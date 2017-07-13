Arrow news & full look at Dinah Drake's Black Canary Costume





I'm not sure I'll ever stop being bitter about killing off Laurel. Because like... it was so unnecessary? The ONLY reason it happened was because Marc wrote himself into a corner with the grave in the season premiere. And there was no benefit to killing Laurel off.



So lol like I actually haven't seen Fake Canary in action, but I hate her on principle because of that fuckery.

how is she...fake? Reply

same tbh Reply

ooooooooh i love it



the texture & the little gold/yellow accents. i said in the last post i wasn't crazy about the gloves from the first picture we got but from this view i don't mind them!



i'm really excited for next season.

Looks awesome.

Trash.



Literally though what is happening with this show's continuity? I'm deeply confused. Reply

Alicia Silverstone Batgirl called and wants her look back.

literally what i was thinking tbh

Ratings are so poor they had to recycle costumes from 1997's Batman & Robin...

screaming at this accuracy!

At least I have the comics because the writing for the Green Arrow comics has been FIRE since Rebirth. Even though Dinah and Ollie are currently broken up. Waaaaah.

i like the suit part but the arm thing is fucking dumb, it's obvious they just wanted her to show some skin

Also in more important comedy news:

lmao! Candice! ilh

queen

Tell him Candice!And her puppy is so cute

Zoe is adddoorrrabbblleeee! She'll feature heavily in my next pre-SDCC Roundup tbh.

say it sis. the delusion of one of the greatest shows lmfao

Who Wore It Better?

shockingly, the cw chick

hdu! alicia was rocking it 1990s style, you can't blame ha

when will the DCEU finally give us a relevant black canary though? katheryn winnick is ready right now

She's far far far far too good to get involved in a CW show, lbr. I'd accept her at the cinema though!

nicole beharie tbh



Edited at 2017-07-13 10:55 pm (UTC)

i'll also accept my babe as nubia so i can see lots of her in the best DCEU property there is

For real!



Get a solid writing/directing team on for a Birds of Prey movie, imo!!! Reply

I can't believe they have the nerve to put someone else in the BC costume after the backlash over Laurel's death and mistreatment

Well it certainly looks better there then in the leaked pics. Still gives me X-Men vibes but that shot doesnt make it look horrible.



I really want to be excited for Black Siren coming into Seaosn 6 but I know they most likely won't be treating her like an actual character and more like generic villain. Reply

she looks like low budget version of gisele

Trash

