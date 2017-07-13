RL Stine's "Fear Street" books to be adapted into a movie series

But I don't movies, I want a cw style show Reply

This series was my shit throughout elementary school but they're almost all products of their time so it'll be interesting to see how they'll be adapted. Reply

They better to the werecat one! Reply

omg the one where the girl's magic necklace turns her into a werecat at night?! Reply

I read the first one last summer but I can't find the sequels at any of our libraries or our library's ereads program boo



Edited at 2017-07-13 11:34 pm (UTC) Teen Creeps is doing the Cheerleader series!I read the first one last summer but I can't find the sequels at any of our libraries or our library's ereads program boo Reply

ooh, what is teen creeps? Reply

oh my god



it's my favorite new podcast. two women read old YA horror and thrillers. it's so. much. fun. i'm currently reading the perfume by caroline b cooney for one of their upcoming eps.







they have reading list of upcoming books too



You won't be let down, it's so good. I'm sitting beside a pile of Christopher pike books right now trying to figure out which one to read/next episode to listen. I had to stop listening in public, couldn't stop laughing. Reply

I still have all the books in this specific Evil series. By far my favorite Fear Street books. Reply

Check eBay. Years ago I found the Evils in a big box set of books for like $8 bucks. Reply

Amazon! Used books there are usually 0.01 plus cheap shipping Reply

Damn, I only have The Third Evil, and The Second Evil comes up in my library's catalog search, but with 0 copies...thanks, library Reply

If you have an ereader they can be procured online as well Reply

these are the best omgggg Reply

I loved this series so much when I was young. I read every book in the space of a week. Reply

I wish Teen Creeps was better. They go off topic so much and so long! I want to hear more about the books. I had to stop listening. :(((( Reply

Edited at 2017-07-13 11:36 pm (UTC) Holy shit, I am so here for this. And while it's technically Ghosts of Fear Street, Hide and Shriek (it's still my favorite, actually) legitimately terrified me when I read it so I'd love to see it as a movie. Reply

lol heartbroken that they already said these won't be based on existing novels but whatever. at least there's a female director



(still think these would have done better either as '70s amicus tales from the crypt style anthologies or a straight up tv series w eventual spin-offs for both the sagas and the cheerleaders, but maybe if these movies do well i can at least get the cheerleaders series lol) Reply

They really should just do some good movie anthologies that allow them to use multiple books. Like Creepshow. Reply

Ah yes, the first teen series that had making out scenes in most of the books. Horror and sexual activity, I loved it. Reply

how dare you, christopher pike books had full-on sexual intercourse while stine would only describe someone's lips being either warm or cold (depending on the weather) and then fade to black Reply

I remember being a preteen and shook reading Christopher Pike and the blatant sex scenes. There was one whose title I can't remember where the lead girl inherited her grandmother's healing powers and the two had sex in a hot tub or something. Then she died because her boyfriend was hit by a car, I think, and she used her healing powers to have him live, but it drained her of her life force. Reply

omg I remember my cousin gave me all her Fear Street and Pike books when she graduated from HS and when I got to readin that Pike book all I remember was wheelchair sex Reply

Anyway, I hope these are good. I still would prefer an episodic TV anthology over movies, though.



I'm rereading this







to get into the spirit of writing my youth thriller for Nanowrimo Camp. We've known that we were getting a movie since 2015 , but it wasn't until this year they finally got a writer ? They hinted earlier that there'd be more than one movie, but now it's confirmed.Anyway, I hope these are good. I still would prefer an episodic TV anthology over movies, though.I'm rereading thisto get into the spirit of writing my youth thriller for Nanowrimo Camp. Reply

and that's my fav of stine's point horrors. the characters are so fun and mean, and i love that [ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's more in the spirit of the original april fool's day ending than i know what you did last summer. just sucks that there will probably never be a movie since kevin williamson borrowed so liberally from it for his screenplay agreed on the anthologyand that's my fav of stine's point horrors. the characters are so fun and mean, and i love that Reply

teen creeps influence! Reply

Unless they do the Fear Street origin saga I don't see this working. I would prefer to see an anthology series made from the books a la the OG Goosebumps, albeit for a more mature audience Reply

God is real. God is great. Blessed be. Hallelujah. Reply

I liked the Fear Street Seniors series with the yearbook in the front Reply

That yearbook is iconic. Reply

oh damn i loved these. haven't thought about this series in years Reply

jade feldman >>>> Reply

SAME! The closest to spoiling myself I'd do is go though the yearbook pages to see if/when my faves would die. Reply

omfg THIS THROWBACK



im loving this post Reply

Lovvveeeddddd Reply

I was too old for fear street, but this goosbumps cover used to give me nightmares Reply

the cover art for both goosebumps and fear street is so gorgeous. Reply

Too old or too young? I thought Goosebumps were the ones for the younger kids. I only say this because I read Goosebumps as a kid myself (and watched the TV show, which my mom eventually put an end to because I had a nightmare XD) Reply

oops, I meant too young, it was too old for me... Reply

nooo this needs to be a tv show. a tv mini series of 6 or so hour long episodes.



i hope 99 fear street is one of the ones theyll adapt, especially the last one where they're making a movie about what happened there. Reply

