Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating!
Zendaya and #SpiderMan Costar Tom Holland Are Dating https://t.co/aliUksxIge— People Magazine (@people) July 13, 2017
- According to People Mag, Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.
- They have tried to keep it private, but they have gone on vacation together and try to spend as much time with each other as possible.
- This is the third time Spider-Man co-stars date. Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated while filming the first movie in 2001, while Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated from 2012 to 2015 and seem to have an on/off relationship.
Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017
@Zendaya Does the press tour count 😂😝 https://t.co/2WsstZPyde— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 13, 2017
I'm done😂✋🏽 https://t.co/XEEipLyG4d— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017
- Zendaya denied dating her ex-boyfriend for 4 years until she admitted that they were actually together the whole time recently, so this is going right on schedule.
Dreams do come true when you believe.
Anyway. She can do better.
Plus he's an antivaxxer and supported Valentina.
I don't even think he's conventionally attractive, but he can act circles around many other actors his age, and maybe she's attracted to talent, charm, intelligence and personality. It's not all about looks, as you well should know.
The Spiderman casting directors look for people who have natural chemistry, even for the supporting roles. The lead actor and his best buddy need to have chemistry, too, it filters through the whole cast, if you have a good director and good casting people.
Ppl always ready to defend da yt man on here. Like really. We always judge couples who get together based on their looks.
WE KNEW IT
did Sony made them say it? can we expect insta pics now? they are cute and Tom seems REALLY into her.
(I feel like Andrew and Emma are done for good now tho)
They've both let things slip during promo (if you already knew and were paying attention. If you weren't aware, the things they said would go over your head). But she's made references to him having items of her clothing and he's let a few things spontaneously drop by accident as well (things that go beyond being normal, platonic co-stars).
He better treat her right.
they seem adorable so yay
i'm still pissed @ how little she was in spiderman tho wtf
so cute