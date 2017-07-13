[DD] jacket

Arrow news & full look at Dinah Drake's Black Canary Costume







-thought about suiting dinah up last season but it didn't feel right yet
-wanted a costume with a nod to comics but still unique to what we've seen before
-she's now a full fledged member of the team and family
-season finale will have effects throughout season 6
-with not flashbacks in every episode, more time to explore characters other than oliver
-black siren won't like dinah suiting up
-theme of season 6 is family (biological and "found")



-dinah drake will be getting a love interest in season 6



-more villainy from siren
-occasional wish to turn for good (from people who knew e1 laurel)
-idea of redemption comes up
-an fbi agent will be after oliver this year


