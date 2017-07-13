Topless Protesters Crash Woody Allen Concert; His Daughter Responds
Dylan Farrow on FEMEN’s topless protest of Woody Allen: It’s like “prison for him” https://t.co/ar8ewexJdk— Salon (@Salon) July 13, 2017
Two topless women crashed the stage during a concert in Germany where Woody Allen was playing the clarinet. The women wanted to draw attention to allegations by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he molested her in 1992 when she was seven years old.
The women had painted their torsos with messages from the women's rights group FEMEN, which aims to challenge patriarchy. They shouted "Stop the culture of silence!" before being dragged off the stage by security.
Dylan Farrow responded to news of the protest, telling Salon.com: “I don’t wake up every morning with a devilish grin and tented fingers wondering how I can make Woody Allen’s life miserable. What I do know is that he escaped justice for what he did to me, and these moments are the equivalent of prison for him. Beautiful women crashing jazz concerts is still more than a lot of victims get.”
anyway this kind of thing needs to happen to him more often
Dylan Farrow is so strong and I hope one day she's given the justice she deserves. I know she won't get it, but I hope. I can't imagine how hard it is to know the entire public knows what your abuser did to you, and they just don't care and think you're lying because they like his movies. The fact he married Soon-Yi should be proof enough.
At the same time I don't understand how topless women are going to solve anything. But whatever. Good for them?
I guess after a while you just start to feel numb about the abuse. It's sick that the victims have to go through hell and the abusers get away with it and get supported.
Also Femen stays doing the most and accomplishing nothing
This has haunted me since someone posted it when Dylan first went public with that letter [Spoiler (click to open)] I worry about those girls
That they've persisted with making sure people don't forget it all in the public forum despite everything is quite brave, imo
Anytime I see this monster listed as someone's favorite director I know to avoid them tbqh
I'm also almost done listening to a memoir about the art director who worked for JKF Jr.'s magazine George (thanks to that post from a few days ago) and he mentions randomly seeing Soon-Yi when the story first broke and that one of his colleague's daughter's was friends with her, that's why she was at the office it just a gross reminder that she was just a child.
He deserves worse than this. But I'm sure he'll soon be meeting with a/b listers for his next movie no prob.
Edited at 2017-07-14 12:17 am (UTC)