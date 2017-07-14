Liam regrets nothing, I'm sure. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I've never listen to him talk before or really watched him in motion out of character (and I've never seen any of the Avengers and 10 minutes of the first Thor oop) and um lemme just say I get the thirst. Reply

Thread

Link

I find the Australian accent to be one of the most unattractive. The more Liam posts on his IG, the more I get the impression he's a good match for Miley (they're both messy). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

australian accent is terrible, but at the same time, i'm fascinated by it because it's hard to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Australian accent really matches the country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





watcha say there, mate? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ruby <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her so much <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao that's terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never understood the thirst either, but he looks really good in this interview. i think the hair cut and the facial hair at that length really work well with his features. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes I mean I've never thought he was ugly but this hair and beard and suit just compliment him really well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





i hope that spoiler tag works, otherwise - sorry



Edited at 2017-07-13 11:57 pm (UTC) he was sitting with sebastian stan at that hugo boss show and they looked so good ughi hope that spoiler tag works, otherwise - sorry Reply

Thread

Link

I only see one person that looks good here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't be mean to chris :( he's so sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO SIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw those pics somewhere and wondered if they were recent. Seb's looking good and this also makes me wonder if Chris even filmed for IW. I haven't kept up with it but I don't remember seeing him spotted where they were filming. I hope he is in it, poor Thor always gets the short end of the stick with Avengers movies.



Aaaand this is also making me want Thor and Bucky to have a scene together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seb's trying to keep up with the marvel chrises (chris' ? what is grammar?) and their beards and...well. he's trying.



same, re: IW. i'm gonna assume he'll at least cameo since every other marvel character in creation is bound to pop up at some point in the movies. plus that whole thing with his visions from scarlet witch will probably figure into the stones or the gauntlet or some shit.



and yes, please, some bucky and thor conversations would be nice. something along the lines of steve telling bucky that thor's a god and bucky just kinda taking it all in stride. i need to find some fic tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, he's trying and he looks good. Speaking of beards, that's what made me think of Chris shooting, because usually he doesn't have it unless he's Thor iirc. Of course they're filming A4 pretty soon, so maybe he has to keep it around for that reason.



And maybe Thanos kills tons of them in IW and Thor's more around for A4 rather than IW? Literally years ago there were rumours about some of the main Avengers not being in one of the upcoming two-parter films, but that might've been referring to the fact that their contracts all ended with IW and they needed to re-up when it was split, so people were assuming things.



I like Steve and Thor's previous interactions, so it'd be cool for them to meet up again and Bucky's there as well. There's so many characters I want to see interact it's inevitable there'll be some disappointment when ones you like don't, but fingers crossed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he does look good af tbh.



idk, i'm assuming cap's dead by the end of IW, along with a bunch of lesser characters. fingers crossed for tony, but rdj's not giving that up anytime soon, most likely.



i'd love to see more scenes showing them just relaxing, having some downtime, etc. i never got my steve and sam road trip movie, so here's hoping they'll give us something in one of these upcoming movies. at least some cutesy little fake scenes, like thor and bruce hanging out at a cafe. i'd love that so much.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never cried in a non-GotG MCU movie, but I know I will when Steve inevitably kicks the bucket. He'd better not stay dead, but I will be a wreck nonetheless. And this just makes me think I was terrified he was going to die in CW, so when he didn't I was so damn giddy when it ended because he was alive! lmao.



It would be nice to get to see more of them getting to hang around together, kinda like the party scene in AoU, but IW and A4 seem like they're gonna be pretty stuffed, and the gang start out fractured, so I won't hold my breathe for that. It's a pity they don't do the one shots any more, that'd be a nice way to show they interacting during their downtime. But you know we'll have to rely on fic for that kind of stuff since that'll never happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're so pretty in blue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in what world?!!! They are what Madonna should call mediocre (in every sense). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both cute but my thirst for Chris Hemsworth is very real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was about attention. he probably wants a job and wanted a buzzfeed article to remind people that he exists. Reply

Thread

Link

Well I'm thankful for the reminder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Recreate it @Chris! Or better yet do something like it together Reply

Thread

Link

omg when i read that post my brain processed it as being liam payne lmfaooooooooooo whyyy. would be 1000x funnier/sadder tho Reply

Thread

Link

I don't remember. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd suck both at the same time Reply

Thread

Link

What is the most embarrassing thing you did while drunk, ONTD?



Nothing out of the ordinary but thrown up, blacked out, needed to be carried by a friend, etc. It happens but ofc feels super embarrassing at the time. And after the last time which 3-4 years ago I was like "...never again" and stuck to my word, lol.



I wanna hear the crazy stories tho! Reply

Thread

Link





Mans just wants to be Pogba Reply

Thread

Link

Raw me. Reply

Thread

Link

chris is so beautiful bye Reply

Thread

Link

I threw myself face first in the snow 5 times while wearing a bikini yelling at everyone that they're cowards



Also i still want chris to raw me Reply

Thread

Link

Only Marvel Chris and australian guy that matters tbh, the thirst is real Reply

Thread

Link

I had a very shitty one night stand that involved me getting caught in his halloween decorations. I couldn't get out of them so I just stole them off his front porch, got in my truck, drove home, and realized his cat was in my goddamn passenger seat the whole time. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO @ his cat in your passenger seat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you bring the cat back? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG. I'd probably die on my shame returning that cat, tangled in halloween decorations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao no matter how famous you get, your more famous older brother will still make fun of you Reply

Thread

Link

What is the most embarrassing thing you did while drunk, ONTD?





Honestly, I've done too many embarrassing things to keep track of 😩 Reply

Thread

Link