Arrow news & full look at Dinah Drake's Black Canary Costume
🗣🖤 https://t.co/Yk00gKpt6P pic.twitter.com/umv3JTQGXX— Juliana Harkavy (@JulianaHarkavy) July 13, 2017
Arrow boss teases fallout to come in season 6 https://t.co/j59AkdqfvB— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2017
-thought about suiting dinah up last season but it didn't feel right yet
-wanted a costume with a nod to comics but still unique to what we've seen before
-she's now a full fledged member of the team and family
-season finale will have effects throughout season 6
-with not flashbacks in every episode, more time to explore characters other than oliver
-black siren won't like dinah suiting up
-theme of season 6 is family (biological and "found")
Spoiler Room: Scoop on Game of Thrones, Blue Bloods, NCIS: LA and more https://t.co/cdm9rNtWGH— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2017
-dinah drake will be getting a love interest in season 6
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on #Arrow Snoop, 'Weird' #TheGoldbergs, #Superstore Romance and More — Plus, a New Blind Item https://t.co/kUjjMpimY4— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 13, 2017
-more villainy from siren
-occasional wish to turn for good (from people who knew e1 laurel)
-idea of redemption comes up
-an fbi agent will be after oliver this year
source / source / source / source
So lol like I actually haven't seen Fake Canary in action, but I hate her on principle because of that fuckery.
the texture & the little gold/yellow accents. i said in the last post i wasn't crazy about the gloves from the first picture we got but from this view i don't mind them!
i'm really excited for next season.
Literally though what is happening with this show's continuity? I'm deeply confused.
Edited at 2017-07-13 10:55 pm (UTC)
i'll also accept my babe as nubia so i can see lots of her in the best DCEU property there is
Get a solid writing/directing team on for a Birds of Prey movie, imo!!!
I really want to be excited for Black Siren coming into Seaosn 6 but I know they most likely won't be treating her like an actual character and more like generic villain.
Like, dark edgy Mera