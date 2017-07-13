RL Stine's "Fear Street" books to be adapted into a movie series
R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ in Development for Three Fox Movies https://t.co/2WFPxBeTuZ— Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2017
At least three movies based on the Fear Street series (more than a hundred have been written) are in development at 20th Century Fox. Leigh Janiak will direct while Kyle Killen, Zak Olkewicz, and Silka Luisa have been hired as writers. The books are set in a fictional town in Ohio named Shadyside.
Source
I read the first one last summer but I can't find the sequels at any of our libraries or our library's ereads program boo
Edited at 2017-07-13 11:34 pm (UTC)
oh my god
it's my favorite new podcast. two women read old YA horror and thrillers. it's so. much. fun. i'm currently reading the perfume by caroline b cooney for one of their upcoming eps.
they have reading list of upcoming books too
https://www.teencreepspod.com/book-sche
Edited at 2017-07-13 11:36 pm (UTC)
(still think these would have done better either as '70s amicus tales from the crypt style anthologies or a straight up tv series w eventual spin-offs for both the sagas and the cheerleaders, but maybe if these movies do well i can at least get the cheerleaders series lol)
Anyway, I hope these are good. I still would prefer an episodic TV anthology over movies, though.
I'm rereading this
to get into the spirit of writing my youth thriller for Nanowrimo Camp.
and that's my fav of stine's point horrors. the characters are so fun and mean, and i love that [Spoiler (click to open)]it's more in the spirit of the original april fool's day ending than i know what you did last summer. just sucks that there will probably never be a movie since kevin williamson borrowed so liberally from it for his screenplay
SAME! The closest to spoiling myself I'd do is go though the yearbook pages to see if/when my faves would die.
im loving this post
i hope 99 fear street is one of the ones theyll adapt, especially the last one where they're making a movie about what happened there.