comments from the last post and was very confused as to how ontd sheeped their way into believing it.



mostly because that bella hadid stan keeps making posts with her snarky commentary and yall fall for it Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I don't know how it doesn't sound like her lol. Sometimes people just follow OP's note or the first comment and it sets the tone for the whole post lmao this place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first I thought the "I" didn't sound like her but after listening a few more times it does, and why would they have just one word sung by someone else lol? Some people hear what they want to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bad liar and various songs on her last album blatantly used other people's vocals as well as hers but I don't hear it on this one either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, it's not solely her singing and hasnt been for several tracks she's released sis. The most obvious is at 1:04, that is not Selena. It's a completely different tone. Idk what your friends' imaginary singing career has to do with any of this, you dont need to be trained musically to differentiate who you're hearing on a song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, YOUR IMPACT! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao. check them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA. But people really want it to be true for some reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does your roommate who is a professional vocalist also have a bike? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fact you're old enough to have a roommate and you care about this stan shit is so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think people here overblow the "not her voice" thing, but that second verse is suspect at the very least Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol it's ridiculous at this point. her voice isn't great, it's autotuned and layered with other vocals but it's clearly her singing lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can clearly hear other voices in the background/layered in, but some my just be digitally edited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link