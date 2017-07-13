queen b

Kim K Shuts Down Rumors, Stans for Demi

- Kim posted a Snapchat clip the other day and people thought they saw lines of cocaine in the background
- She already adamantly denied it was cocaine
- Then she brought the receipts by showing in a video that the "cocaine" was just markings on a marble table




- Kim was also criticized the other day for dressing North in a "corset"
- Kim again brought the receipts by showing it wasn't a corset, it was just a design made with fabric







looks like spon-con, no?


sources: 1 2 3
Tagged: ,