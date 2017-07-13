Kim K Shuts Down Rumors, Stans for Demi
- Kim posted a Snapchat clip the other day and people thought they saw lines of cocaine in the background
- She already adamantly denied it was cocaine
- Then she brought the receipts by showing in a video that the "cocaine" was just markings on a marble table
- Kim was also criticized the other day for dressing North in a "corset"
- Kim again brought the receipts by showing it wasn't a corset, it was just a design made with fabric
looks like spon-con, no?
sources: 1 2 3
Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017
I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017
This girl has the most amazing voice! This is my jam!!! Let's all give some love to @ddlovato https://t.co/9eLXv3kgbN pic.twitter.com/8seaz5zD2m— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017
Its really telling that her kneejerk reaction was to lie instead of actually going to see what it was.
it's truly vile
💀💀💀
(But I do covet her money /no shame)
This family is either really dumb or they need to lay back on the xanax.
the press is just slow af on this one
why did she keep the dumb filter on the whole time tho like...
I mean, it is a marble table, but that whole pixie dust candy sugar thing was hilarious