July 14th, 2017, 01:46 am evillemmons Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Brother Liam's Short Shorts Photo: 'What Was That About?' He says this photo looks like something a drunk person would post and then regret tomorrowsourceWhat is the most embarrassing thing you did while drunk, ONTD? Tagged: australian celebrities, chris hemsworth, liam hemsworth
i hope that spoiler tag works, otherwise - sorry
Edited at 2017-07-13 11:57 pm (UTC)
Aaaand this is also making me want Thor and Bucky to have a scene together.
same, re: IW. i'm gonna assume he'll at least cameo since every other marvel character in creation is bound to pop up at some point in the movies. plus that whole thing with his visions from scarlet witch will probably figure into the stones or the gauntlet or some shit.
and yes, please, some bucky and thor conversations would be nice. something along the lines of steve telling bucky that thor's a god and bucky just kinda taking it all in stride. i need to find some fic tbh
And maybe Thanos kills tons of them in IW and Thor's more around for A4 rather than IW? Literally years ago there were rumours about some of the main Avengers not being in one of the upcoming two-parter films, but that might've been referring to the fact that their contracts all ended with IW and they needed to re-up when it was split, so people were assuming things.
I like Steve and Thor's previous interactions, so it'd be cool for them to meet up again and Bucky's there as well. There's so many characters I want to see interact it's inevitable there'll be some disappointment when ones you like don't, but fingers crossed.
idk, i'm assuming cap's dead by the end of IW, along with a bunch of lesser characters. fingers crossed for tony, but rdj's not giving that up anytime soon, most likely.
i'd love to see more scenes showing them just relaxing, having some downtime, etc. i never got my steve and sam road trip movie, so here's hoping they'll give us something in one of these upcoming movies. at least some cutesy little fake scenes, like thor and bruce hanging out at a cafe. i'd love that so much.
It would be nice to get to see more of them getting to hang around together, kinda like the party scene in AoU, but IW and A4 seem like they're gonna be pretty stuffed, and the gang start out fractured, so I won't hold my breathe for that. It's a pity they don't do the one shots any more, that'd be a nice way to show they interacting during their downtime. But you know we'll have to rely on fic for that kind of stuff since that'll never happen.
Nothing out of the ordinary but thrown up, blacked out, needed to be carried by a friend, etc. It happens but ofc feels super embarrassing at the time. And after the last time which 3-4 years ago I was like "...never again" and stuck to my word, lol.
I wanna hear the crazy stories tho!
Also i still want chris to raw me
Honestly, I've done too many embarrassing things to keep track of 😩