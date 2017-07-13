Piper and Leo

RL Stine's "Fear Street" books to be adapted into a movie series




At least three movies based on the Fear Street series (more than a hundred have been written) are in development at 20th Century Fox. Leigh Janiak will direct while Kyle Killen, Zak Olkewicz, and Silka Luisa have been hired as writers. The books are set in a fictional town in Ohio named Shadyside.

Source
Tagged: , , , , , ,