Tomdaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating!


  • According to People Mag, Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

  • They have tried to keep it private, but they have gone on vacation together and try to spend as much time with each other as possible.

  • This is the third time Spider-Man co-stars date. Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated while filming the first movie in 2001, while Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated from 2012 to 2015 and seem to have an on/off relationship.





  • Zendaya denied dating her ex-boyfriend for 4 years until she admitted that they were actually together the whole time recently, so this is going right on schedule.


Dreams do come true when you believe. I'm waiting for her to go online and say that it's fake because she loves doing that.
