Topless Protesters Crash Woody Allen Concert; His Daughter Responds

he deserves a way worse fate than topless woman shouting. i doubt he found anything negative about the experience

I know, he probably enjoyed every minute of it. Reply

i wish it were anyone but FEMEN to do this tbh. this topless schtick in 100% unnecessary

anyway this kind of thing needs to happen to him more often

mfte, i didn't even know they were still around. Reply

Mte Reply

IA. And their condescension towards muslim women/women who do not exercise their agency/freedom in the way that FEMEN thinks they should is really frustrating. I'm glad they're giving Woody shit, though. Reply

don't wanna be an asshole here but how exactly does this help the situation

'wanted to draw attention' is such a blanket term nowadays as well Reply

I mean, her feelings on it it make it pretty clear. Disrupting his life is the closest she's ever gonna get to justice. Reply

I mean, all I'm going to say here is the part of the video where the guy stands up, smiles and takes a selfie with one of the women pretty much sums up how a lot of people, especially men, feel about this. They don't care. Because they don't have to care.



Dylan Farrow is so strong and I hope one day she's given the justice she deserves. I know she won't get it, but I hope. I can't imagine how hard it is to know the entire public knows what your abuser did to you, and they just don't care and think you're lying because they like his movies. The fact he married Soon-Yi should be proof enough. Reply

Mte that part of the video filled me with rage. Reply

he's so disgusting and the ~liberal hollywood stars~ who denounce trump but work w him and polanski can burn in hell Reply

I feel like the few Hollywood stars that take a position on these things (Brie Larson, Constance Wu) are great, but I'm so cynical that I figure it's only a matter of time before they're cast in something by him. Reply

People just don't care. It all gets swept under the rug. I opened up about the abuse I went through from my uncle and my father and it's all swept under the rug. I have nightmares about it. I have to go through the memories of what happened. I understand Dylan. I hope Woody Allen and people like him do get punished.



At the same time I don't understand how topless women are going to solve anything. But whatever. Good for them?



I guess after a while you just start to feel numb about the abuse. It's sick that the victims have to go through hell and the abusers get away with it and get supported. Reply

I just want to say that I feel for you and you are very strong. Reply

Thank you. <3 Reply

My first thought was that I read it won't wrong because the words Woody Allen concert seemed ridiculous.

Also Femen stays doing the most and accomplishing nothing Reply

mte to both Reply

Rme @ femen and their shock-schlock libfem "protests". Dylan deserves better. Reply

This has haunted me since someone posted it when Dylan first went public with that letter [ Spoiler (click to open) ] He deserves a lot of bad.This has haunted me since someone posted it when Dylan first went public with that letterI worry about those girls

oh lord:/ Reply

smdh Reply

Is this real? Reply

The tweet was definitely real, she deleted all her tweets, and the pic is really her, but beyond that, idk :/ Reply

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-es q/walking-dead-lawsuit-spills-obscene-em ails-tales-greed-tvs-billion-dollar-hit-1 020061



OT but op have you seen the insane lawsuit drama that TWD is going through right now cuz we could get some great email drama out of it (sample quote from frank darabont's published emails: "YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MOTHERFUCKING SCRIPT! I EVEN CHOOSE MY GODDAMN COMMAS FOR A REASON!"): Reply

thanks!!! this is what happens when i sleep in

so Dylan Farrow looks ALARMINGLY like young Carrie Fisher in that picture. Or is that just me? Reply

a morph of carrie fisher & vanessa bayer Reply

"It's like prison for him" lmao send him to a real prison and see if he likes that better Reply

I admire Dylan strengthin writing the open letter she did, and her family's support of her (e.g. Ronan Farrow's letter when Woody's film was released last year).

That they've persisted with making sure people don't forget it all in the public forum despite everything is quite brave, imo Reply

He needs to die Reply

in great agony Reply

FEMEN sucks though Reply

the absolute least he deserves Reply

This is like the absolute bare minimum that this shithead deserves. Good for these women.



Anytime I see this monster listed as someone's favorite director I know to avoid them tbqh Reply

Thread

destroy that sick motherfucker, destroy him every minute, seconds, hours of his waking life he has left on Earth. Reply

Good for them and ugh at that fuckin douche trying to get a selfie in with one of the girls. Sit the fuck down. Reply

I remember back in the day when he and his band would play at the Carlyle regularly and i would be sad when they wouldn't be playing when I would be visiting NYC. Glad I didn't waste my money.



I'm also almost done listening to a memoir about the art director who worked for JKF Jr.'s magazine George (thanks to that post from a few days ago) and he mentions randomly seeing Soon-Yi when the story first broke and that one of his colleague's daughter's was friends with her, that's why she was at the office it just a gross reminder that she was just a child.



He deserves worse than this. But I'm sure he'll soon be meeting with a/b listers for his next movie no prob.



Edited at 2017-07-14 12:17 am (UTC)

I like that Salon tagged his recent cast members in the article. Reply

This form of protest doesn't seem super effective but fuck that guy who took a selfie. Reply

ngl this video is very funny Reply

