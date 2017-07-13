Kim K Shuts Down Rumors, Stans for Demi

But she said it was candy residue at first 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

They had candy and she thought it was pixie dust sugar. Upon further investigation she realized it was part of the table. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. that's very clear from the video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but I love your Dee icon. The opening of that episode is basically my whole life rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Then why didn't her dumb ass check the table first before posting it was powdered candy on twitter? Something's weird. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at you trying to turn this back on her just coz you were all wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We were wrong because she lied initially. When the options were cocaine or lined up sugar residue,its obvious why people went with the first one.



Its really telling that her kneejerk reaction was to lie instead of actually going to see what it was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

uh I never had an opinion about it at all? I didn't even comment on the initial post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My understanding is she addresses the "scandal" as soon as she heard about it which was while not being in the room. Then she got back to the room and realized what was up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's making it into a bigger deal than it is lol Reply

Thread

Link

Im just like her. Lol id do anything and would go over the top to prove that I didnt do anything wrong.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc she's hoping this will take attention away from Rob's bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can excuse cocaine and baby corsets, but I draw the line at stanning for Demi Lovato Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ROFLL, I almost choked, whoops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE!!!!



it's truly vile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl this was m(unironic)te Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you speak sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😂 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk how you can't believe her when you can clearly see the two lines on the marble table like, don't make something out of nothing lol. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BUT ALL RICH PEOPLE DO COKE!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I don't even like her but I'd never believe she was in to illicit drugs that just doesn't seem that be her scene as a grown up



(But I do covet her money /no shame) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ppl were so dumb in that post lol I'm cackling at how sure they were coz they, like, heard that everyone does coke in Hollywood!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course she stans Debbi. Trash attracts trash. Reply

Thread

Link

people were dumb for thinking she had lines just sittin in the back like that...when has kim ever been associated with drugs? even back in the day she was known for not really drinking or partying. hardest thing she does is like flat tummy tea and whatever anesthetic she takes when she's getting them booty cheeks pumped Reply

Thread

Link

It's funny bc I've seen several people here say they don't even like to drink much bc they don't like feeling not in control and that's exactly how I would think Kim is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why didn't she say this from the beginning? She took us on a whole fucking trip with the pixie dust claim, and her fans coming out saying that somehow a four year old would have the information to know to cut the sugar like that to be "cool."



This family is either really dumb or they need to lay back on the xanax. Reply

Thread

Link

she did tho she posted the picture and then the controversy started then like right after she posted on her instagram snapchat thingy a video of her rubbing the table and laughing that it was a marble table after cleaning it



the press is just slow af on this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao is she suddenly developing a personality? I feel like this is the most personality she's ever shown loool



why did she keep the dumb filter on the whole time tho like... Reply

Thread

Link

I think she is using the filter because she's not wearing as much makeup as she normally does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate that whenever these ~beauty influencers have to address something on snapchat they have to use dumb filters because god forbid they get caught without 10lb of makeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guys that's not cocaine it's a marble iphone https://t.co/973AeOSpLJ — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) July 12, 2017

I mean, it is a marble table, but that whole pixie dust candy sugar thing was hilarious I mean, it is a marble table, but that whole pixie dust candy sugar thing was hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

i love elijah's messy ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd looks sf dumb because everyone in that post was SO SURE it was cocaine Reply

Thread

Link

kim k should promote selena's FETISH instead it's more on brand tbh Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I originally thought it was cocaine (though someone else's cocaine.) drag me kim! Reply

Thread

Link