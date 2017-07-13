Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating!

This QT couple omg. Reply

This real life parallel. Suddenly the koons is Spider-Man.



Anyway. She can do better.

I always have to ask why when people say this here and usually the reason is solely looks.

I bet there are people complaining that he is not very tall so she could do better lol

99% of the time it's solely based on looks.

He ugly! No if ands or buts about it.

Plus he's an antivaxxer and supported Valentina.

he's white

Interesting. I think he's actually cute. But again I love lean muscled guys lol

This "She can do better" shit really needs to die. You have no fucking clue.



I don't even think he's conventionally attractive, but he can act circles around many other actors his age, and maybe she's attracted to talent, charm, intelligence and personality. It's not all about looks, as you well should know.

I don't know, he seems like a genuinely nice human being and those are hard to find in Hollywood.

cute

An age appropriate young Hollywood couple!

It's sad that this feels refreshing lol.

omg you are right, oh shit *clutches pearls* that's so true

is it in the Spider-Man contracts that the leads have to date, or something?

Seriously.... Tobey and Kirsten, Andrew and Emma, now Tom and Zendaya?

oh

that was my first thought here too!

tbh idk if tom and zendaya are really dating. i read a blind item *weeks* ago that said to expect this news and that it's just for PR lol

lol seriously

No, it's the casting directors putting together actors who have natural chemistry. That's really their job. It goes way back --Bogey and Bacall, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jen Garner and Ben Affleck--why do you think so many couples end up together after being cast as romantic leads together? They had the natural chemistry to begin with. Nature takes its course. They're not obligated to be together after the movie is over.



The Spiderman casting directors look for people who have natural chemistry, even for the supporting roles. The lead actor and his best buddy need to have chemistry, too, it filters through the whole cast, if you have a good director and good casting people.

its probably for PR

nothing like saying

she's like several planets out of his league

oh my god who cares. as long as they like each other. leave them alone.

lmao i think they're cute together but like...this is ontd. tom ain't here reading the comments

We care. That's what we are here for henny. The ~celebrities are disposables.



Ppl always ready to defend da yt man on here. Like really. We always judge couples who get together based on their looks.

sis why are you here if you don't care lmao

how sway? take off her drag makeup for once and she isnt anything special

Zendaya is so beautiful and so talented, I first saw her in Black-ish and loved her ever since!

YOU DESERVED THIS POST BB

WE KNEW IT

WE KNEW IT



did Sony made them say it? can we expect insta pics now? they are cute and Tom seems REALLY into her.



(I feel like Andrew and Emma are done for good now tho)

Tbf if I were dating someone as gorgeous as zendaya I'd also be really into her lolol

It was a "source", so you know that she's gonna come online later and deny it and crush my dreams because she hates me.

maybe someone told her she needs to own her part of a teen power couple status

could you fix the timeline for Tobey and Dunst though? She was with Jake G during those years, her and Tobey only dated very briefly during filming of the first film.

On point lol. Both were quick to respond.

Sony doesn't have anything to do with it. They've been dating since they started filming, they've just kept it on the very downlow. I have friends in NY who used to see them acting like "more than friends" all the time last year.



They've both let things slip during promo (if you already knew and were paying attention. If you weren't aware, the things they said would go over your head). But she's made references to him having items of her clothing and he's let a few things spontaneously drop by accident as well (things that go beyond being normal, platonic co-stars).

What's going on with Emma and Andrew, I thought they were back together??

I watched civil war the other day and he really was great in it. idk he had me laughing hard and sold me on going to see homecoming.



He better treat her right.

he won't

Is he messy? :(

I loooooved homecoming and I'm not into the superhero movies. He was my fave part in civil war.

oops just submitted this



they seem adorable so yay

I can't get past that annoying voice of his.

we been knew. they're cute.



i'm still pissed @ how little she was in spiderman tho wtf

Same, I don't wanna wait for the next solo Spiderman when she gets a prominent role

same but when she was in it, she cracked me up lmao i loved all her scenes xD

same my whole cinema cracked up when she flipped him off @ homecoming lol

yah!

so cute Reply

I like them both a lot and especially love zendaya. She's a bajillion times prettier than him, but they seem to have good chemistry and are honestly just v cute.

