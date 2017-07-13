Topless Protesters Crash Woody Allen Concert; His Daughter Responds






Two topless women crashed the stage during a concert in Germany where Woody Allen was playing the clarinet. The women wanted to draw attention to allegations by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he molested her in 1992 when she was seven years old.

The women had painted their torsos with messages from the women's rights group FEMEN, which aims to challenge patriarchy. They shouted "Stop the culture of silence!" before being dragged off the stage by security.

Dylan Farrow responded to news of the protest, telling Salon.com: “I don’t wake up every morning with a devilish grin and tented fingers wondering how I can make Woody Allen’s life miserable. What I do know is that he escaped justice for what he did to me, and these moments are the equivalent of prison for him. Beautiful women crashing jazz concerts is still more than a lot of victims get.”

source1 source2 source3
Tagged: , ,